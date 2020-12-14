Charles
Waldorf West Branch is hosting a virtual Pick Your Peril: Winter Is Coming adventure through Thursday, Dec. 31. The online “choose your own adventure” style activity will determine the outcome of the story. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r=nextmonth.
Potomac Branch will host a virtual Volcano Art Project in a Bag through Thursday, Dec. 31. Make a curbside appointment to receive your free kit. For ages 9 to 14. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r=nextmonth.
Potomac Branch will host a virtual advanced STEM club meeting 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23. Learn about the Internet of Things and complete a project. For ages 9 to 18. Registration required. Go to www.crowdcast.io/e/asc_dec23/register
Potomac Branch will host a virtual The Windup — Crochet and Knitting for Tweens 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23. Learn a new skill. For ages 9 to 12. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r=nextmonth.
St. Mary’s
All three St. Mary’s County Library locations will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24, through Saturday, Dec. 26, or Christmas. All branches will reopen Monday, Dec. 28, and close 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, through Sunday, Jan. 3.
Make a Noon Year’s Eve project to ring in 2021. Make a curbside appointment at any branch to pick up a kit on Monday, Dec. 28, then tune in at 11:50 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, into the library’s Youtube or Facebook page.
Trivia Mondays will be played Mondays after 5 p.m. until Thursday at 5 p.m. The game is multiple choice and speed matters. The game is played on Kahoot and no account is needed. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Join author Erica Morgan for story time 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30. Morgan’s book “A Shark Tooth Fairy Tale” was inspired from childhood trips with her family to search for shark’s teeth at Calvert Cliffs State Park. Morgan will also discuss what it is like to be an author and answer questions. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
Calvert Library Virtual Branch will host Writers by the Bay 7:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18. Writers and would-be writers welcome for critique and camaraderie. Call 410-535-0291 or go to www.calvertlibrary.info.
Calvert Library Virtual Branch will host Monday Night Movie Musings 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21. This month’s movie is “The Man Who Invented Christmas” and is on Kanopy through the library. Watch the movie prior to the event and discuss the film. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291 or go to www.calvertlibrary.info.
Calvert Library Virtual Branch will host It’s Elementary! 9 to 9:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21. Enjoy a story followed by a fun at-home STEAM-based activity using common household items. Call 410-535-0291 or go to www.calvertlibrary.info.
Calvert Library Virtual Branch will host a Comic Book Club discussion on “Amulet” Books 2 and 3 by Kazu Kibuishi 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21. Questions and activities about the book. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291 or go to www.calvertlibrary.info.
Calvert Library Virtual Branch will host Storytime Online 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22. Develop early literacy skills through movement, music and stories. All Storytime Online presentations can be found on the library’s Facebook and YouTube pages. Call 410-535-0291 or go to www.calvertlibrary.info.