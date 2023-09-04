Patriot 5K planned
The eighth annual Little Flower School Patriot Day 5K will be held Saturday, Sept. 9. The event honors military, firefighters, police officers and emergency medical technicians. Past events have raised more than $10,000 for local organizations. Go to www.patriotday5k.org.
Taste the Beaches scheduled
The town of Chesapeake Beach will host Taste the Beaches noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Abner’s Crab House, 3748 Harbor Road in Chesapeake Beach. The event includes tastings from local restaurants, fresh-shucked oysters, food, beverages, music and children’s activities. Go to facebook.com/events/303841205441755.
Community day set
Mt. Sinai-Cornerstone AME Church will hold Community Day with games, vendors and school supplies from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 4840 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head. The church also holds services 11 a.m. Sundays. Call Barbara Montgomery at 301-645-9299.
Indigenous Heritage Day set
Historic St. Mary’s City will host Indigenous Heritage Day 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. Demonstrations, performance by Mark Tayac and the Piscataway Nation Singers & Dancers and lectures. The cost is $10, $9 for seniors, $6 for ages 6–18, free for ages 5 and younger and members. Go to www.hsmcdigshistory.org.
Contra Dance planned
Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will hold a Contra Dance 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Christ Church, 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico. A dance workshop will be held at 7 p.m. Admission is $12, $8 for members, free for ages 17 and younger when accompanied by an adult. Go to www.smtmd.org.
Asbury to hold sale
Asbury Solomons will hold a sale 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at 11100 Asbury Circle in Solomons. Gently used clothing, household goods, books, music and music. Proceeds will benefit the Benevolent Care Fund. Call 410-394-3000.
Sandwich sale scheduled
American Legion Post 221 will hold a sandwich sale 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10, at 21690 Colton's Point Road in Avenue. Pork loin, roast beef and barbecue beef are $8 each. Go to www.alpost221.webs.com.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
GrooveSpan Duo to perform
GrooveSpan Duo will perform 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Perigeaux Winery, 8650 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. The band will play jazz, blues and light pop songs.
Poetry reading planned
North End Gallery will host a poetry reading for its Art & Poetry Mashup exhibit 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at 41652 Fenwick St. in Leonardtown. The exhibit features poets and gallery artists challenging each other's creativity to celebrate the gallery's 37th anniversary. The exhibit will run through Sunday, Oct. 1. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Go to www.northendgallery.com.
Arc to hold golf tourney
The 20th annual Arc Southern Maryland Golf Tournament will be held 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Chesapeake Hills Golf Club in Lusby. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Go to www.arcsomd.org/golf.
Fall concert set
Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will host its fall concert with a performance by Jocelyn Pettit and Ellen Gira with Richard Osban 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Christ Church, 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico. A workshop will be held at 7 p.m. Admission is $20, $15 for members, free for ages 17 and younger. Go to www.smtmd.org.
Flower program planned
Fall Wildflowers for Beginners will be held noon Saturday, Sept. 16, at Gatewood Preserve, 2800 Grays Road in Prince Frederick. For adults and ages 16 and older. Learn plants using Newcomb’s Wildflower Guide. Copies of the book will be available to borrow. Bring water,snacks, field guides, hand lens, binoculars, hat, sunscreen and repellent. The cost is $8, free for members. Go to www.calvertparks.org/event-5389667/Registration.
Coastal arts market set
Leonardtown will host a Coastal Arts Market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. There will be items handcrafted by Southern Maryland craftsmen, artists, and makers. Go to www.visitleonardtownmd.com/eventscalendar.
ACLT paddling trip set
The American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a paddling trip 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, to Parker’s Creek. The trip will be led in Spanish. For experienced paddlers. Not for pets or ages 5 and younger. Rain date will be Sept. 18. Registration required. The cost is $15. Go to www.acltweb.org/CanoeTrips23.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Food packing event planned
Volunteers are needed for a Bag Hunger and Food Packing Event will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, at 10 locations throughout Southern Maryland. The goal is to distribute 300,000 meals. Go to www.justserve.org.
Fellowship program planned
LEAD is accepting applications for its Maryland Fellowship Program Class XIII through Oct. 1. Designed as a premier leadership development initiative, the 2-year fellowship is or individuals committed to making a difference in agriculture, natural resources, and rural communities. Go to www.leadmaryland.org.
Free dinners offered
Solomons United Methodist Church will host free community spaghetti dinners 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays at 14454 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. The dinners are part of the Southern Maryland Mutual Aid. Call 410-231-4994.
Life in Balance offered
Cedar Lane Senior Living Community is offering seniors in St. Mary's County its Life in Balance program, which provides low-income seniors with no-cost professional physical therapy, emotional counseling and nutrition classes at Cedar Lane. Income limits apply. Registration required. Call Linzy at 301-475-8966.
Parade accepting entries
Leonardtown is accepting registration for entries for the 2023 Veterans Day parade through Friday, Oct. 20. The 48th annual parade, which will be held beginning 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at St. Mary’s Ryken High School. Entries include floats, bands, schools, Scouts, clubs, cheerleaders, bikes, vintage cars and horses. Email cdpennington@icloud.com.
Open mic scheduled
Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will host an open mic 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Christ Church, 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico. Acoustic musicians of all skill levels welcome. Admission is $8, free for performers. To perform, email Chris Dudley at ccdudley@rocketmail.com.
GrooveSpan to perform
GrooveSpan Duo will perform 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, during plein air painting at the Leonardtown Wharf.
Cabaret planned
An old-school cabaret will be held 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Prince Frederick Rescue Squad, 755 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. Formal attire, old-school music, food and dancing. Event is BYOB. Tickets are $45 each, $85 per couple. All Adair at 410-231-2545 or go to www.adaringevent.com.
Festival scheduled
North Beach will host the Experience Calvert Festival beginning at noon Saturday, Sept. 23. Enjoy family activities and all the things that make Calvert County the place to visit such as seafood, locally brewed beer, vintage wine, children’s activities and more. Go to www.northbeachmd.org/home/news/get-ready-taste-beaches.
Firefighters hosting car show
The Newburg Volunteer Rescue Squad & Fire Department will host the Christopher J. Wright Memorial Car Show 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at 12245 Rock Point Road in Newburg. Door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, musical acts and more. Entry fee is $25. Call Ronnie Wright at 240-320-3384.
SMCIL offering boat rides
Southern Maryland Center for Independent Living is offering interactive, accessible sailboat rides to individuals living with disabilities 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at its office in Mechanicsville. Sailing will take place in Annapolis. Space is limited. Call Stacy Tobin at 301-884-4498, Ext. 2 or go to www.smcil.org.
ACLT paddling trip set
The American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a paddling trip 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, to Parker’s Creek. The trip will be led in Spanish. For experienced paddlers. Not for pets or ages 5 and younger. Rain date will be Oct. 1. Registration required. The cost is $15. Go to www.acltweb.org/CanoeTrips23.
Giant to assist Meals on Wheels
Calvert Meals on Wheels Inc will receive a $1 donation for every $2.50 Community Bag sold in October at Giant Food, 11740 Rousby Hall Road in Lusby. Call Shirl Hendley at 410-535-4606.
GrooveSpan to perform
GrooveSpan will perform 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, during the Patuxent River Appreciation Days at the Calvert Marine Museum. Go to https://groovespan.com/home.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
GrooveSpan to perform
GrooveSpan will perform 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Perigeaux Winery, 8650 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. The band will play jazz, blues and light pop songs.
Coastal arts market set
Leonardtown will host a Coastal Arts Market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. There will be items handcrafted by Southern Maryland craftsmen, artists, and makers. Go to www.visitleonardtownmd.com/eventscalendar.
Paddling trip planned
The American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a paddling trip 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, to Parker’s Creek. The trip will be led in Spanish. For experienced paddlers. Not for pets or ages 5 and younger. Rain date will be Oct. 15. Registration required. The cost is $15. Go to www.acltweb.org/CanoeTrips23.
Contra Dance scheduled
Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will hold a Contra Dance 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Christ Church, 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico. A dance workshop will be held at 7 p.m. Admission is $12, $8 for members, free for ages 17 and younger when accompanied by an adult. Go to www.smtmd.org.
Breast cancer run planned
CalvertHealth will hold its annual Breast Cancer 5K 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, in Solomons. Proceeds will benefit the CalvertHealth Cancer Center’s Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care. Sponsorships available. The cost is $40, $50 on the day of the event. Go to CalvertHealthFoundation.org/CH-5K.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 18, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Oysterfest scheduled
The Lexington Park Rotary Club will hold its 57th annual Oysterfest Saturday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Oct. 22, at the St. Mary's County Fairgrounds. Shucking competition and the National Oyster-Cook Off. Sponsorships available. Go to www.usoysterfest.com.
Open mic scheduled
Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will hold an Open Mic 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at Christ Church, 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico. Musicians of all levels welcome. Admission is $8, free for performers. To sign up, contact Chris Dudley ccdudley@rocketmail.com.
Bluegrass for hospice planned
Bluegrass for Hospice will be held noon to 8 p.m. Saturday Oct. 28, at Flat Iron Farm, 45840 Highway To Heaven Lane in Great Mills. Scheduled to appear is Junior Sisk Band, Danny Paisley & Southern Grass and Jay Armsworthy & Eastern Tradition. Tickets are $25, $30 at the gate. Go to www.bluegrassforhospice.com.
Coastal arts market set
Leonardtown will host a Coastal Arts Market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. There will be items handcrafted by Southern Maryland craftsmen, artists, and makers. Go to www.visitleonardtownmd.com/eventscalendar.
GrooveSpan to perform
GrooveSpan will perform 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at Christ Church, 25390 Maddox Road in Chapticon. Go to https://groovespan.com/home.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 15, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Project ECHO race series continues
Project ECHO will host a Gobble Until You Wobble race at a time to be determined Saturday, Nov. 25, at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum. A virtual option is also available. The cost is $35. The race is the finale of the 3-part 5K Run/Walk Race Series. Go to https://projectecho.net/event/hot-for-chocolate-5k/.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 20, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Board members needed
Your Infinite Pathways Foundation is looking for board members. Contact Kathryn Young at 240-443-0649 or kathryn.young@yourinfinitepathwaysfoundation.org.
Featured Local Savings
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters.Explore newsletters