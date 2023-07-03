The Major William Thomas Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently awarded Youth Citizenship Awards to 33 St. Mary’s County students for the 2022-2023 school year who demonstrated qualities of Honesty, Service, Courage, Leadership and Patriotism.

The chapter also awarded JROTC awards to Cadet Julia Repasi of Chopticon High School, Cadet Lailah Hawkins of Great Mills High School and Carissa Don-Simmons of the Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters