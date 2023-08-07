Carr to take stage

Latrice Carr will perform 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at the Leonardtown Wharf. The Rise Band & Show will also perform in the On the Water’s Edge Concert, which was rescheduled from June 24. Go to www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com/LeonardtownMusicFest.


  

