Food packing event planned
Volunteers are needed for a Bag Hunger and Food Packing Event will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, at 10 locations throughout Southern Maryland. The goal is to distribute 300,000 meals. Go to www.justserve.org for more information.
Charles fair queen applicants sought
Deadline for applications for Charles County Fair’s Queen Nicotina will be Aug. 30. Entry forms must be mailed to Louise Stine, 5185 Colebrook Drive, La Plata, MD 20646. For more information, go to https://charlescountyfair.com/fair-queen.
Scholarships available
Scholarships for LGBTQ+ students are currently available. Go to https://bold.org/scholarships/by-demographics/lgbtq-scholarships/.
Free dinners offered
Solomons United Methodist Church will host free community spaghetti dinners 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays at 14454 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. The dinners are part of the Southern Maryland Mutual Aid. Call 410-231-4994.
Life in Balance offered
Cedar Lane Senior Living Community is offering seniors in St. Mary's County its Life in Balance program, which provides low-income seniors with no-cost professional physical therapy, emotional counseling and nutrition classes at Cedar Lane. Income limits apply. Registration required. Call Linzy at 301-475-8966.
Oracle to perform
Oracle will perform 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, Aug. 18, at the Waldorf Elks Lodge, 2210 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. Tickets are $50 and include all-you-can-eat buffet. Live auction, prize drawings and 50/50. Proceeds benefit Children's National. Call Ken Brown at 301-848-0468.
GrooveSpan Duo to perform
GrooveSpan Duo will perform 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Wildewood Clubhouse, 23050 Wildewood Drive in California. The band will play jazz, blues and light pop songs.
Day of Unity set
Historic Sotterley will host a Day of Unity 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at 44300 Sotterley Lane in Hollywood. The descendant-planned event remembers and celebrates our complete American Heritage and all descendants through leadership, education, history, and the arts. Keynote speaker will be the Rev. Lawrence Ellis Walker, Sr. Musical performance, video screenings, ceremony and more. Free, but registration recommended. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/day-of-unity-and-healing-beyond-color-the-power-of-connection-tickets-402713766717.
Willing Helpers anniversary set
The Historic Willing Helpers Society will celebrate its 120th anniversary 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at 1002 Washington Ave. in La Plata. Registration requested. Call Evelyn at 240-416-1972.
Craft beverage trail planned
The St. Mary’s Craft Beverage Trail will launch Aug. 19-20. The festival begins Aug. 19 at the St. Mary’s Regional Airport Terminal in California and Aug. 20 will feature tastings on the trail. Tickets are timed between noon and 2 p.m. and 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Ticketholders must be 21 or older. Go to www.visitstmarysmd.com/craft-beverage-trail/.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Leadership council set
Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Anthony Woods and the Maryland Democratic Party's Veterans Diversity Leadership Council will meet with veterans and the general public 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Metropolitan Church, 3385 Metropolitan Church Road in Indian Head. The Secretary will discuss national and state issues such as the PACT ACT and issues affecting veterans. Registration required. Go to https://www.mobilize.us/mddems/event/574380/.
Open mic scheduled
Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will host an open mic 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Christ Church, 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico. Acoustic musicians of all skill levels welcome. Admission is $8, free for performers. To perform, email Chris Dudley at ccdudley@rocketmail.com.
ACLT paddling trip set
The American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a paddling trip 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, to Parker’s Creek. The trip will be led in Spanish. For experienced paddlers. Not for pets or ages 5 and younger. Rain date will be Aug. 27. Registration required. The cost is $15. Go to www.acltweb.org/CanoeTrips23.
Young to perform at museum
Brett Young will perform Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Calvert Marine Museum, 14200 S. Solomons Island Road. The concert is part of the Waterside Concert Series. The opening act is Elle King. Tickets are $39-$89. Tickets go on sale April 14 for members and April 17 for the general public. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
GrooveSpan Duo to perform
GrooveSpan Duo will perform 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Perigeaux Winery, 8650 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. The band will play jazz, blues and light pop songs.
Arc to hold golf tourney
The 20th annual Arc Southern Maryland Golf Tournament will be held 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Chesapeake Hills Golf Club in Lusby. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Go to www.arcsomd.org/golf.
Coastal arts market set
Leonardtown will host a Coastal Arts Market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. There will be items handcrafted by Southern Maryland craftsmen, artists, and makers. Go to www.visitleonardtownmd.com/eventscalendar.
ACLT paddling trip set
The American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a paddling trip 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, to Parker’s Creek. The trip will be led in Spanish. For experienced paddlers. Not for pets or ages 5 and younger. Rain date will be Sept. 18. Registration required. The cost is $15. Go to www.acltweb.org/CanoeTrips23.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Open mic scheduled
Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will host an open mic 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Christ Church, 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico. Acoustic musicians of all skill levels welcome. Admission is $8, free for performers. To perform, email Chris Dudley at ccdudley@rocketmail.com.
Cabaret planned
An old-school cabaret will be held 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Prince Frederick Rescue Squad, 755 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. Formal attire, old-school music, food and dancing. Event is BYOB. Tickets are $45 each, $85 per couple. All Adair at 410-231-2545 or go to www.adaringevent.com.
ACLT paddling trip set
The American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a paddling trip 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, to Parker’s Creek. The trip will be led in Spanish. For experienced paddlers. Not for pets or ages 5 and younger. Rain date will be Oct. 1. Registration required. The cost is $15. Go to www.acltweb.org/CanoeTrips23.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
GrooveSpan to perform
GrooveSpan will perform 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Perigeaux Winery, 8650 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. The band will play jazz, blues and light pop songs.
Coastal arts market set
Leonardtown will host a Coastal Arts Market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. There will be items handcrafted by Southern Maryland craftsmen, artists, and makers. Go to www.visitleonardtownmd.com/eventscalendar.
Paddling trip planned
The American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a paddling trip 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, to Parker’s Creek. The trip will be led in Spanish. For experienced paddlers. Not for pets or ages 5 and younger. Rain date will be Oct. 15. Registration required. The cost is $15. Go to www.acltweb.org/CanoeTrips23.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 18, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Oysterfest scheduled
The Lexington Park Rotary Club will hold its 57th annual Oysterfest Saturday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Oct. 22, at the St. Mary's County Fairgrounds. Shucking competition and the National Oyster-Cook Off. Sponsorships available. Go to www.usoysterfest.com.
Bluegrass for hospice planned
Bluegrass for Hospice will be held noon to 8 p.m. Saturday Oct. 28, at Flat Iron Farm, 45840 Highway To Heaven Lane in Great Mills. Scheduled to appear is Junior Sisk Band, Danny Paisley & Southern Grass and Jay Armsworthy & Eastern Tradition. Tickets are $25, $30 at the gate. Go to www.bluegrassforhospice.com.
Coastal arts market set
Leonardtown will host a Coastal Arts Market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. There will be items handcrafted by Southern Maryland craftsmen, artists, and makers. Go to www.visitleonardtownmd.com/eventscalendar.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 15, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Project ECHO race series continues
Project ECHO will host a Gobble Until You Wobble race at a time to be determined Saturday, Nov. 25, at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum. A virtual option is also available. The cost is $35. The race is the finale of the 3-part 5K Run/Walk Race Series. Go to https://projectecho.net/event/hot-for-chocolate-5k/.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 20, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Board members needed
Your Infinite Pathways Foundation is looking for board members. Contact Kathryn Young at 240-443-0649 or kathryn.young@yourinfinitepathwaysfoundation.org.
