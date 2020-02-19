Women’s History Month presentation planned
The Lexington Park library will hold a talk on the “Women in Architecture” exhibit currently on display on Sunday, March 1, from 2 to 3 p.m. Jillian Storms from the Women in Architecture committee of AIA Baltimore will discuss the library’s art gallery installation, “Early Women of Architecture in Maryland.” Two of the featured women, Rose Greely and Gertrude Sawyer, completed projects in St. Mary’s County, including the restoration of Tudor Hall into St. Mary’s first library in Leonardtown. Hear about these women pioneers for Women’s History Month.
Find out about 1982 survey of the Newtowne Neck area
The Leonardtown library will hold “Illuminating St. Mary’s County’s Past: Newtowne Survey of 1982” on Thursday, March 5, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Chris Coogan will discuss the Newtown survey of 1982 conducted by Mike Smolek and St. Mary’s College field school. Smolek and a team of field archaeologists collected evidence of habitation in the Newtowne Neck area and discovered proof of several thousand years of Native American inhabitants, as well as that of colonial inhabitants beginning in the late 17th century. Chris Coogan will present an analysis of what was revealed in Smolek’s paper and his recommendations for future actions.
Self-defense class offered
The Lexington Park library and Lexington Park Baptist Church will hold a R.A.D. Women and Teens Self Defense Class for three consecutive days (participants should expect to attend all three days), on Thursday, March 5, and Friday, March 6, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Lexington Park Baptist Church and on Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m.to 3:30 p.m. at Lexington Park library. The free program is for women and girls ages 13 to 80 years old. Taught by Darlene Gentry. Registration required at www.stmalib.org.