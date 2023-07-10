Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 14 at Chesapeake Beach Resort & Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Dinner cruise offered
The St. Mary’s Museum Division will host a dinner and a cruise 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 16. The cruise includes a seafood dinner at Morris Point Restaurant and dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum. The theme is The Piscataway. Tickets are $75, or $140 per couple. Go to www.DinnerAndACruise.eventbrite.com.
Drum camps offered
SoMarDrummers will hold its Mid Atlantic Drum Camp July 16-20 at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. Guest drummers and giveaways. For ages 9 to 22 and for beginner to advanced. Go to www.somardrummers.org.
STEAM classes offered
Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will be offering a week of STEAM programming for children July 18-21 in Piney Point. Ages 7 to 10 will learn about outdoor science and exploration in the “Little Explorers” session, which runs 9 to 11:30 a.m. each day; while ages 11 to 13 will be in the Growing Naturalists session, which runs 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. each day. Space is limited. The cost is $50 per child per session for the 4-day program, $25 per each additional child. Go to www.OutdoorAdventure.eventbrite.com to book.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. July 19, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
River concert series ends
The grand finale of the St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s River Concert Series will be held 7 p.m. Friday, July 21, at the college’s Townhouse Green. The free, family-friendly music festival is now in its 25th season. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket. Food and beverages are available for purchase or bring your own. Go to www.smcm.edu/river-concert.
Cabaret planned
An old-school cabaret will be held 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Prince Frederick Rescue Squad, 755 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. White attire, old-school music, food and dancing. Event is BYOB. Tickets are $45 each, $85 per couple. All Adair at 410-231-2545 or go to www.adaringevent.com.
GrooveSpan Duo to perform
GrooveSpan Duo will perform 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Perigeaux Winery, 8650 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. The band will play jazz, blues and light pop songs.
Leap to award scholarships
Leap Forward Inc. will host its annual scholarship reception 3 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Mt. Olive United Methodist Church, 101 Fairground Road in Prince Frederick. Open to the public. Go to www.leapforwardinc.org.
‘Ragtime’ continues
The Port Tobacco Players will stage the dramatic musical “Ragtime” through July 23 at 508 Charles St. in La Plata. Performances are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays. The play is directed by Tessa Silvestro. The production contains strong adult language including racial slurs. Tickets are $20, $17 for seniors, military and students. Go to www.ptpplayers.com.
Museum to host Brice
Lee Brice will perform Thursday, July 27, at the Calvert Marine Museum, 14200 S. Solomons Island Road. The concert is part of the Waterside Concert Series. The opening act is Elle King. Tickets are $39-$89. Tickets go on sale April 13 for members and April 17 for the general public. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Open mic scheduled
Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will host an open mic 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Christ Church, 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico. Acoustic musicians of all skill levels welcome. Admission is $8, free for performers. To perform, email Chris Dudley at ccdudley@rocketmail.com.
Blossoms exhibit continues
The Artworks@7th Blossoms and Blooms exhibit will be held through July 30, at 8905 Chesapeake Ave. North Beach. The show will feature the floral artworks of Lesley Alexander and Jacquelyn Dinora while July’s guest artist is photographer Gary W “Doc” Scribner. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Go to www.artworksat7th.com.
Gallery highlights Shelden
North End Gallery will host its one-woman exhibit by Calvert artist Suzanne Shelden titled “Forest Light” through July 30, at 41652 Fenwick St. in Leonardtown. The show also features woodland ceramics, sculpture and woodwork. The gallery is open 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Go to www.northendgallery.com.
DNR accepting photo entries
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting entries for its annual photo contest through Aug. 1. Entries may include images from anywhere in Maryland featuring birds, insects, flora, recreation, scenic landscapes, weather and wildlife. Photographers may submit three entries for $10 with additional entries at $3 each. The contest is open to both residents and visitors. Go to https://news.maryland.gov.
Project ECHO race series continues
Project ECHO will host a Neon Nights race at a time to be determined p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum. A virtual option is also available. The cost is $35. The race is the second in the 3-part 5K Run/Walk Race Series. Go to https://projectecho.net/event/hot-for-chocolate-5k/.
GrooveSpan Duo to perform
GrooveSpan Duo will perform 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Perigeaux Winery, 8650 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. The band will play jazz, blues and light pop songs.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 16, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
GrooveSpan Duo to perform
GrooveSpan Duo will perform 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Wildewood Clubhouse, 23050 Wildewood Drive in California. The band will play jazz, blues and light pop songs.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Open mic scheduled
Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will host an open mic 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Christ Church, 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico. Acoustic musicians of all skill levels welcome. Admission is $8, free for performers. To perform, email Chris Dudley at ccdudley@rocketmail.com.
ACLT paddling trip set
The American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a paddling trip 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, to Parker’s Creek. The trip will be led in Spanish. For experienced paddlers. Not for pets or ages 5 and younger. Rain date will be Aug. 27. Registration required. The cost is $15. Go to www.acltweb.org/CanoeTrips23.
Young to perform at museum
Brett Young will perform Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Calvert Marine Museum, 14200 S. Solomons Island Road. The concert is part of the Waterside Concert Series. The opening act is Elle King. Tickets are $39-$89. Tickets go on sale April 14 for members and April 17 for the general public. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
GrooveSpan Duo to perform
GrooveSpan Duo will perform 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Perigeaux Winery, 8650 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. The band will play jazz, blues and light pop songs.
Coastal arts market set
Leonardtown will host a Coastal Arts Market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. There will be items handcrafted by Southern Maryland craftsmen, artists, and makers. Go to www.visitleonardtownmd.com/eventscalendar.
ACLT paddling trip set
The American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a paddling trip 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, to Parker’s Creek. The trip will be led in Spanish. For experienced paddlers. Not for pets or ages 5 and younger. Rain date will be Sept. 18. Registration required. The cost is $15. Go to www.acltweb.org/CanoeTrips23.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Open mic scheduled
Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will host an open mic 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Christ Church, 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico. Acoustic musicians of all skill levels welcome. Admission is $8, free for performers. To perform, email Chris Dudley at ccdudley@rocketmail.com.
Cabaret planned
An old-school cabaret will be held 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Prince Frederick Rescue Squad, 755 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. Formal attire, old-school music, food and dancing. Event is BYOB. Tickets are $45 each, $85 per couple. All Adair at 410-231-2545 or go to www.adaringevent.com.
ACLT paddling trip set
The American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a paddling trip 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, to Parker’s Creek. The trip will be led in Spanish. For experienced paddlers. Not for pets or ages 5 and younger. Rain date will be Oct. 1. Registration required. The cost is $15. Go to www.acltweb.org/CanoeTrips23.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
GrooveSpan to perform
GrooveSpan will perform 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Perigeaux Winery, 8650 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. The band will play jazz, blues and light pop songs.
Coastal arts market set
Leonardtown will host a Coastal Arts Market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. There will be items handcrafted by Southern Maryland craftsmen, artists, and makers. Go to www.visitleonardtownmd.com/eventscalendar.
Paddling trip planned
The American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a paddling trip 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, to Parker’s Creek. The trip will be led in Spanish. For experienced paddlers. Not for pets or ages 5 and younger. Rain date will be Oct. 15. Registration required. The cost is $15. Go to www.acltweb.org/CanoeTrips23.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 18, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Oysterfest scheduled
The Lexington Park Rotary Club will hold its 57th annual Oysterfest Saturday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Oct. 22, at the St. Mary's County Fairgrounds. Shucking competition and the National Oyster-Cook Off. Sponsorships available. Go to www.usoysterfest.com.
Bluegrass for hospice planned
Bluegrass for Hospice will be held noon to 8 p.m. Saturday Oct. 28, at Flat Iron Farm, 45840 Highway To Heaven Lane in Great Mills. Scheduled to appear is Junior Sisk Band, Danny Paisley & Southern Grass and Jay Armsworthy & Eastern Tradition. Tickets are $25, $30 at the gate. Go to www.bluegrassforhospice.com.
Coastal arts market set
Leonardtown will host a Coastal Arts Market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. There will be items handcrafted by Southern Maryland craftsmen, artists, and makers. Go to www.visitleonardtownmd.com/eventscalendar.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 15, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Project ECHO race series continues
Project ECHO will host a Gobble Until You Wobble race at a time to be determined Saturday, Nov. 25, at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum. A virtual option is also available. The cost is $35. The race is the finale of the 3-part 5K Run/Walk Race Series. Go to https://projectecho.net/event/hot-for-chocolate-5k/.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 20, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Board members needed
Your Infinite Pathways Foundation is looking for board members. Contact Kathryn Young at 240-443-0649 or kathryn.young@yourinfinitepathwaysfoundation.org.
Scholarships available
Scholarships for LGBTQ+ students are currently available. Go to https://bold.org/scholarships/by-demographics/lgbtq-scholarships/.
Ag nominees sought
The USDA Farm Service Agency is accepting nominations for its County Committee through Aug. 1. The committees play a vital and relevant role in delivering important farm programs. Voting takes place in the fall. Go to www.fsa.usda.gov/elections.
Free dinners offered
Solomons United Methodist Church will host free community spaghetti dinners 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays at 14454 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. The dinners are part of the Southern Maryland Mutual Aid. Call 410-231-4994.
Life in Balance offered
Cedar Lane Senior Living Community is offering seniors in St. Mary's County its Life in Balance program, which provides low-income seniors with no-cost professional physical therapy, emotional counseling and nutrition classes at Cedar Lane. Income limits apply. Registration required. Call Linzy at 301-475-8966.
