Gallery hosting ‘City’ exhibit

Artworks@7 will host its new exhibit “City Lights … City Sights” through April 30 at 8905 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach. Photographer Wayne Thomas shares his love for travel, people watching and street photography. The guest artist is Terri Schaffer. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Go to www.artworks@7th.com.