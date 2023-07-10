Charles

The Mobile Library: Wheel of Trivia will be at Indian Head Elementary School, 4200 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. to noon Friday, July 14. Pop-Up library services include Wi-Fi access, library card services, crafts to go, 500 by 5 starter kits, and materials for check out. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/.


  

