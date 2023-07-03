The Major William Thomas Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently awarded Youth Citizenship Awards to 33 St. Mary’s County students for the 2022-2023 school year who demonstrated qualities of Honesty, Service, Courage, Leadership and Patriotism.
The chapter also awarded JROTC awards to Cadet Julia Repasi of Chopticon High School, Cadet Lailah Hawkins of Great Mills High School and Carissa Don-Simmons of the Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy.
The awards were given to the students who demonstrated the above qualities along with adherence to military discipline, leadership ability and a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of JROTC training.
The students who exhibited the five qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership, and patriotism, which are necessary to receive the Youth Citizenship Medal are: Ellie Wailele Aina (Capt. Walter Francis Duke Elementary), Ava Betancourt-Cantu (Great Mills High), Liam Boyd (Piney Point Elementary), Valeria Campos (Little Flower School), Ava Ciabattoni (Chopticon High), Esther Cooley (Chesapeake Public Charter), Carlton Costanzo (St. John’s School), Annalise Dean (Oakville Elementary), Logan Dufour (Dynard Elementary, Juliette Grant (Margaret Brent Middle), Liam Hanley (Father Andrew White), Makhai Hanna (St. Michael’s School), Zoey Horner (Town Creek Elementary), Josh Johnson (Mother Catherine Academy), Aynslee Laird (Leonardtown High), Laila Lobeda (Esperanza Middle), Ashlynn McCollum (Leonardtown Middle), Allison McNatt (Hollywood Elementary), Evelyn Miller (Park Hall Elementary), Kyla Morgan (George Washington Carver Elementary), Romeo Norris (St. Mary’s Ryken High), Aubree Obermeir (Lexington Park Elementary), Lorelei Ratliff (Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary), Logan Reppel (Greenview Knolls Elementary), Carley Roberson (White Marsh Elementary). Caylee Rodecker (Spring Ridge Middle), Ada Louise Schumacher (Benjamin Banneker Elementary), Draven Smith (Green Holly Elementary), Grace Sohn (Ridge Elementary), Katherine Springer (Evergreen Elementary), Alexandria Stevens (The Kings Christian Academy), Vera Wiest (Leonardtown Elementary), Dylan Young (Chesterton Academy of St. Mary’s).