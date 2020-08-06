Historic St. Mary’s City still has openings for its multitude of outdoor summer day camps.
Originally scheduled for June, the Pick Your Own Adventure summer day camps will be held throughout August. Campers will need to register separately each day for the camps. The cost of each camp is $30.
Based on safety restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, the programs will be limited to 10 or fewer campers.
• Lifeways of Maryland’s First People will be offered 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11. The camp, which is for ages 6 to 9, will offer a full day of exploring the great outdoors at the Woodland Indian Hamlet. Through demonstrations and discussions, campers will learn about Maryland’s Yaocomoaco people and learn the importance of the natural environment.
• Homespun will be offered 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. The camp, which is for ages 8 to 12, will offer a full day of sewing and fashion design. Explore the world of natural fibers and learn the 17th century methods of working with textiles. Each camper their own pre-packaged kit. Limited to five participants.
• Homespun will be offered 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14. The camp, which is for ages 6 to 10, will challenge students’ imagination to journey back in time to experience life of the 1600s. Designed for children who love history, this will give attendees the opportunity to explore all four outdoor living history areas and participate in age-appropriate activities that are educational and fun.
• Girl Scout Cadet archery will be held 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20. The camp will provide a thorough and hands-on understanding of archery fundamentals as well as safety, equipment and proper form for shooting from a certified instructor. The cost is $15.
• Boy Scout archery will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. The camp will provide a thorough and hands-on understanding of archery fundamentals as well as safety, equipment and proper form for shooting from a certified instructor. The cost is $15.
• A Girl Scout Maryland Heritage day program will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. The cost is $10 and registration is limited to 10 campers.
• Historic St. Mary’s City will also offer Earning the Badge day camps for both Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. Each day camp is limited to 10 campers.
All camps take place rain or shine. For more information or to register for a camp, contact 240-895-4980 or Programs@DigsHistory.org.