Charles
Teen Makerspace: Button maker will be held all day Aug. 11-12 and Aug. 14-16 at the Waldorf West branch. Design buttons and/or keychains by upcycling books and magazines, stickers or original designs. For teens. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8501252
Free showers will be available 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at the Waldorf West branch. No registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info.
Pi-Oneers will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Reinforce basic math concepts with activities and games. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8376330.
Mobile Mondays at the Park will be held 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 14, at Pisgah Park, 6645 Mason Springs Road in La Plata. Pop-Up Library services include Wi-Fi access, library card services, crafts to go, 500 by 5 starter kits, and materials for check out. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8461696.
Morning Story Time will be held 10 to 10:30 a.m. and 11 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at the Waldorf West branch. Share the fun of reading. For preschool and babies. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7574345.
Build Together: Lego town planning will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8428077.
The Spanish Conversation Club will meet virtually 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14. Make new friends while learning new vocabulary and practice speaking. Basic Spanish vocabulary required. For adults. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8456142.
The Adult Graphic Novel Book Club will meet virtually 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14. Discuss modern and classic graphic novels, both modern and classichttps://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8577247
Mobile Library: Secret of the Cipher will be held 10:30 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Nanjemoy Community c enter, 4375 Port Tobacco Road in Nanjemoy. Pop-Up Library services include Wi-Fi access, library card services, crafts to go, 500 by 5 starter kits, and materials for check out. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8595083.
Embracing Compassion: Stories that Connect Us will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Potomac Branch. Explore the world through storytelling. Registration required. A Summer Learning Challenge Program. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8158322.
Behind The Story: Author Talk with Robert Jones Jr. will be held virtually 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15. The author will discuss his debut and award-winning “Prophets.” Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8607873.
Watercolor Pokémon Creations will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Potomac branch. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8532570.
St. Mary’s
Intermediate 3D printing will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Leonardtown branch. Learn the basics of the browser-based 3D modeling program, TinkerCAD, as well as how to use PrusaSlicer to prepare files. Some experience with 3D print technology is recommend, but not required. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Open interviews for a security associate will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at the Lexington Park branch. Fill out the application and interviews will be held immediately. Bring resume and references. To see the job posting, go to www.stmalib.org/jobposting/18911.
Learn about Google Drive 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at the Lexington Park branch. Learn how to upload, create and organize files and using it at the library. Bring Gmail address, password and cellphone. This class does not come with a certificate. Computer skills required. Registration recommended, but walk-ins welcome. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Frauds & scams will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the Charlotte Hall branch. Lt. Douglas Mills will discuss common scams, fraud and identity theft schemes and how to protect yourself. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
On Pins & Needles will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at the Prince Frederick branch. Bring a quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting or other project. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7872833.
The Bookmobile will be at Dunkirk District Park 10 to 11 a.m.; Long Beach Community Center 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; and Mill Creek Community 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. Services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Introduction to Digital Culture will be held 10 a.m. to noon and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14. Learn about using the internet to contacting your lawmakers, learning about health related topics, connecting with others offline and online, and exploring your interests and passions. Laptops will be provided for those who register online before the event, but cannot be guaranteed for drop-ins. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8557205.
JobSource Mobile Career Center will be available 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at the Fairview branch. Get job counseling and resume help, search for jobs and connect with Southern Maryland JobSource. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Purple lightbulbs will be distributed for International Overdose Awareness Day 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Prince Frederick branch. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8822172.
A book discussion on Jody Picoult’s “Mad Honey” will be held virtually 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8753774.
Dungeons & Dragons for adults will be held online 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16. For all levels. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8797253.
Teen Realistic Fiction Book Club will meet 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Prince Frederick branch. Exchange current and recent Realistic Fiction obsessions and discuss what’s worth checking out. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8687893.
Social Security: Medicare will be held virtually 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Spanish and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in English Thursday, Aug. 17. The Social Security Administration provides protection for workers and their families and provide monthly income to seniors, workers with a disability, children with disabilities, and families in which a spouse or parent has died. Registration required. For the English talk, go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7995683 or for the Spanish talk, go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7995635.
