Friday, Oct. 28
Halloween prom party will be held 5 to 7 p.m. at North Beach Senior Center in North Beach. Come dressed in costume and dance to live music. Registration required. Call 410-257-2549.
The Great Pumpkin Challenge will be the theme at Bad Art Night 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center. The first 50 people will receive a pumpkin. Music, snacks and cash bar. Tickets are $7, free for members. Go to www.annmariegarden.org/annmarie2/calendar.
A Cursed Costume Contest and Creepy Concert will be held 6 p.m. to midnight at Days Off Deli & Grill, 22608 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. 21 years and older. No cover. Go to www.daysoffdeli.com/.
Trunk-or-treating will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School, 12872 Rock Point Road in Newburg.
Halloween drive-through will be held 7 to 9 p.m. at Hallowing Point Park, 4755 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick. Trick-or-treating, free pumpkins and pumpkin decorating. Free. Sponsors needed.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Thrills & Chills Book Club will discuss scary stories, frightening thrillers and horrifying tales 10 to 11 a.m. at the Charles County Library’s P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r.
Trunk-or-treating will be held 6 to 8 p.m. at Real Life Church, 27399 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville.
A Halloween Boo-Through will be held 7 to 10 p.m. at the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department, 200 Calvert Beach Road in St. Leonard. Trick-or-treating and movies. To reserve a trunk or treat spot, email secretary@slvfd.org.
Trunk-or-treating and Sanderson Sistah’s Trinute Show will be held 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Southern Community Center, 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby. Tickets are $8. Go to https://allevents.in/lusby/sanderson-sistahs-tribute-show-and-trunk-or-treat/10000383520378777.
Trunk-or-treating will be held 2 to 4 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 46707 S. Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park. Costumes encouraged. Go to https://trinitylutheranlp.org/church-calendar-1/2022/10/29/trunk-or-treat.
Trunk-or-treating will be held 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, 28120 Old Flora Corner Road in Mechanicsville. Games. Go to https://southernmarylandpr.com/event/2nd-annual-trunk-or-treat/
The Park at Dark: Spooktacular will be held 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum. Hear local tall tales and historical stories along a lantern-lit walk of the park. Registration required. Tickets are $10 per maximum group of five. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/the-park-at-dark-spooktacular-tickets-225362123177.
A Halloween Bash featuring three bands will be held 7 to 11 p.m. at Last Drop Country Bar, 23955 Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood. Ages 21 and older. Cover charge is $5.
Monday, Oct. 31
A Halloween party will be held 12:30 p.m. at Southern Pines Senior Center in Lusby. Dress in costume and live music by John Luskey. Registration required. Call 410-586-2748.
Halloween Hoe-Down will be held 1 to 4 p.m. at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Wear a costume. Music by DJ Mean Gene. The cost is $5.
The Great Pumpkin Party will be held 11 a.m. at Calvert Pines Senior Center in Prince Frederick. Games and lunch. Registration required for lunch. Call 410-535-4606.