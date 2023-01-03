The Maryland Judiciary’s Mediation and Conflict Resolution Office recently announced the winners of the 17th annual bookmark art contest.
There were 10 student winners and 15 honorable mentions from schools throughout Maryland.
Avery Boarman of Walter J. Mitchell Elementary was awarded second place in the Grades K-2 category while Leonardtown Middle School sixth-grader Cohen Bishop placed third in the Grades 6-8 division.
Students were asked to create bookmarks on the theme of preventing or resolving conflicts peacefully.
Contest winners in kindergarten through eighth grade were announced at an awards ceremony and reception for students and parents hosted by MACRO featuring Court of Appeals of Maryland Chief Judge Matthew J. Fader.
“It is my first time hosting this wonderful event as chief judge and it is an honor and a privilege to meet the students and their families to congratulate them on their award-winning artwork,” Fader said in a news release. “It is inspiring to see the students’ thoughtfulness and creativity as they displayed the conflict resolution theme through their own eyes in this creative way to educate adults and children alike about peace-making and positive alternatives to violence.”
The Maryland Judiciary received 3,115 bookmark entries from students at 54 Maryland schools. Ten cash prizes totaling $725 were awarded to the first-, second- and third-place winners.
Chief Judge Fader announced the prize winners and congratulated each student. He also discussed with them the messages conveyed in their original artwork.
Students created bookmarks focused on themes of resolving or preventing conflicts, apologizing, respecting differences, talking things out, solving problems together, listening, tolerance, diversity, inclusion, building peace, respecting one another, consideration for others, and alternatives to violence.
Grade 1-2
First: Kallage Johnson, Matapeake Elementary (Grade 1)
Second: Avery Boarman, Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School (Grade 2)
Third (tie): Romel Tomas Marmolejos, Shady Spring Elementary (Grade 2); Benjamin Shields, Fountain Green Elementary (Grade 1).
Honorable mention: Mila Repac, Emmorton Elementary (Grade 2); Hanson Brohawn, Matapeake Elementary (Grade 1); Grant Connolly, Centreville Elementary (Grade 2); Michael Moore, Centreville Elementary (Kindergarten); Luke Wilson, Centreville Elementary (Grade 1).
Grade 3-5
First: Ella Harris, Bayside Elementary (Grade 5)
Second: Luke Wyble, Severna Park Elementary (Grade 3)
Third: Willa Tran, St. Elizabeth Catholic School (Grade 4).
Honorable mention: Alexis Wainwright, Bel Air Elementary (Grade 5); Trinity Varne Brooks, Bayside Elementary (Grade 4); Nora Tate, Bayside Elementary (Grade 4); Patrick Moylan, Annapolis Elementary (Grade 5); Evelynn Cook, Kennard Elementary (Grade 3).
Grade 6-8
First: Hannah Liu, Urbana Middle School (Grade 7)
Second: Alexandra Burroughs, Severn River Middle (Grade 8)
Third: Cohen Bishop, Leonardtown Middle (Grade 6).
Honorable mentions: Priscilla Wu, Julius West Middle (Grade 8); Lily Yerkie, Tilden Middle (Grade 8); Peace Azubuike, Walker Mill Middle (Grade 6); Kourtney Sigouin, Urbana Middle (Grade 6); Juliette Bravin, Silver Spring International Middle, Montgomery County (Grade 6).
For more information about the Annual Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark Art Contest and to see the winning entries, go to www.mdcourts.gov/macro/eventsconflictresolutionday.