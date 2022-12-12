Winter Wonderland set
Dr. Samuel Mudd Elementary School will host a Winter Wonderland for students 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at 820 Stone Ave. in Waldorf. Arts and crafts, games, food, photos with Santa and holiday gifts for students. This is an invitation-only event; contact your school.
Blood drive planned
The Calvert County Lions Club will hold a blood drive noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department in Prince Frederick. The Lions meet 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at O'Gannigans Irish Pub, 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. Email Kenneth Brown at 628kbrown@gmail.com.
Snowy wonderland ongoing
Snowy Winter Wonderland's Festival Of Lights will be held 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, through Sunday, Dec. 18, at Regency Furniture Stadium, 11765 St. Linus Drive in Waldorf. Light displays, activities, music, photo opportunities, vendors and food trucks. Tickets are $12, $7 for ages 3 to 15. Photos with Santa are $10 and must be selected when purchasing tickets. Go to https://snowywinterwonderland.com/.
Madrigal dinners return
Historic St. Mary’s City will host Madrigal dinners 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Reconstructed State House of 1676. Singing and skits. Dress is semiformal. Tickets are $130. Go to www.Eventbrite.com/e/madrigals-tickets-444049061697.
Sheehy holding toy drive
Sheehy Auto Stores will hold a toy drive through Dec. 16. New, unwrapped toys will be accepted at Sheehy Nissan of Waldorf, 2950 Crain Highway in Waldorf, and Sheehy Hyundai of Waldorf, 2910 Crain Highway in Waldorf.
Jewelers to host trunk show
North End Gallery jewelers Kennedi Milan, Judy Larsen and Mickey Kunkle will host a Jazzy Jewelry Trunk Show 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at 41652 Fenwick St. in Leonardtown. There will be live music by jazz guitarist Jan Knutson. Go to www.northendgallery.com.
Town to host movie, campfire
North Beach will screen a movie and hold a campfire on the beach 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. The movie will be shown at town hall and enjoy hot chocolate and roast marshmallows at the campfire. Go to www.northbeachmd.org.
Santa to cruise the town
Santa Claus will cruise around the town of North Beach in a golf cart 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Go to www.northbeachmd.org.
Holiday market set
No Thyme to Cook will hold its third annual Holiday Market 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at 14624 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. Visit from Santa, mini craft fair featuring local artisans, gourmet hot cocoa bar and book signing with Chef Gwyn Novak. Call 443-404-5500.
Airport market scheduled
Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.
Market to host open house house
Shepherd’s Old Field Market will host a Christmas Open House 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at 22725 Duke St. in Leonardtown. Refreshments, gift-wrapping station and entertainment.
Holiday concert planned
A Sondheim for the Holidays concert will be held 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. The headliner is Tony-nominated Broadway star Melissa Errico and also features pianist Randy Waldman – who was Barbara Streisand's pianist and conductor for 35 years, trumpeter Nathaniel Silberschlag and Professor Jeffrey Silberschlag. Go to https://stmarycollege.imodules.com/controls/email_marketing/view_in_browser.aspx?sid=1734&gid=2&sendId=3990594&ecatid=15&puid=61fdc5ad-d3d2-4490-9919-29132f80cc55.
Christmas concert scheduled
Lexington Park United Methodist Church will host a night of holiday classics 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 21760 Great Mills Road in Great Mills. The concert will feature tenor David Cook, mezzo-soprano Pateley Bongiorni, soprano Sarah Gravelle and pianist Erin Tennyson. Tickets are $10. Go to www.davidwcooktenor.com/concert.
Church to hold homeless memorial
Christ Church will hold its annual National Homeless Persons Interfaith Memorial Service 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 112 Charles St. in La Plata. The event is to remember those who have died homeless in the area in the past year, and to celebrate the work of local agencies and faith communities serving the unhoused. Go to www.christchurchlaplata.org.
Theater to stream one-act plays
Twin Beach Players will stream three one-act plays beginning Dec. 21. The plays are “When Santa Lost His Ho Ho HO,” To: Mrs. Claus” and “Santa’s Workshop’s Got Talent.” Go to www.showtix4u.com.
AA meetings scheduled
Alcoholics Anonymous will hold marathon meetings from 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, and from 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad, 43256 Rescue Lane in Hollywood.
DNR accepting recipes
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting recipes for its “Wild Maryland” online cookbook. Hunters, anglers and foragers are encouraged to submit their best holiday recipes, along with photos of their dishes. Submissions must include a list of required ingredients, easy-to-follow preparation instructions, and feature a species found in Maryland. Email Recipes.DNR@maryland.gov.
Shopping market planned
Leonardtown will host The Holidays at Town Market 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at 22675 Washington St. In Leonardtown. Shop Christmas Trees, wreaths, poinsettias, specialty gifts, organic, locally grown produce, baked goods, clothing, accessories, home décor and more. Bring the family to enjoy holiday photos with the Grinch.
Garden in Lights continues
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold its annual Garden in Lights outdoor holiday light show 5 to 9 p.m. nightly through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at 13470 Dowell Road in Dowell. The event will be closed Dec. 5-6 and Dec. 24-25. Admission is $10-$12 and advance timed-entry tickets required. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Arbor Day contest ongoing
Maryland fifth-graders are invited to submit Arbor Day posters for the annual contest through Friday, Jan. 20. The theme is Trees Are Terrific…and Cool our Communities. Posters size must be no smaller than 8.5-by-11 inches and no larger than 22-by-28 inches and must be drawn in acrylic, crayon, ink, marker, paint pens, regular or colored pencil, tempera paint, or watercolor. The top three winning posters will receive tree plantings at the artists’ schools. Contact Anne Gilbert at 410-260-8510 or anne.gilbert@maryland.gov.
Choir rehearsing
Arts4All Singers rehearse 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 401 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. The choir combines Southern Maryland Community Resources and the Chesapeake Choral Arts Society for teens and adults with and without intellectual or developmental disabilities. Registration required. The group will try and assist those with transportation issues. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSex6Br2EtelBO-BtEURJGcOhsfwDjE_EH0lSMRhKyb0qpFgGA/viewform. therese.smcr@gmail.com or call 443-684-2791.
Fishing survey underway
The University of Maryland Eastern Shore has designed an online survey to reach anglers and fish enthusiasts in Maryland. UMES is researching attitudes and perceptions of experienced and new anglers. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSebZysmrdNk0rWPPLG13kXlfH0TumGPOIKzfJ_ej0InCaZHpg/viewform.
Gallery hosting holiday show
North End Gallery will hold its holiday exhibit through Dec. 31, 41652 Fenwick St. in Leonardtown. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Go to www.northendgallery.com.
Holiday magic ongoing
ArtWorks@7th is hosting its Holiday Magic art show through Jan. 1, at 8905 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach. Spend $50 Christmas Eve and have a chance to win works of art. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Go to www.artworksat7th.com.
Teacher scholarships available
The Teachers College at Western Governors University is offering scholarships for current and future education professionals who wish to pursue bachelors or masters degrees in the Teachers College. New and enrolling WGU students may apply by Dec. 31, 2022 for the scholarship. Go to wgu.edu/aew.
Singing auditions scheduled
Chesapeake Choral Arts Society will hold auditions for the upcoming season 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, and Monday, Jan. 9, at Peace Lutheran Church, 401 E Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. Alternate dates may be announced and appointments are required. The choir rehearses 7 to 9 p.m. at Peace Lutheran and performs three different concerts. Call Carol at 301-642-0594 or go to www.chesapeakechoral.com.
Tri-County Council to hold reception
Tri-County Council will hold its 25th annual Southern Maryland Reception 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at The Hotel Annapolis, 126 West Street in Annapolis. The event is an opportunity to showcase the Southern Maryland Region to the rest of the State and meet with elected officials. Go to https://tccsmd.wufoo.com/forms/p1g9wpny08ktl4y/.
Hospice to host gala
Hospice of the Chesapeake will host its annual Caring for Life Gala Saturday, April 22, at Live! Hotel and Casino Maryland in Hanover. The black tie event will consist of an open bar, fine cuisine, silent and live auctions, live music and dancing. Sponsorships available. Call 443-837-1531.
Board members needed
Your Infinite Pathways Foundation is looking for board members. Contact Kathryn Young at 240-443-0649 or kathryn.young@yourinfinitepathwaysfoundation.org.
MDOT holding freight questionnaire
The Maryland Department of Transportation is in the process of compiling freight-relevant needs and projects across Maryland's five regions as part of the State Freight Plan and is seeking input from the public and freight stakeholders on these findings on statewide freight needs, priorities and strategies. To take the questionnaire, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/W2NQTKG.
Women launch business league
The newly-launched Prince George’s County Women’s Business League will provide a supportive collaboration between professional women which will provide inspiration, referrals, relationships, and education. Email info@womensbusinessleague.com.
DNR seeking at-large nominees
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fishing and Boating Services is seeking qualified applicants to nominate for at-large seats on the Mid-Atlantic Fisheries Management Council. Three at-large seats will be expiring in August. Applicants should have fisheries experience (recreational, commercial, or other relevant expertise) and attend Mid-Atlantic Fisheries Management Council meetings along the Atlantic coast and associated duties. Contact Angel Willey at 410-456-0311, Ext. 2101 or angel.willey@maryland.gov.
Public input sought
The St. Mary’s Commission for Women is asking community members, victims, or friends to share their experiences about domestic violence and concerns. Contact 301-475-4200, Ext.1680 or go to www.facebook.com/StMarysCountyCommissionforWomen/.
Vaccinated volunteers needed
St. Mary’s County is looking for vaccinated volunteers for such roles as counselors, client facilitators and technology coordinators. Training is provided. Contact Dana Davis at 301-863-2561 or davisdj@comcast.net.