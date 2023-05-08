Charles
Shrinky Dink keychains will be available to take and make through May at the Potomac branch while supplies last. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8253633.
Free showers will be available 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the Waldorf West branch. No registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7702492.
La Plant Swap will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at the La Plata branch. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8129877.
Pi-Oneers will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Reinforce basic math concepts with activities and games. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8152775.
Morning Story Time will be held 10 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 15, at the Waldorf West branch. Share the fun of reading with children. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7602694.
The Mobile Library will be at Bensville Park, 6980 Bensville Road in White Plains. Pop-Up library services include Wi-Fi access, library card services, crafts to go, 500 by 5 starter kits, and materials for check out. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8130684.
The Tween Comic Club will meet 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. All fans of graphic novels welcome. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8131394.
The Impacts of Antisemitism on You, Your Neighbor and Charles County will be held virtually 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18. Presenters will be American Jewish Committee Regional Director Alan Ronkin and American Jewish Committee Task Force Antisemitism Chair Sue Stolov. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8400640.
St. Mary’s
Citizen Science - Observing Pollinators will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Lexington Park branch. Discover the many Citizen Science projects on SciStarter, the ways bees and pollinators help our food supply, and how to participate in The Great Sunflower Project. Presenter will be The Association of Southern Maryland Beekeepers President Susan Polsky. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
A smartphone photo contest will be accepting entries May 15-21. The contest is open to following age groups: Teens (ages 13 to 17), and Adults (ages 18 and older). Read guidelines before submitting entries. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Heroes of the Holocaust will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the Lexington Park branch. Paul Rose, a research historian at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, will share stories of heroes that helped save lives during this horrific time in our history. There will be a question-and-a=nswer period afterward. Registration is appreciated but not required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Where Have All the Soils Gone? Erosion in Southern Maryland will be held virtually 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 22. James Gibb will discuss soil erosion that began well before the American Revolution, degrading farmland and choking off navigable rivers and ports. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
On Pins & Needles will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the Prince Frederick branch. Bring a quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting or other project. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6899208.
Chesapeake Garden Club will host a plant sale and discussion period 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Fairview branch. Plants and arrangements just in time for spring and Mother's Day. Questions will be answered by a Master Gardener starting at 11 a.m. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8238880.
The Bookmobile will be at Dunkirk District Park 10 to 11 a.m.; Long Beach Community Center 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; and Mill Creek Community 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Library services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
MakePlayLearn will be held 2 to 3 p.m. at the Twin Beaches branch, and 2 to 4 p.m. at the Prince Frederick branch Saturday, May 13. Take building and creativity to a new level. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Mechanical Mondays will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 15, at the Prince Frederick branch. Become a scientist and explore topics STEAM-related topics as building, coding, counting and creating. For grades K to 2. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6991864.
A book discussion on Amor Towles’ “The Lincoln Highway” will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at the Fairview branch. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8388286.
The Tween Book Club will discuss “Fantastic Tales of Nothing” 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at the Southern branch. Copies will be available at the Southern Branch and ebooks will be available on Hoopla. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8333663.
Working Wednesday - Women Transitioning Back to the Workforce will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at the Fairview branch. The free, interactive series will assist with how to update your resume, negotiate your salary and interview on Zoom. Part of the Calvert County Commission for Women series. Email calvertwomen@gmail.com or go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8123174.
Dungeons & Dragons for adults will be held virtually 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 17. For all experience levels. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8364900.
Calvert County Health Department will have an information table 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Twin Beaches branch. Representatives will be available to answer questions and provide information. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7961140.