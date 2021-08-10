Greenwell staff, ponies and horses returned to Charlotte Hall for a visit with beloved veterans and their caregivers through a grant from Northrop Grumman.
Greenwell invites you to enjoy the tranquility of the 600-acre campus and is offering structured programs designed specifically for this time during the pandemic and include reconnecting field trips to support students returning to school this fall.
Generous funding is provided by the Lexington Park Rotary and the WAWA Foundation.
For more information about additional Greenwell Foundation programs such as charter boat trips for veterans with disabilities, the Watershed Heroes Program, and the therapeutic riding and Horse Connection programs or to donate, go to www.greenwellfoundation.org.
Taste of the Beaches postponed
The Town of Chesapeake Beach recently announced the postponement of the annual Taste the Beaches Event, which was originally scheduled for Sept. 18.
The event was planned to take place along with the annual fireworks display as the evening’s finale.
As COVID-19 cases continue to increase, the town has now postponed the event until further notice. The Mayor and Town Council look forward to a celebration in person when it is safe to do so.
SMCM honored for dedication
Led by St. Mary’s College of Maryland Vice-President Carolyn Curry, the college’s advancement unit won a Gold Award and a Best of Show Award at the 36th Annual Educational Advertising Awards for the Dedication of the Commemorative to Enslaved Peoples of Southern Maryland.
You may visit the commemorative site in front of Jamie L. Roberts Stadium located off Mattapany Road in St. Mary’s City.
For more information, go to smcm.edu.
Recipe of the Week
Grandma Marcy’s Meatballs and Spaghetti
By Wendy Davis
Ingredients
2 pounds ground beef (or 1 pound each ground beef and ground pork)
¾ cup breadcrumbs
½ cup milk
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 medium-sized yellow or red onion, peeled and diced
2 eggs, beaten
¼ cup fresh parsley, chiffonaded
3 cloves garlic, peeled and diced
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon cracked black pepper
½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 teaspoon dried Italian herb seasoning
2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese, grated
1 16-ounce jar pasta sauce (your favorite brand)
1 bay leaf
1 12-16 ounce package spaghetti or Angel Hair pasta, cooked according to package}
Directions: Allow breadcrumbs to soak 20 minutes in the milk. Fry onion and garlic 10 minutes in the olive oil. Place meat in large bowl and mix with Parmesan cheese and eggs. Add the milk-soaked breadcrumbs, cooked onion and garlic and remaining ingredients (except for the sauce, bay leaf, and pasta). Knead the meat mixture thoroughly with clean hands for five minutes. Place the bowl of meat in the refrigerator and chill for one hour. Remove bowl from the fridge and form the meat into 2-inch sized meatballs. Place meatballs on a baking sheet and bake in pre-heated 350-degree oven for 15 minutes. Remove meatballs from oven and add them to a pan of sauce of your choice (Wendy used Ragu Chunky style jarred sauce). Simmer on low for two hours with a Bay leaf. For gluten-free options, you may use gluten-free breadcrumbs and gluten-free pasta. This dish pairs well with Chianti or Pinot Noir. Serve with a salad and hot buttered garlic bread for a complete meal.
This recipe has been lovingly updated by Marcelline Bocciolott’s granddaughter, Wendy Davis. Wendy teaches English in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates AE and is enjoying her summer vacation here in the USA. Thank you so much, Wendy, for sharing this wonderful heirloom family recipe.
