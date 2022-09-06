Charles
A tiny art show will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Waldorf West branch. Create your own masterpiece, which will be displayed in the library through October. For all ages. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7006417.
Big Conversation: Racial Trauma Living and Coping with Trauma will be held virtually 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. Hear two internationally-known experts address how trauma impacts all of our lives and how racial trauma is often an unseen force in a group-watch session. Learn about the symptoms, stressors, impact and resources to addressing trauma, how does racial trauma affect the individual and communities and how to end racial trauma. Later, participants will break into small groups to share what they learned, discuss the impact of trauma and discover solutions for how our community can better address trauma. For teens and adults. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7030710.
A beginners songwriting workshop will be held virtually 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. Jon Gailmor, one of Vermont's most accomplished singer-songwriters and educators, will lead participants in group and individual songwriting. For all ages. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7121490.
Unlocking the Common Application will be held virtually 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. The College Application Specialist Tamara Baptiste-Wallace will address how to complete the application. The event is part of the library’s College-Bound Series. For teens and adults. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6887868.
Sales Funnels 101: How To Build a 24/7 Lead Generation Machine will be held virtually 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. Learn what a sales funnel is, how to start designing one for your business and some of the biggest risks. For adults. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6446167.
St. Mary’s
A free Little Hands Signing in the Classroom: Childcare Provider workshop for licensed childcare providers will be held 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Leonardtown branch. Learn how sign language can improve vocabulary and comprehension, defuse difficult behavior and support a variety of learning styles. The workshop provides 3 Core of Knowledge hours. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Art On Your Own Terms will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the Lexington Park branch. Experiment with art supplies and make a project to take home. Materials provided. Registration required. Go to www.stmaliborg.
An Author Talk with Daryl T. Hinmon will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Lexington Park branch. Hinmon will discuss his works and his efforts to celebrate lesser-known figures in Black History. He is the author of “Slaves With Swag: The Negroes Your History Teacher Forgot To Mention” and “Black Gold: Remarkable Achievements of Formerly Enslaved African Americans & Their Descendants.” Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Introduction to 3D Printing will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Leonardtown branch. The course will cover the basics of how a 3D printer works and how to use PrusaSlicer software. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
On Pins & Needles will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Prince Frederick branch. Bring your quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting or other project. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6643405.
The Bookmobile will be at Bayside Forest 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10; the Long Beach Community Center noon to 1 p.m.; and the Mill Creek Community 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials to check out. Schedule subject to change. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Garden Smarter: Hugelkultur will be held virtually and in person 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Community Resources Building, 30 Duke St. in Prince Frederick. Learn the basics of Hugelkultur, a type of raised bed using organic materials found onsite which improves soil fertility, water retention, soil warming and can increase the surface area of your garden. Limited seating. Registration required. For the virtual event, go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5954211, or for the in-person event, go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5891888.
Poetry Share will be held 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Prince Frederick branch. Join fellow poets and poetry lovers in a casual open mic-type setting. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6912868.
MakePlayLearn will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Twin Beaches branch. Take building and creativity to a whole new level. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7011534.
The JobSource Mobile Career Center will be available 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at the Fairview branch. Job search, job counseling and resume assistance. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6066966.
A book discussion on Laura dave’s “The Last Thing He Told Me” will be held virtually 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6917881.
Brain Games will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Prince Frederick branch. Play Scrabble, Mahjongg and more. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6816192.
An Alzheimer’s support group will meet 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Southern branch. Get tips and support from other caregivers. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6435035.