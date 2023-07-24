School supply drive continues

Sheehy Auto Stores will collect school supplies through Aug. 7. Items include new backpacks, paper, notebooks, index cards, pens and pencils, dry-erase boards, paper clips, pocket folders, report covers, staplers, protractors, glue sticks, scissors, tape and calculators. Locals stores are located at Sheehy Nissan of Waldorf 2950 Crain Highway in Waldorf, and Sheehy Hyundai of Waldorf, 2910 Crain Highway in Waldorf. Go to www.sheehy.com.


  

