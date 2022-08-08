Charles
Do-It-Yourself bubble tea will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the Waldorf West branch. Choose between fruit-flavored popping boba and tapioca pearls. While supplies last. For teens. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6720374.
A job search workshop will be held virtually 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. Business and entrepreneurial expert Constance Hallinan Lagan will provide updated job placement skills and explain how to prepare for a successful job search. For adults. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6554574.
Catastrophe at the Cinema will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Potomac branch. The interactive program will put attendees in the action and each participant will take on the role of a detective. For adults. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6242789.
STEAM Club: Under the Sea will be held 6 p.m., Aug. 18, at the Waldorf West branch. Learn what is lurking in the depths of the oceans and create a jellyfish. For children. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6604909.
St. Mary’s
A free R.A.D. women and teen’s self-defense class will be held 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Lexington Park branch. Learn new skills and proactive strategies. The course also includes practice, training manual and snacks. For ages 13 to 80 and parental consent required for ages 13-17. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Maryland Workforce Exchange workshops will hold Resumes and Cover Letters virtually 9 to 11 a.m. and Boomers and Beyond! 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. Monthly virtual classes will be held relating to employment and training. Registration required and closes Aug. 8. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Barb Whipkey will discuss the cumulative decline of bird populations and what can be done to help virtually 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. A 2019 study found the population of breeding birds in the U.S. and Canada has dropped by nearly 30% (roughly 3 billion birds) since 1970. Whipkey is the owner of Wild Birds Unlimited. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Honeybees: Biology, Basic Beekeeping and Planting for Pollinators will be discussed 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 19, at the Leonardtown branch. Susan Polsky of the Association of Southern Maryland Beekeepers will explain honeybee biology, an introduction to beekeeping and how to plant a garden for honeybees and other pollinators. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Travel The World: Ecuador will be held virtually 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22. Learn about tourist attractions, language, customs, cuisine, clothing and The Galápagos Islands from an Ecuadorian. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
The Nonfiction Book Club will discuss Brené Brown’s “Atlas of the Heart” virtually 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25. The book club will cover a variety of topics, from biographies to science to self-help. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
How to Knit will be held 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Leonardtown branch. Watch a CreativeBug tutorial which provides a basic understanding of materials, knots, stitching and patterns. Have your questions answered. The St. Mary’s County Library card can access CreativeBug. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Waterfowl Hunting and Boating Safety will be held 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Leonardtown Library. The course will address the factors that contribute to boating accidents while hunting or fishing such as loading and maneuvering your boat, anchoring, lights, visual distress signals, sound producing devices, capsizing, swamping and man overboard. The classroom course is presented by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
On Pins & Needles will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the Prince Frederick location. Bring your quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting or other project. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6643401.
The Bookmobile will be at Bayside Forest 10 to 11 a.m.; Long Beach Community Center noon to 1 p.m.; and the Mill Creek Community Center 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials to check out. Call 410-535-0291 or go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Poet’s Circle will be held virtually and in person 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Prince Frederick branch. A friendly session of discussion, editing and support. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6562944.
Dungeons & Dragons for teens will be held 12:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Prince Frederick branch. All levels and interest welcome. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6899564.
The Tween Summer Book Fest will discuss Justin A. Reynolds’ “Miles Morales: Shock Waves” 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at the Prince Frederick branch. The club discusses books, play games and do activities. Registration required and the first 10 registrants receive a copy of the book. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6641046.
A discussion of “Know My Name” by Chanel Miller will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the Prince Frederick branch. Join the Calvert County Commission for Women for a discussion of "Know My Name," which details Miller's experience as a survivor not just of sexual assault but of the legal aftermath. The discussion will be led by Assistant State's Attorney Kathryn Marsh. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6475894.
Play Scrabble 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Prince Frederick branch. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6952616.
A book discussion on Kiley Reid’s “Such a Fun Age” virtually 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. The book is a big-hearted story about race and privilege, set around a young black babysitter, her well-intentioned employer, and a surprising connection that threatens to undo them both. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6874129.