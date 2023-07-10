Charles
The Mobile Library: Wheel of Trivia will be at Indian Head Elementary School, 4200 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. to noon Friday, July 14. Pop-Up library services include Wi-Fi access, library card services, crafts to go, 500 by 5 starter kits, and materials for check out. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/.
Saturday Morning Story Time will be held 11 to 11:30 a.m. Satturday, July 15, at the Waldorf West branch. The event is held the third Saturday of each month. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8664483.
A discussion with author Charles Soule will be held virtually 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 15. The New York Times best-selling writer will discuss his latest book, “The Endless Vessel.” The event is part of the Virtual Author Speaker Series Program. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8606695.
Rock the Mic! recording sessions will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Rap or sing over your own music, or choose a pre-selected track. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8598346.
Books! The Magic is Real! will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jukly 18, at the Potomac branch. The event is part of the Summer Learning Challenge Program. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8158284.
How to Make Simple & Delicious Vegan Meals will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at the La Plata branch. The event is part of the How 2 Program Series Event. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7742592.
The Tween Comic Club will meet 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. For fans of graphic novels and comics. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8376770.
Groovy "Drive In" Movie will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at the Potomac branch. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8476864.
The JobSource Mobile Career Center will be available 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Get job counseling and resume help, search for jobs and connect with Southern Maryland JobSource. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7457213.
A book discussion with psychologist Ethan Kross will be held virtually 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 20. Kross will discuss his latest book, “Chatter: The Voice in Our Head, Why it Matters and How to Harness It,” which is one of modern history's most definitive guides to mastering self-talk. The event is part of the Virtual Author Speaker Series Program. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8607707.
Social Security Administration: Retirement Information will be held virtually 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20. The SSA provides protection for workers and their families. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8065418.
St. Mary’s
The Board Game Club will 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at the Charlotte Hall branch. Use available games or bring a favorite. This month’s game is Sheriff Of Nottingham. Meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month. Ages 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
A magic show with Thomas Lilly & Beowulf T. Wunderbunny will be held 10:30 a.m. at the Barns at New Market, 29133 Thompson Corner Road in Charlotte Hall; and 2 p.m. at the Leonardtown branch Friday, July 21. Bring a blanket as most seating will be on floor. Space is limited.
Social Security Administration: Retirement Info will be held virtually 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20. Learn about retirement eligibility requirements, enrollment periods, application process and resources. A question-and-answer period will follow. The event will be recorded. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Email basics will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the Leonardtown branch. Learn the ins and outs of using email including Gmail, Yahoo, and Outlook. Internet search skills required. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Introduction To AI: What Is It? will be held 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Charlotte Hall branch. Hear about topics like automation, Chat GPT, and what it means. Laptops with Experiments with Google will be setup and used to show the potential of AI, plus a demonstration of Chat GPT. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
Teen Book Box pickup will be held July 15-31 at all branches. Check out free boxes each month to teens inspired by subscriptions like OwlCrate and Loot Crate, and each will have a theme and contain a library book, a free book, activity and snack. The theme for July is I Ship It. Limited availability. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8069613.
The Bookmobile will be at Oak Tree Landing 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Yardley Hills 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., and Prince Frederick Crossing 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15. Services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Brain Games will be held noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 15 at the Prince Frederick branch. Play Mahjongg, Scrabble and more. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7874688.
A book discussion will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 17, at the Twin Beaches branch. Discuss recently read books. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8408538.
Tween Summer Book Fest will discuss James Ponti’s “City Spies” 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Southern branch and 6 to 7 p.m. at the Prince Frederick branch Tuesday, July 18, and 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Fairview branch. Discuss, play games and activities. Snacks will be provided. The first five people to register will receive a free copy of the book. For ages 10-12. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8630524.
Summer STEAM will be held 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at the Prince Frederick branch, and Thursday, July 20, at the Twin Beaches, Fairview and Southern branches. This month is Fantasy! through books, activities and a snack. For grades K to 5. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
A dinner and book discussion on Kelly Barnhill’s “When Women Were Dragons” will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at the Prince Frederick branch. Meet for dinner at Heritage 485 then discuss the book. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8609057.
A book discussion on “The Maid” by Nita Prose will be held virtually 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8730294.
Social Security: Retirement will be held virtually and in person 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Spanish and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in English Thursday, July 20, at the Prince Frederick branch. The Social Security Administration provides protection for workers and their families and programs provide monthly income to seniors, workers with a disability, children with disabilities, and families in which a spouse or parent has died. Learn more about retirement eligibility requirements, family benefits, options and the application process. Registration required. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info<https://calvertlibrary.info/>.
