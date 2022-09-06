A coffee break for Veterans
VConnections will hold free weekly virtual coffee breaks 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Veterans and their family members are invited. Veteran camaraderie, resource, community awareness and legislative updates and more. Go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83577178505?pwd=aTd5MzB6bGtHQmVYWkxwWmVCbE50UT09. The Meeting ID is 835 7717 8505 and the password is 257317 or to join by cellphone, call 301-715-8592. For personal appointments, email info@vconnections.org.
Chef workshops available
The Maryland Food Ventures Workshop for Home Cooks and On-Farm Home Processors are currently available for free through mid-September. Course registration after the free period is $15. Go to https://umeagfs.teachable.com/p/maryland-food-ventures-cottage-onfarm.
Pilgrimage registration open
The Journey is accepting registration for its high school pilgrimage, which will be held 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, and go from St. Charles High School to St. Clements Island. There will be a treasure hunt, team building, safety demonstrations, lighthouse tours, games, photo booth and more. Go to www.southernmarylandroots.org.
Writer’s conference planned
The Maryland Writers’ Association is accepting registration for its Brain to Bookshelf Conference Saturday, Oct. 15, to Sunday, Oct. 16, at the BWI Hilton Hotel. New York Times Best Selling Author and Educator, Maria V. Snyder will host workshops each day. Registration required. Go to https://marylandwriters.org/meet-reg1.php?id=975.
Veterans Day parade entries sought
Leonardtown is accepting entries for its Veterans Day Parade that will take place beginning 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Ryken High School. Floats, bands, schools, scouts, clubs, cheerleaders, bikes, vintage cars and horses will be accepted. Deadline is Oct. 21. Email cdpennington@icloud.com.
App Challenge returns
Entries for the 2022 Congressional App Challenge will be accepted through Tuesday, Nov. 1. The challenge encourages middle and high school students to learn how to code by creating their own applications for congressional recognition. Open to students in Maryland’s Eighth Congressional District and apps need not be finished. Go to https://raskin.house.gov/congressional-app-challenge.
PRAD vendors sought
Calvert marine Museum is accepting applications through Friday, Sept. 16, from vendors of arts and crafts, homegrown meats, cheese, soaps and more, flea market items and nautical items and food vendors for Patuxent River Appreciation Day. The event will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Email melissa.mccormick@calvertcountymd.gov.
Museum to hold special needs night
Calvert Marine Museum will host a Night at the Museum for Friends with Disabilities 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at 14200 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. Meet the museum otter mascot, learn about fish, maritime history, activities, explore the Drum Point Lighthouse and cruises aboard the Wm. B. Tennison will be available at 5 p.m., 5:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Registration is required for cruises and suggested for admission. Call 410-535-1600, Ext. 8204 or 8205 or to register for the event, go to https://webtrac.co.cal.md.us and search Activity #170773.
Elks Lodge to hold gun bash
Waldorf Elks Lodge No. 2421 will host its Seventh annual Gun Bash beginning noon Saturday, Sept. 10, at 2210 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. Raffles, 50-50, horseshoes and DJ. Call 301-645-2421.
Museum to host Forest Play
St. Clement's Island Museum will host Second Saturdays Outdoor Adventures: Nature & Forest Play noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Explore nature and the outdoors through curiosity and play. "Shore Combing: A Look at the Smaller Side of Life" for adults will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Registration required. Included with museum admission. Go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Fire department to host dueling pianos
The Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department will host Blazin’ Keys Dueling Pianos 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Bring your own alcohol. Tickets are $20. Go to www.hvfd7.com.
Recovery Fest organized
Recovery Fest will be held 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Calvert Marine Museum. Games, music, prizes and free food and shirts. Go to www.facebook.com/calvertrecoverysupport.
Indigenous Heritage Day set
Historic St. Mary’s City will host Indigenous Heritage Day 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. There will be demonstrations, a performance by Mark Tayac and the Piscataway Nation Singers & Dancers, Drew Shuptar-Rayvis’ "Eight Coats, Seven Shirts, Fifteen Fathom Wampum: Early Colonial Settlement and the First Deeds" program, learn to make stone and bone tools, corn husk dolls, leather bags, hide tanning, pottery, prepare food and more. Admission is $10, $9 for seniors, $6 for ages 6 to 18, and free for ages 5 and younger and members.
Stop the Violence workshop set
Stop The Violence Reclaiming Our Generation workshop will be held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Salvation Army, 100 Doolittle Drive in Waldorf. Guest speakers and entertainment. Call 202-361-3466.
Indian Head to host car show
The annual Town of Indian Head Car Show will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at The Village Green in Indian Head. Cars and trucks before 1997 and earlier but newer cars and trucks may be displayed. Call Tom at 240-585-2588.
Airport market scheduled
Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.
Beer, bourbon, seafood fest planned
St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department will host a Beer, Bourbon & Seafood Festival 10 a.m, to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Music, food trucks and local beer, wine and whiskey. Admission is $10, free for ages 12 and younger. Go to www.slvfd.org.
Solar workshops planned
University of Maryland Extension Specialists will host solar workshops 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at Serenity Farm, 6932 Serenity Farm Road in Benedict; and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at American Chestnut Land Trust, 676 Double Oak Road in Prince Frederick. Registration required. Go to go.umd.edu/Solar2022.
Chesapeake Choral auditions planned
Chesapeake Choral Arts Society will hold auditions for the upcoming season 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at Peace Lutheran Church, 11610 Rubina Place in Waldorf. Auditions will consist of vocal warmups, pitch matching and vocal exercises to determine the singer's vocal range. No prepared piece needed. Open to middle school age and older. The choir rehearses 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays September to June at Peace Lutheran Church and puts on three concerts. Call Carol Charnock at 301-642-0594.
Empowerment session planned
A Self Advocates Empowerment session will be held virtually 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. Meet author Justin Valenti. Registration required and the first 25 registrants will receive a copy of Valenti’s book “Meeting the Girl.” Go to https://bit.ly/3Q52GNB.
Empowerment info session planned
A Self Advocates Empowerment session will be held virtually 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. Meet author Mantu Joshi. Registration required and the first 25 registrants will receive a copy of “The Resilient Parent.” Go to https://bit.ly/3OUoven.
Theater to show ‘Steel Magnolias’
Twin Beach Players will stage “Steel Magnolias” 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays Sept. 16-26, at the Boys & Girls Club, 9025 Dayton Ave. in North Beach. Go to https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/66713.
Health fair planned
A community health fair will be held 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at 5830 Bumpy Oak Road in La Plata. Free clothing, produce and bread, health health sceenings an food tastings. Call 240-431-1949.
Food truck festival set
Jefferson Patterson Park and museum will host a food truck festival 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at 10515 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. Kids zone, waterslide, fire trucks and vendors. Go to https://marylandfoodtruckfestival.com/event/jefferson-patterson-park/.
Restaurant to host culinary quest
No Thyme to Cook will host a culinary quest beginning 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 18. The self-guided app quest takes about two hours and is about 1.25 miles in length. Tickets available on NTTC’s website. Tickets are $45, free for ages 5 and younger who do not eat the lunch. Go to www.nothymetocook.com/culinary-quest.
Cigar, drink paring night set
Your Infinite Paths Foundation will host an evening of cigar and drink pairings 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Tinder Box Waldorf, 2754 Crain Highway in Waldorf.
Brand ambassadors will be on hand to conduct lessons and coach newcomers. A portion of the proceeds will go toward Your Infinite Paths Foundation, which offers programs and services based on coaching principles to empower those in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia, especially those who are economically disadvantaged. Go to https://fb.me/e/1Ib1mpI9B.
Artsfest scheduled
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host its annual Artsfest 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, in Dowell. Tickets are $10 for ages 12 and older, free for members and ages 11 and younger and timed entry tickets can be purchased online. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
St. Mary’s NAACP to hold 5K
St. Mary’s County NAACP Chapter 7025 will hold a 5K 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Historic St. Mary’s City, 18751 Hogaboom Lane in St. Mary’s City. Registration begins 7 a.m. The cost is $40. Go to www.active.com/st-marys-city-md/running/distance-running-races/st-mary-s-county-naacp-7025k-2022.
Arts market planned
Leonardtown will host its Fall/Holiday market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Local artists and crafters. Go to www.coastalartsmarket.com/.
Performers to play winery
Justin Myles, Wes Ryce, Greg Barrick & John Luskey will perform at a time to be determined Saturday, Sept. 17, at Port of Leonardtown Winery, 23190 Newtowne Neck Road in Leonardtown. Raffles, prizes and more. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to www.leonardtownmusicfest.com.
Sip & Save scheduled
American Chestnut Land Trust will host its annual Sip & Save 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at 676 Double Oak Road in Prince Frederick. Beer tastings, live music, food trucks, yard games, raffles and more. Must be 21 years to sample beers. Tickets are $20 per person. Go to www.acltweb.org.
Garden Club to host author
The Chesapeake Garden Club will welcome Maryland author Tony Dove at its monthly meeting 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at All Saints parish hall, 100 Lower Marlboro Road in Sunderland. Dove is a horticulturist with the Smithsonian Institution. His book “Essential Native Trees and Shrubs of the Eastern United States” will be available for sale and autographs. Go to www.chesapeakegardenclub.org.
Yard sale scheduled
Waters United Methodist Church will hold a yard sale and apple sale 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24, at 5400 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. Lunches and desserts will be available for purchase. Call 410-586-1716.
Dog training course available
Animal trainer Joel Silverman will hold an advanced dog training course Sept. 20-24 at the University System of Maryland Southern Maryland Campus in California. Silverman is best known as the host of Animal Planet’s TV show, Good Dog U, and the nationally syndicated TV series “What Color is Your Dog?” Call Tracey Pintell Quade at 301-481-3862.
Museum to host concert
A praise and worship concert featuring Joe Melendrez will be held 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at St. Clement’s Island Museum. There will also be a keynote presentation. For middle school students. Tickets are $10, $5 in advance, free for parents or chaperones. Students must be accompanied by a parent or chaperone. Go to www.southernmarylandroots.com.
Sip and Shop scheduled
No Thyme to Cook will hold a Sip & Shop 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at 14624 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. Twenty-three local craftsmen and growers will be available. Steamers Seafood Shack will have food and beverages available for purchase. Free admission. For more information, contact 443-404-5500 or info@NoThymeToCook.com.
HydraFX to perform at Brudergarten
HydraFX will perform 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Brudergarten, 22725 Duke St. in Leonardtown. Raffles, prizes and more. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to www.leonardtownmusicfest.com.
Annmarie Gardens to host maker’s market
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold a maker’s market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Craft and farmer’s market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Lobster Festival scheduled
Charles County Rotary Club of La Plata will host a lobster festival noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Charles County Fairgrounds. Live entertainment, games, silent auction and kid’s activities. Tickets are $85, $75 in advance, $20 for ages 5 to 12, free for ages 5 and younger. Email laplatarotaryclub@gmail.com.
Car show planned
Free Car Cruize Nites will be held 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Music, and food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Restaurant to host culinary quest
No Thyme to Cook will host a culinary quest beginning 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, through Sunday, Oct. 9. The self-guided app quest takes about two hours and is about 1.25 miles in length. Tickets available on NTTC’s website. Tickets are $45, free for ages 5 and younger who do not eat the lunch. Go to www.nothymetocook.com/culinary-quest.
5K event planned
Your Infinite Paths Foundation will hold a 5K event Sunday, Oct. 9, at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf. Registration is $25, $15 for ages 12 to 18 years of age, free for ages 11 and younger. Proceeds will support the foundation’s work with at-risk individuals and families in DMV. Go to https://runsignup.com/Race/MD/Waldorf/StepstoSuccess5K.
Airport market scheduled
Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.
Radio club to meet
The Calvert Amateur Radio Club, Inc. will hold an in-person and virtual meeting Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Harriet Brown Community Center on E. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month. Board meeting is at 6:30 p.m. and members meeting at 7:30 p.m. Open to all amateur radio operators or prospective licensees. Email board@k3cal.org or go to www.K3CAL.org.
Reagan Years to play classic concert
The Reagan Years will perform 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Leonardtown Square. Raffles, prizes and more. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to www.leonardtownmusicfest.com.
Arts market planned
Leonardtown will host its Fall/Holiday market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Local artists and crafters. Go to www.coastalartsmarket.com/.
Sip & Shop scheduled
No Thyme to Cook will hold a Sip & Shop 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at 14624 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. Twenty-three local craftsmen and growers will be available. Steamers Seafood Shack will have food and beverages available for purchase. Free admission. For more information, contact 443-404-5500 or info@NoThymeToCook.com.
Driving course session set
What to do during a traffic stop practice sessions will be held 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 21, at Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. Free, but registration required for practice time. Go to pathfindersforautism.org/traffic-stop-calvertco/
Restaurant hosting culinary quest
No Thyme to Cook will host a culinary quest beginning 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, through Sunday, Oct. 23. The self-guided app quest takes about two hours and is about 1.25 miles in length. Tickets available on NTTC’s website. Tickets are $45, free for ages 5 and younger who do not eat the lunch. Go to www.nothymetocook.com/culinary-quest.
Oktoberfest scheduled
Susannah’s Watch B&B will hold Oktoberfest 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at 270715 S. Sandgates Road in Mechanicsville. There will be live music, photo booth, drinking games and vendors. Tickets include full meal plus appetizers and commemorative beer mug. Go to https://susannahswatch.com/special-events-at-susannahs-watch/.
Halloween drive-through set
Calvert County Parks & Rec will host its annual Halloween Drive-Through 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Hallowing Point Park, 4755 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick. The fee event will feature trick-or-treating, free pumpkins and pumpkin decorating. Sponsors needed.
Annmarie Gardens to host maker’s market
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold a maker’s market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Craft and farmer’s market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Radio club to meet
The Calvert Amateur Radio Club, Inc. will hold an in-person and virtual meeting Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Harriet Brown Community Center on E. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month. Open to all amateur radio operators or prospective licensees. Email board@k3cal.org or go to www.K3CAL.org.
St. Clement's Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will host Second Saturdays Outdoor Adventures: Outdoor Autumn Play Skills and Forest Stories noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Explore nature and the outdoors through curiosity and play. Registration required. Included with museum admission. Go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Arts market planned
Leonardtown will host its Fall/Holiday market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Local artists and crafters. Go to www.coastalartsmarket.com/.
Airport market scheduled
Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.
Annmarie Gardens to host maker’s market
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold a maker’s market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Craft and farmer’s market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Radio club to meet
The Calvert Amateur Radio Club, Inc. will hold an in-person and virtual meeting Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Harriet Brown Community Center on E. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month. Board meeting is at 6:30 p.m. and members meeting at 7:30 p.m. Open to all amateur radio operators or prospective licensees. Email board@k3cal.org or go to www.K3CAL.org.
St. Clement's Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will host Second Saturdays Outdoor Adventures: Outdoor Play for the Holidays noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Explore nature and the outdoors through curiosity and play. "Shore Combing: A Look at the Smaller Side of Life" for adults will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Registration required. Included with museum admission. Go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Christmas market planned
The 17th annual Christmas Market will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Sunderland. Craftsmen, gifts, gourmet cocoa, Glühwein, music, home-baked goods and lunch. Bring boot mug from previous years for refills. Free admission. Proceeds benefit parish and community projects.
Airport market scheduled
Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.
Board members needed
Your Infinite Pathways Foundation is looking for board members. Contact Kathryn Young at 240-443-0649 or kathryn.young@yourinfinitepathwaysfoundation.org.
MDOT holding freight questionnaire
The Maryland Department of Transportation is in the process of compiling freight-relevant needs and projects across Maryland's five regions as part of the State Freight Plan and is seeking input from the public and freight stakeholders on these findings on statewide freight needs, priorities and strategies. To take the questionnaire, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/W2NQTKG.
Women launch business league
The newly-launched Prince George’s County Women’s Business League will provide a supportive collaboration between professional women which will provide inspiration, referrals, relationships, and education. Email info@womensbusinessleague.com.
DNR seeking at-large nominees
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fishing and Boating Services is seeking qualified applicants to nominate for at-large seats on the Mid-Atlantic Fisheries Management Council. Three at-large seats will be expiring in August. Applicants should have fisheries experience (recreational, commercial, or otherrelevant expertise) and attend Mid-Atlantic Fisheries Management Council meetings along the Atlantic coast and associated duties. Contact Angel Willey at 410-456-0311, Ext. 2101 or angel.willey@maryland.gov.
Public input sought
The St. Mary’s Commission for Women is asking community members, victims, or friends to share their experiences about domestic violence and concerns. Contact 301-475-4200, Ext.1680 or go to www.facebook.com/StMarysCountyCommissionforWomen/.
Vaccinated volunteers needed
St. Mary’s County is looking for vaccinated volunteers for such roles as counselors, client facilitators and technology coordinators. Training is provided. Contact Dana Davis at 301-863-2561 or davisdj@comcast.net.