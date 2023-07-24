School supply drive continues
Sheehy Auto Stores will collect school supplies through Aug. 7. Items include new backpacks, paper, notebooks, index cards, pens and pencils, dry-erase boards, paper clips, pocket folders, report covers, staplers, protractors, glue sticks, scissors, tape and calculators. Locals stores are located at Sheehy Nissan of Waldorf 2950 Crain Highway in Waldorf, and Sheehy Hyundai of Waldorf, 2910 Crain Highway in Waldorf. Go to www.sheehy.com.
Summerstock continues
Summerstock Theater’s “School of Rock” will be presented at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 28, at 1 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, at Great Mills High School. Summerstock provides county youth up to age 21 the opportunity to participate in community theater. Tickets are available online or at the door until supplies last. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/summerstock.
Open mic scheduled
Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will host an open mic 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Christ Church, 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico. Acoustic musicians of all skill levels welcome. Admission is $8, free for performers. To perform, email Chris Dudley at ccdudley@rocketmail.com.
Tractor pull planned
Great Mills Trading Post will host the Fourth annual Battle By the Bay Truck and Tractor Pull beginning 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds, 4255 Fairgrounds Road in Leonardtown. Competitors will battle it out in six divisions. Gates open 4 p.m. Tickets are $20, $10 for ages 5 o 12, free for ages 4 and younger. Go to www.baytractorpull.com/.
Mural painters needed
Help paint a mosaic mural for a new agricultural exhibit beginning 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum, 1015 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. No experience necessary. Free, but registration required. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/mosaic-mural-painting-tickets-668375498107?aff=oddtdtcreator.
Youth orchestra to host concert
Charles County Youth Orchestra’s Chamber Music Festival will hold a free indoor concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Christ Church, 112 Charles St. in La Plata. The concert will include performances by student ensembles as well as CCYO directors and will include the works of Vivaldi, Joplin, Mozart, Mendelssohn and Handel. Go to www.charlescountyyouthorchestra.org.
Mass scheduled
St. Ignatius Church in St. Inigoes will hold a Mass to celebrate St. Ignatius Feast Day 11 a.m. July 30. The Mass will be held by the Rev. William George.
Blossoms exhibit continues
The Artworks@7th Blossoms and Blooms exhibit will be held through July 30, at 8905 Chesapeake Ave. North Beach. The show will feature the floral artworks of Lesley Alexander and Jacquelyn Dinora while July’s guest artist is photographer Gary W “Doc” Scribner. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Go to www.artworksat7th.com.
Shelden exhibit ongoing
North End Gallery will host its one-woman exhibit by Calvert artist Suzanne Shelden titled “Forest Light” through July 30, at 41652 Fenwick St. in Leonardtown. The show also features woodland ceramics, sculpture and woodwork. The gallery is open 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Go to www.northendgallery.com.
Ag nominees sought
The USDA Farm Service Agency is accepting nominations for its County Committee through Aug. 1. The committees play a vital and relevant role in delivering important farm programs. Voting takes place in the fall. Go to www.fsa.usda.gov/elections.
DNR accepting photos
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting entries for its annual photo contest through Aug. 1. Entries may include images from anywhere in Maryland featuring birds, insects, flora, recreation, scenic landscapes, weather and wildlife. Photographers may submit three entries for $10 with additional entries at $3 each. The contest is open to both residents and visitors. Go to https://news.maryland.gov.
Governor’s Cup race set
The 50th annual Governor’s Cup Yacht Race will be held Aug. 4-5 at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. The race is the Chesapeake Bay’s oldest and longest overnight contest. Legs start in Virginia, Solomons and the Potomac River. Sunday, Aug. 5 will feature free live music, festivities, awards ceremony and a concert by donations by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Go to www.smcm.edu/govcup50.
Project ECHO race series continues
Project ECHO will host a Neon Nights race at a time to be determined p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum. A virtual option is also available. The cost is $35. The race is the second in the 3-part 5K Run/Walk Race Series. Go to https://projectecho.net/event/hot-for-chocolate-5k/.
GrooveSpan Duo to perform
GrooveSpan Duo will perform 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Perigeaux Winery, 8650 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. The band will play jazz, blues and light pop songs.
Scholarships available
Scholarships for LGBTQ+ students are currently available. Go to https://bold.org/scholarships/by-demographics/lgbtq-scholarships/.
Free dinners offered
Solomons United Methodist Church will host free community spaghetti dinners 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays at 14454 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. The dinners are part of the Southern Maryland Mutual Aid. Call 410-231-4994.
Life in Balance offered
Cedar Lane Senior Living Community is offering seniors in St. Mary's County its Life in Balance program, which provides low-income seniors with no-cost professional physical therapy, emotional counseling and nutrition classes at Cedar Lane. Income limits apply. Registration required. Call Linzy at 301-475-8966.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 16, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
GrooveSpan Duo to perform
GrooveSpan Duo will perform 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Wildewood Clubhouse, 23050 Wildewood Drive in California. The band will play jazz, blues and light pop songs.
Day of Unity set
Historic Sotterley will host a Day of Unity 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at 44300 Sotterley Lane in Hollywood. The descendant-planned event remembers and celebrates our complete American Heritage and all descendants through leadership, education, history, and the arts. Keynote speaker will be the Rev. Lawrence Ellis Walker, Sr. Musical performance, video screenings, ceremony and more. Free, but registration recommended. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/day-of-unity-and-healing-beyond-color-the-power-of-connection-tickets-402713766717.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Open mic scheduled
Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will host an open mic 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Christ Church, 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico. Acoustic musicians of all skill levels welcome. Admission is $8, free for performers. To perform, email Chris Dudley at ccdudley@rocketmail.com.
ACLT paddling trip set
The American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a paddling trip 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, to Parker’s Creek. The trip will be led in Spanish. For experienced paddlers. Not for pets or ages 5 and younger. Rain date will be Aug. 27. Registration required. The cost is $15. Go to www.acltweb.org/CanoeTrips23.
Young to perform at museum
Brett Young will perform Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Calvert Marine Museum, 14200 S. Solomons Island Road. The concert is part of the Waterside Concert Series. The opening act is Elle King. Tickets are $39-$89. Tickets go on sale April 14 for members and April 17 for the general public. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
GrooveSpan Duo to perform
GrooveSpan Duo will perform 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Perigeaux Winery, 8650 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. The band will play jazz, blues and light pop songs.
Coastal arts market set
Leonardtown will host a Coastal Arts Market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. There will be items handcrafted by Southern Maryland craftsmen, artists, and makers. Go to www.visitleonardtownmd.com/eventscalendar.
ACLT paddling trip set
The American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a paddling trip 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, to Parker’s Creek. The trip will be led in Spanish. For experienced paddlers. Not for pets or ages 5 and younger. Rain date will be Sept. 18. Registration required. The cost is $15. Go to www.acltweb.org/CanoeTrips23.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Open mic scheduled
Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will host an open mic 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Christ Church, 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico. Acoustic musicians of all skill levels welcome. Admission is $8, free for performers. To perform, email Chris Dudley at ccdudley@rocketmail.com.
Cabaret planned
An old-school cabaret will be held 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Prince Frederick Rescue Squad, 755 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. Formal attire, old-school music, food and dancing. Event is BYOB. Tickets are $45 each, $85 per couple. All Adair at 410-231-2545 or go to www.adaringevent.com.
ACLT paddling trip set
The American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a paddling trip 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, to Parker’s Creek. The trip will be led in Spanish. For experienced paddlers. Not for pets or ages 5 and younger. Rain date will be Oct. 1. Registration required. The cost is $15. Go to www.acltweb.org/CanoeTrips23.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
GrooveSpan to perform
GrooveSpan will perform 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Perigeaux Winery, 8650 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. The band will play jazz, blues and light pop songs.
Coastal arts market set
Leonardtown will host a Coastal Arts Market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. There will be items handcrafted by Southern Maryland craftsmen, artists, and makers. Go to www.visitleonardtownmd.com/eventscalendar.
Paddling trip planned
The American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a paddling trip 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, to Parker’s Creek. The trip will be led in Spanish. For experienced paddlers. Not for pets or ages 5 and younger. Rain date will be Oct. 15. Registration required. The cost is $15. Go to www.acltweb.org/CanoeTrips23.
Featured Local Savings
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters.Explore newsletters