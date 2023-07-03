Scholarships available
Scholarships for LGBTQ+ students are currently available. Go to https://bold.org/scholarships/by-demographics/lgbtq-scholarships/.
Ag nominees sought
The USDA Farm Service Agency is accepting nominations for its County Committee through Aug. 1. The committees play a vital and relevant role in delivering important farm programs. Voting takes place in the fall. Go to www.fsa.usda.gov/elections.
Free dinners offered
Solomons United Methodist Church will host free community spaghetti dinners 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays at 14454 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. The dinners are part of the Southern Maryland Mutual Aid. Call 410-231-4994.
Life in Balance offered
Cedar Lane Senior Living Community is offering seniors in St. Mary's County its Life in Balance program, which provides low-income seniors with no-cost professional physical therapy, emotional counseling and nutrition classes at Cedar Lane. Income limits apply. Registration required. Call Linzy at 301-475-8966.
‘Ragtime’ continues
The Port Tobacco Players will stage the dramatic musical “Ragtime” through July 23 at 508 Charles St. in La Plata. Performances are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays. The play is directed by Tessa Silvestro. The production contains strong adult language including racial slurs. Tickets are $20, $17 for seniors, military and students. Go to www.ptpplayers.com.
Blossoms exhibit continues
The Artworks@7th Blossoms and Blooms exhibit will be held through July 30, at 8905 Chesapeake Ave. North Beach. The show will feature the floral artworks of Lesley Alexander and Jacquelyn Dinora while July’s guest artist is photographer Gary W “Doc” Scribner. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Go to www.artworksat7th.com.
Exhibit highlights Shelden
North End Gallery will host its one-woman exhibit by Calvert artist Suzanne Shelden titled “Forest Light” through July 30, at 41652 Fenwick St. in Leonardtown. The show also features woodland ceramics, sculpture and woodwork. The gallery is open 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Go to www.northendgallery.com.
Taboo takes the stage
Taboo will perform 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 7, at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers, but no alcohol. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to https://townoflaplata.org.
ACLT paddling trip set
The American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a paddling trip 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8, to Parker’s Creek. For experienced paddlers. Not for pets or ages 5 and younger. Rain date will be July 9. Registration required. The cost is $15. Go to www.acltweb.org/CanoeTrips23.
GrooveSpan Duo to perform
GrooveSpan Duo will perform 2 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Port of Leonardtown Winery, 23190 Newtowne Neck Road in Leonardtown. The band will play jazz, blues and light pop songs.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 14 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Drum camps offered
SoMarDrummers will hold its Mid Atlantic Drum Camp July 16-20 at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. Guest drummers and giveaways. For ages 9 to 22 and for beginner to advanced. Go to www.somardrummers@gmail.com.
STEAM classes offered
Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will be offering a week of STEAM programming for children July 18-21 in Piney Point. Ages 7 to 10 will learn about outdoor science and exploration in the “Little Explorers” session, which runs 9 to 11:30 a.m. each day; while ages 11 to 13 will be in the Growing Naturalists session, which runs 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. each day. Space is limited. The cost is $50 per child per session for the 4-day program, $25 per each additional child. Go to www.OutdoorAdventure.eventbrite.com to book.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. July 19, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Cabaret planned
An old-school cabaret will be held 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Prince Frederick Rescue Squad, 755 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. White attire, old-school music, food and dancing. Event is BYOB. Tickets are $45 each, $85 per couple. All Adair at 410-231-2545 or go to www.adaringevent.com.
GrooveSpan Duo to perform
GrooveSpan Duo will perform 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Perigeaux Winery, 8650 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. The band will play jazz, blues and light pop songs.
Leap to host scholarship event
Leap Forward Inc. will host its annual scholarship reception 3 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Mt. Olive United Methodist Church, 101 Fairground Road in Prince Frederick. Open to the public. Go to www.leapforwardinc.org.
Museum to host Brice
Lee Brice will perform Thursday, July 27, at the Calvert Marine Museum, 14200 S. Solomons Island Road. The concert is part of the Waterside Concert Series. The opening act is Elle King. Tickets are $39-$89. Tickets go on sale April 13 for members and April 17 for the general public. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
