Charles
Charles County Public Library recently opened the doors of all its branches by appointment. Appointments can be used for computer and printer use and browsing the collection for materials to check out. In addition, all library patrons’ fees will be waived and by July 1, all lost and damaged fees on minors’ accounts will be waived as well. After July 1, the library can continue to bill minors for lost/damaged items, but overdue fines will no longer be assessed. Any lost/damaged fees on adult accounts will not be waived. Go to www.ccplonline.org.
Anansi spider, Cos-Play and Dragonfly UV detector take-home kits are being offered by Waldorf West branch through the month of June. Make a curbside appointment. Go to www.ccplonline.org/curbside/.
Mummy at Mystery Mansion! Virtual challenge will be held all day Friday, June 25; Saturday, June 26; and Monday, June 28, to Wednesday, June 30. Unravel the mystery of the mummy. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e 1FAIpQLSfFrGyvs5P8cM54HEPy3ef-SizJ06edPNvWlpFf_iajr4hNwA/viewform.
A didgeridoo workshop will be held virtually all day Monday, June 28, at the La Plata Branch. Learn about Australian and Aboriginal culture and the musical instrument. Registration required. Watch anytime through Sunday, July 4. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScr71fZM15z78O_VBuHm03o2djsbf7mWGd_pruNnWlLPc8Iwg/viewform.
Mobile Library will be at the Mattawoman Community Center 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 21, at 10145 Berry Road in Waldorf. Services include Wi-Fi and public computer access, copying and printing, library card services, crafts to go and materials for check out.
Make Your Own Automaton 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, at the Potomac Branch. Before the invention of electric motors, software and computers there were complex machines made of cranks and gears. Learn about the history of automata and make your own. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r=nextmonth.
A Korean paper flower making workshop will be held virtually 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 30. The session will demonstrate the traditional craftwork of jihwa. Registration required. Go to www.crowdcast.io/e/korean-paper-flower/register.
St. Mary’s
A Jim Gill online mini concert and video book kickoff will be held 2:30 to 3 p.m. Friday, July 2. Join award-winning musician and author Jim Gill for a concert to kick off a special project creating a video book of “May There Always Be Sunshine!” Words and artwork will be created by local children and Jim will sing it. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
A estate planning seminar will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 7. Williams, McClernan, & Stack LLC for an overview of estate planning basics and to answer your questions. This event is not a legal consultation. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
A book discussion on “The Viscount Who Loved Me” by Julia Quinn will be held 7 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday, July 8. Next month will be a discussion on the third book in the Bridgerton series. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Make jurassic jungle jars at 2, 3 or 4 p.m. Friday, July 9. Make tiny dinosaur habitats in recycled jars. For ages 8 to 18. The program will be outside. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Virtual Mystery Book Club will discuss “The Murder of Roger Ackroyd” by Agatha Christie 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 9. The club meets on the second Friday each month. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
A Friends of the Library children’s book sale will be held 10 a.m., to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at 23250 Hollywood Road in Leonardtown. Books and media will be available. Rain date is Saturday, July 17.
Celebrate Southeast Asian culture 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 10. Become a dragon and create your own wings and tail, decorate a beautiful dragon orb, play traditional games and enjoy exotic treats. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
Calvert Library recently announced walk-in hours at all locations have been extended to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and curbside services will continue to be offered. In addition, the quarantining of library materials will end.
Garden Smarter: The Secret Lives of Garden Insects will be held 10 to 11:L30 a.m. Saturday, June 26.
Delve into the secret lives of these rarely noticed, yet remarkable, creatures, assess your own gardens and learn about insect-attracting plants and strategies. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4754046.
Storytime Outside will be held 11 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Fairview Branch, 8120 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Owings. Stories, songs and fun. Space is limited and socially distancing guidelines will be in effect. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4943494.
It’s Elementary will be held 9 to 9:15 a.m. Monday, June 28. A story followed by a STEAM-based activity using common household items. For grades K through 5. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Monday Night Movie Musings will screen “Frida” 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 28. Watch the movie prior to the event and discuss the film. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4952721. http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Book Bites for children, teens and adults will be held noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 30. Listen to the first chapters of popular and recommended books.
New chapters are posted every week. Search on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.