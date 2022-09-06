​A coffee break for Veterans

VConnections will hold free weekly virtual coffee breaks 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Veterans and their family members are invited. Veteran camaraderie, resource, community awareness and legislative updates and more. Go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83577178505?pwd=aTd5MzB6bGtHQmVYWkxwWmVCbE50UT09. The Meeting ID is 835 7717 8505 and the password is 257317 or to join by cellphone, call 301-715-8592. For personal appointments, email info@vconnections.org.