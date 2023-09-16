St. Mary’s County Government’s Museum Division recently announced a special two-part event highlighting the significant contributions of St. Mary’s County’s U.S. Colored Troops and Medal of Honor recipients.
The U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center in Lexington Park will be offering exhibits on U.S. Colored Troops Medal of Honor recipients and those who fought in the Battle of New Market Heights open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26.
A free lecture titled “The Battle of New Market Heights: Freedom Will be Theirs by the Sword” will be held at 6:30 p.m on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Lexington Park Library.
The presenter will be author James S. Price, whose book recounts the story of the U.S. Colored Troops and the bravery and valor they displayed at the Battle of New Market Heights during the American Civil War.
Price is also a member of the board of the New Market Heights Memorial and Education Association, which is dedicated to raising public awareness of the important role the U.S. Colored Troops played in this victory.
At the U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center, learn about two St. Mary’s County Medal of Honor recipients who served in the 38th Infantry Regiment of the U.S. Colored Troops and fought for the Union during the Civil War. These two men were awarded the highest honor for their valor and bravery during the 1864 battle.
On the trail between the Lexington Manor Passive Park and John G. Lancaster Park, visitors can read about the Civil War era in St. Mary’s County and African American troops on the interpretive panels that lead to the U.S. Colored Troops Memorial Statue.
There is also an exhibit on the segregated school system in St. Mary’s, including information about the Drayden African American Schoolhouse, which is open by appointment and on the first Saturday of the month from April through October. The last open house of the year at the school house is planned for Saturday, Oct. 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center is located at 21675 S. Coral Drive in Lexington Manor Passive Park in Lexington Park.