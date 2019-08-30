The Major William Thomas Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented 36 Youth Citizenship Awards (formerly the Good Citizenship Awards) in July to students who demonstrated qualities of honesty (high principles, trustworthiness, loyalty, truthfulness, punctuality, moral strength and stability, cleanliness in mind and body), service (cooperation, meritorious behavior bringing honor to school or community, kindliness, unselfishness, true Americanism — individual responsibility to home, to country, to God), courage (mental and physical, determination to overcome obstacles), leadership (personality, originality, ability to lead, good sportsmanship, responsibility) and patriotism (fundamental Americanism).
The chapter presented three JROTC medals to students who demonstrated the above qualities along with adherence to military discipline, leadership ability and a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of JROTC training. The recipients of the JROTC awards were Cadet Capt. Rebecca Kern, Chopticon High School; Cadet Hazel Honeycutt, Great Mills High School; and Michael J. Lipperini III, Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy.
The students who exhibited the five qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership and patriotism, which are necessary to receive the Youth Citizenship Medal, from schools in St. Mary’s County are: Michael Mosley, Benjamin Banneker Elementary School; Matthew Lipoff, Capt. Walter Francis Duke Elementary; Stephanie Encarnacion, Chesapeake Public Charter School; Taylor Ann Bahen, Chopticon High School; Amber Gontarek, Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center; Allison Clark, Dynard Elementary School; Abbey Ava Spinney, Evergreen Elementary School; Daniel Tyler Fitzgerald, Fairlead Academy II; Emma Ashley, Father Andrew White; Manasa Iswara, Esperanza Middle School; Justin Johnson, George Washington Carver Elementary School; Jaxon O’Mara, Great Mills High School; Kaylee Evick, Green Holly Elementary School; Briana Bailey, Greenview Knolls Elementary School; Averi Romps, Hollywood Elementary School; Herbert George Tice III, The Kings Christian Academy; Alyssa Dowell, Leonardtown Elementary School; Taylor Abbey Wolt, Leonardtown High School; Bridget Abigail Cory, Leonardtown Middle School; Tatiana Williams, Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary School; Makiyah Scott, Lexington Park Elementary School; Javier Guadalupe, Little Flower School; Kaylee Overby, Margaret Brent Middle School; Erica Daymude, Mechanicsville Elementary School; Alliyah Johnson, Mother Catherine Academy; Makayla Hansen, Oakville Elementary School; Dominique Byrne, Park Hall Elementary School; Addison Keen, Piney Point Elementary School; Keanu Hawkins Keene, Ridge Elementary School; Morgan L. Watkins, Spring Ridge Middle School; Catherine Kolwey, St. John’s School; Sergio Nazzaro, St. Mary’s Ryken High School; Eivin Gonzalez-Rivera, St. Michael’s School; James Young, Town Creek Elementary School; and Bryce Gillingham, White Marsh Elementary School.