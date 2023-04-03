Gallery hosting ‘City’ exhibit
Artworks@7 will host its new exhibit “City Lights … City Sights” through April 30 at 8905 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach. Photographer Wayne Thomas shares his love for travel, people watching and street photography. The guest artist is Terri Schaffer. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Go to www.artworks@7th.com.
DNR accepting photo entries
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting entries for its annual photo contest through Aug. 1. Entries may include images from anywhere in Maryland featuring birds, insects, flora, recreation, scenic landscapes, weather and wildlife. Photographers may submit three entries for $10 with additional entries at $3 each. The contest is open to both residents and visitors. Go to https://dnr.maryland.gov/Pages/photocontest.aspx/.
CSM staging 'Mr. Fox'
College of Southern Maryland will perform 'Fantastic Mr. Fox (Wood)' 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 7; and 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the La Plata campus. The story follows the vain attempts of three farmers to get rid of the fox who regularly steals food from their farms. Tickets are $15; $10 military with ID, seniors 65 and older and ages 17 and younger; $5 for CSM students, staff, and faculty with ID. One ticket per ID. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/03/theater-mr-fox-mar31.html.
Contra dance scheduled
A Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will be held 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Christ Church, 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico. Southern MD Open Band will perform. A dance workshop will be held at 7 p.m, and an ice-cream social will be held at intermission. Admission is $12, $8 for members. Go to www.smtmd.org.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Chesapeake Beach Resort & Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Patuxent High staging ‘Chicago’
Patuxent High School will perform “Chicago” 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays April 14-23, at 12485 Southern Connector Blvd. in Lusby. Tickets are $15, $12 students, $10 seniors. Go to http://patuxentharlequins.weebly.com.
FOL book sale set
Friends of the Library will hold its annual spring book sale noon to 8 p.m. Friday, April 14 (members day); 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15; and noon to 4 p.m. and Sunday, April 16 (bag day), at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown. Potential members may sign up at the door. Email folstmalib.wildapricot.org.
Pro wrestling returns
Maryland Championship Wrestling will be held 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, 24801 Three Notch Road in Hollywood. Go to www.mcwprowrestling.com.
Resource and health fair planned
Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church will hold a free Resource and Health Fair 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at 100 Village St. in Waldorf. Tables are available at no cost for organizations or agencies that provides a service to the community. Call Maria Lam at 301-645-7112.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Soccer league forming
Upward Sports will begin a new six-week soccer league starting April 21. The league is for ages 4 to 14 and games will be played at Real Life Church in Mechanicsville. Registration is $75. Email Melissa at upwardreallife@gmail.com.
Alumni scholarships available
The Bel Alton High School Alumni Association is accepting applications from Charles County public high school seniors for its scholarship program through June 9. The Association will award six $500 scholarships for the 2023 academic year for seniors who are planning to enroll in a HBCU, College of Southern Maryland, or accredited vocational/trade school. Former graduates of Charles County public high schools ages 18 to 25 years old, as well as Charles residents with a GED are also eligible. Go to www.belaltonalumnicdc.org/scholarship.html.
Leonardtown to celebrate Earth Day
Leonardtown businesses will celebrate Earth Week Sunday, April 16, through Sunday, April 23. There will be a social media Neighborhood Cleanup Challenge, free yoga and kayaking demos, magnet fishing, and Plein Air and Sound Bath events at the Leonardtown Wharf. Shepherd’s Old Field Market will also be giving away free tree saplings while supplies last. Go to www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com/EarthDay.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. April 19, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Chopticon to stage 'Mean Girls'
Chopticon High School will perform "Mean Girls" 6 p.m. Friday, April 20; Saturday, April 21; and 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday, April 22. Go to https://chs.smcps.org/extracurricular/theatre.
Earth Day awards planned
St. Mary's Commission on the Environment will hold Earth Day 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Summerseat Farm, 26655 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville. Vendors, exhibitors and the announcement of the Sustainability Award.
CSM to host STEAM festival
College of Southern Maryland will host an Art of Innovation STEAM Festival 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Velocity Center, 4465 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head. Learning more about Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics with activities, challenges, games and demonstrations. Registration is encouraged. Go to www.csmd.edu/AOI.
Hospice to host gala
Hospice of the Chesapeake will host its annual Caring for Life Gala Saturday, April 22, at Live! Hotel and Casino Maryland in Hanover. The black tie event will consist of an open bar, fine cuisine, silent and live auctions, live music and dancing. Sponsorships available. Call 443-837-1531.
Ribbon cutting scheduled
A ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the new North Beach Nature Center at Wetlands Overlook Park will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22. An Earth Day event will be held afterward.
Choir rehearsing
Arts4All Singers rehearse 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 401 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. The choir is for teens and adults with and without intellectual or developmental disabilities. Registration required. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSex6Br2EtelBO-BtEURJGcOhsfwDjE_EH0lSMRhKyb0qpFgGA/viewform. therese.smcr@gmail.com or call 443-684-2791.
Fishing survey underway
The University of Maryland Eastern Shore has designed an online survey to reach anglers and fish enthusiasts in Maryland. UMES is researching attitudes and perceptions of experienced and new anglers. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSebZysmrdNk0rWPPLG13kXlfH0TumGPOIKzfJ_ej0InCaZHpg/viewfor.
Free dinners offered
Solomons United Methodist Church will host free community spaghetti dinners 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays at 14454 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. The dinners are part of the Southern Maryland Mutual Aid. Call 410-231-4994.
Choir rehearsing
Voices in Praise, a faith-based community choir, rehearses 6:15 to 7 p.m. Monday nights at St. Nicholas Lutheran Church, 1450 Plum Point Road in Huntingtown. The choir is open to children in grades 6 to 12. A new choir for grades 4 and 5 has also started. Call 301-728-1748 or go to www.voicesinpraise.org.
DNR accepting recipes
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting recipes for its “Wild Maryland” online cookbook. Hunters, anglers and foragers are encouraged to submit their best holiday recipes, along with photos of their dishes. Submissions must include a list of required ingredients, easy-to-follow preparation instructions, and feature a species found in Maryland. Email Recipes.DNR@maryland.gov.
Scholarship applications accepted
CalvertHealth Foundation is currently accepting applications for the 2023-2024 academic scholarships through April 30. The foundation is offering tuition assistance to students who are pursuing higher education in medicine or allied health fields. Applicants must be accepted into an accredited school of nursing or other allied health curriculum. Go to www.calverthealthfoundation.org/Scholarships.