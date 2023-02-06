Charles
Foil Art Take & Make will be available for pick up all day Friday, Feb. 10, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Use aluminum foil to create a piece of art with an embossed effect. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7456894.
Morning Story Time will be held 10 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the Waldorf West branch. Share the fun of reading. For babies and preschoolers. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7602682.
Spanish Conversation Club will meet virtually 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13. Learn new vocabulary and practice speaking the language. Basic Spanish vocabulary is required. For adults. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7413993.
eBAY 101 will be held virtually 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13. For those who have rarely or never used eBay, but want to learn about buying and selling. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7759415.
Tween Craft Club: Brush Lettering will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Learn the basics of how to handletter with a brush pen. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r
St. Mary’s
Intro to Microsoft Excel will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the Leonardtown branch. Learn the basics of computer spreadsheets and learn how to create, save and format spreadsheets, and the resources available in the library. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
All branches will be closed Monday, Feb. 20, for President’s Day. All locations will reopen Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Recognizing Our Past will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Lexington Park branch. Author, historian and researcher Daryl T. Hinmon will discuss his works and his efforts to celebrate lesser-known figures in Black History and the remarkable achievements of formerly enslaved African American ancestors and their descendants. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Open Art Workshop will be held 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Leonardtown branch. Presenter Deb McClure help you create art that truly speaks. The program will focus on acrylic paint, though you are welcome to bring other mediums to work on. Painting supplies will be provided by the St. Mary’s Arts Council. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Seventeenth-Century Dutch Pots in Maryland Middens will be held virtually 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27. James Gibb will use an archaeological lens to discuss his findings from a 17th-century plantation in Calvert County. Evidence suggests pirates were common merchantmen smuggling bales of fabric and crates of ceramics. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
MakePlayLearn will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Twin Beaches branch. Take building and creativity to a new level.
Garden Smarter - The Benefits Of Composting will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Prince Frederick branch. Learn step-by-step instructions for composting and the benefits of utilizing composted materials. Registration required. Go to
The bookmobile will be at Dunkirk District Park 10 to 11 a.m., Long Beach Community center 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., and Mill Creek Community 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
The JobSource Mobile Career Center will be available 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the Fairview branch. Get job counseling and resume help, search for jobs and connect with Southern Maryland JobSource.
Explorers will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Prince Frederick branch. Prepare to “visit" a new country and learn all about its culture, traditions and language. For grades 3 to 5. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?v=grid.
Working Wednesdays – Job Seeker Resources will be held 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Prince Frederick location. Professionals, managers, volunteers, and jobseekers of all ages can learn how to build and rekindle effective professional and business relationships, go after the dream, and evaluate your skillsets to love your career! Registration closes the Monday before the event. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?v=grid.
Tween Book Club will discuss "Among the Hidden" by Margaret Peterson Haddix 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Southern branch. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?v=grid.
Veterans and Military Families Connect - Benefits Overview will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Prince Frederick branch. If you've served on active duty in the United States uniformed services you could be eligible for VA benefits! Find out which benefits you may qualify for, and how to apply. Registration requested. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?v=grid.