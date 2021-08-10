Charles
Charles County Public Library recently opened the doors of all its branches by appointment. Appointments can be used for computer and printer use and browsing the collection for materials to check out. The library will continue to bill minors for lost/damaged items, but overdue fines will no longer be assessed. Any lost/damaged fees on adult accounts will not be waived. Go to www.ccplonline.org.
Shrinky dink keychain kits are being offered by Waldorf West branch through the month of August. Make a curbside appointment. Go to www.ccplonline.org/curbside/.
A local author virtual showcase will be accepting submissions at all branches through August. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeIo1XcTN6D3UDR4Y1t4zTg4wzEi8D1rZFn-s0rJz94LcHEKQ/viewform.
A Korean calligraphy workshop will be held virtually throughout August. The instructor will be artist Hyun Ki Lim. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfKsYrH5NFDfQcS5nHJYlbd5GwMf0-hbWstZfrbMcrjMjXqlw/viewform.
A virtual story time with Dewey the Dragon will be held all day, Sunday, Aug. 15. Dewey and his friends will read and act out fairy tales. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe29xGt-CyY9r9IgkovAsGKupuVJSrprkXnCE4-Fhdz1ub8bA/viewform.
The Mobile Library will be available 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the La Plata Farmers Market, 209 Washington Ave. in La Plata and 3 to 4 p.m. at the Swan Point Pool in Issue Wednesday, Aug. 18. Services include Wi-Fi and public computer access, copying and printing, library card services, crafts to go and materials for check out.
St. Mary’s
Reptile Wonders will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Lexington Park Baptist Church, 46855 S. Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, and 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 at Leonardtown Library. See live reptiles and learn about their habitats, diet, adaptations and behaviors. Bring chairs or blankets. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Fall Vegetable Gardening 101 will be held 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16. Master Gardeners will discuss what and when to plant. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
James Gibb will discuss one-room schoolhouses 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23. Gibb will explore the architectural variability of the one-room schoolhouse, and the clues it reveals about unique local histories during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Intro to Finding Grants will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24. Discover what funders are looking for in nonprofits seeking grants and how to find potential funders. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
The Graphic Novel Round Table will be held 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25. Discuss the latest graphic novels. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
Calvert Library walk-in hours at all locations are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and curbside services will continue to be offered.
Storytime Outside will be held 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Fairview Branch, 8120 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Owings. Stories and songs. Space is limited. Registration required. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Poet’s Circle will be held 10 a.m., to noon Saturday, Aug. 14. A friendly session of discussion, editing and support. For all levels. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Solomon’s Youth Book Club will discuss “Hilo Vol.3,” “Hilda and The Midnight Giant” and “Hilda and The Bird Parade” 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16. Enjoy questions and activities about the book through Zoom. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
An online book discussion on “Overstory” by Richard Powers will be held 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17. Put a hold on the book. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Teen gaming Thursday will be held 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19. Play Among Us, Jackbox and Codenames. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info. Sign up for Discord at https://forms.gle/2xnSYVKpBrPo8aZg6