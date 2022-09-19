Charles

DIY Book Club Bundle: "What's Mine & Yours" by Naima Coster will be held through Friday, Sept. 30, at the La Plata branch. Each bundle consists of five copies of Coster’s book, “What's Mine & Yours,” reader guides and bookmarks. While supplies last. The event is part of A One Maryland One Book Program For teens and adults. Drop-in event. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7185181.