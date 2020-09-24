Three St. Mary’s County women — Dr. Janice Walthour, Marcia Greenberg and Wrenn Heisler — were recently featured in the Parade of 100 Maryland Sheroes, as part of the Maryland Commission for Women’s Centennial Summit. The summit commemorated the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women in this country the right to vote. Walthour, who was nominated by the St. Mary’s County Commission for Women, was selected for her leadership in the NAACP and for her work in for racial equity in education. Heisler and Greenberg were each nominated by several members of I Am St. Mary’s, Democratic Women of St. Mary’s. Heisler, a community organizer, was nominated for her work for a homeless tent park during the pandemic and a local Black Lives Matter march, while Greenberg was nominated for her work on the Steering Committee for the Campaign for a Community Center and advocacy for our county youth. Panel discussions focused on women striving for equity, the legacy of women’s suffrage in Maryland and women’s leadership and the intersectionality of gender and race in times of crisis. For more information or to watch the summit, go to https://dhs.maryland.gov/maryland-commission-women/.