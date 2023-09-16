St. Mary's Monument to Colored Troops is one of a few

The U.S. Colored Troops Memorial, located in John G. Lancaster Park in Lexington Park, is one of only a few monuments to African American soldiers who served alongside the Union Army.

St. Mary’s County Government’s Museum Division recently announced a special two-part event highlighting the significant contributions of St. Mary’s County’s U.S. Colored Troops and Medal of Honor recipients.

The U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center in Lexington Park will be offering exhibits on U.S. Colored Troops Medal of Honor recipients and those who fought in the Battle of New Market Heights open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26.


  

