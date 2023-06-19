Scholarships available
Scholarships for LGBTQ+ students are currently available. Go to https://bold.org/scholarships/by-demographics/lgbtq-scholarships/.
Ag nominees sought
The USDA Farm Service Agency is accepting nominations for its County Committee through Aug. 1. The committees play a vital and relevant role in delivering important farm programs. Voting takes place in the fall. Go to www.fsa.usda.gov/elections.
Free dinners offered
Solomons United Methodist Church will host free community spaghetti dinners 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays at 14454 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. The dinners are part of the Southern Maryland Mutual Aid. Call 410-231-4994.
Life in Balance offered
Cedar Lane Senior Living Community is offering seniors in St. Mary's County its Life in Balance program, which provides low-income seniors with no-cost professional physical therapy, emotional counseling and nutrition classes at Cedar Lane. Income limits apply. Registration required. Call Linzy at 301-475-8966.
Open mic scheduled
Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will host an open mic 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Christ Church, 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico. Acoustic musicians of all skill levels welcome. Admission is $8, free for performers. To perform, email Chris Dudley at ccdudley@rocketmail.com.
Marley to perform at museum
Ziggy Marley will perform Saturday, June 24, at the Calvert Marine Museum, 14200 S. Solomons Island Road. The concert is part of the Waterside Concert Series. Tickets are $39-$79. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Truck, tractor pull set
The LaPlata Truck and Tractor Pull will be held 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairgrounds Road in La Plata. Tickets are $20, $10 for ages 10 to 16, free for ages 9 and younger. Go to www.https://allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=200024605039650.
Sip & Shop planned
No Thyme to Cook will hold its artisan fair, Sip & Shop, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at 14624 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. Local craftsmen and producers. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Go to www.NoThymeToCook.com.
ACLT paddling trip set
The American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a paddling trip 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 25, to Parker’s Creek. For experienced paddlers. Not for pets or ages 5 and younger. Rain date will be June 26. Registration required. The cost is $15. Go to www.acltweb.org/CanoeTrips23.
Dowell items sought
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host a scanning party 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at 1015 Dowell Road in Dowell. The Project is seeking items related to living and working on the Dowell Peninsula in Calvert County, including photographs, letters, land records, items related to Dowell businesses and recreation, and other relevant objects. Items will be scanned, photographed and returned to the owner. No items will be kept. Email director@annmariegarden.org or go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Republican women to meet
The Republican Women of St. Mary’s will meet 11 a.m. Monday, June 26, at the PAX River Ale House, 46590 Corporate Drive in Lexington Park. Call Lynn Delahay at 240-925-6485.
ACLT paddling trip set
The American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a paddling trip 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8, to Parker’s Creek. For experienced paddlers. Not for pets or ages 5 and younger. Rain date will be July 9. Registration required. The cost is $15. Go to www.acltweb.org/CanoeTrips23.
GrooveSpan Duo to perform
GrooveSpan Duo will perform 2 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Port of Leonardtown Winery, 23190 Newtowne Neck Road in Leonardtown. The band will play jazz, blues and light pop songs.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 14 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Drum camps offered
SoMarDrummers will hold its Mid-Atlantic Drum Camp July 16-20 at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. Guest drummers and giveaways. For ages 9 to 22 and for beginner to advanced. Go to www.somardrummers@gmail.com.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. July 19, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Cabaret planned
An old-school cabaret will be held 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Prince Frederick Rescue Squad, 755 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. White attire, old-school music, food and dancing. Event is BYOB. Tickets are $45 each, $85 per couple. All Adair at 410-231-2545 or go to www.adaringevent.com.
GrooveSpan Duo to perform
GrooveSpan Duo will perform 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Perigeaux Winery, 8650 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. The band will play jazz, blues and light pop songs.
Museum to host Brice
Lee Brice will perform Thursday, July 27, at the Calvert Marine Museum, 14200 S. Solomons Island Road. The concert is part of the Waterside Concert Series. The opening act is Elle King. Tickets are $39-$89. Tickets go on sale April 13 for members and April 17 for the general public. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Open mic scheduled
Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will host an open mic 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Christ Church, 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico. Acoustic musicians of all skill levels welcome. Admission is $8, free for performers. To perform, email Chris Dudley at ccdudley@rocketmail.com.
DNR accepting photo entries
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting entries for its annual photo contest through Aug. 1. Entries may include images from anywhere in Maryland featuring birds, insects, flora, recreation, scenic landscapes, weather and wildlife. Photographers may submit three entries for $10 with additional entries at $3 each. The contest is open to both residents and visitors. Go to https://news.maryland.gov.
Project ECHO race series continues
Project ECHO will host a Neon Nights race at a time to be determined p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum. A virtual option is also available. The cost is $35. The race is the second in the 3-part 5K Run/Walk Race Series. Go to https://projectecho.net/event/hot-for-chocolate-5k/.
GrooveSpan Duo to perform
GrooveSpan Duo will perform 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Perigeaux Winery, 8650 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. The band will play jazz, blues and light pop songs.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 16, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
GrooveSpan Duo to perform
GrooveSpan Duo will perform 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Wildewood Clubhouse, 23050 Wildewood Drive in California. The band will play jazz, blues and light pop songs.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Open mic scheduled
Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will host an open mic 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Christ Church, 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico. Acoustic musicians of all skill levels welcome. Admission is $8, free for performers. To perform, email Chris Dudley at ccdudley@rocketmail.com.
ACLT paddling trip set
The American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a paddling trip 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, to Parker’s Creek. The trip will be led in Spanish. For experienced paddlers. Not for pets or ages 5 and younger. Rain date will be Aug. 27. Registration required. The cost is $15. Go to www.acltweb.org/CanoeTrips23.
