Rooftop Night planned

Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 14 at Chesapeake Beach Resort & Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters