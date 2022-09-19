Charles
DIY Book Club Bundle: "What's Mine & Yours" by Naima Coster will be held through Friday, Sept. 30, at the La Plata branch. Each bundle consists of five copies of Coster’s book, “What's Mine & Yours,” reader guides and bookmarks. While supplies last. The event is part of A One Maryland One Book Program For teens and adults. Drop-in event. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7185181.
Create an emergency response kit 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the La Plata branch. Charles County Emergency Services Emergency Management Specialist Gary Lewis will explain how to put together an emergency response kit. For teens and adults. Drop-in event. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7183591.
Behind The Story: “Trust” with Hernan Diaz will be held virtually 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. The book puts competing narratives into conversation with one another and in tension with the perspective of one woman bent on disentangling fact from fiction. For teens and adults. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7162467.
DIY Cosplay headpiece workshop will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Potomac Branch. Create a fabulous design whether it's furry or scaly or anything in between. For tweens, teens and children. Drop-in event. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6924243.
C4 will host Tween Superhero Paint Night 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Waldorf West Branch. Celebrate Comic Book Month by painting a superhero shield on canvas. Feel free to come dressed as your favorite comic book character. For tweens. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7006306.
A Cosplay contest will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Waldorf West branch. Dress up as a character and feel free to add a quick skit or memorable line from your character. Prizes will be awarded. For all ages. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6860229.
St. Mary’s
A virtual author talk with romance writer Olivia Dade will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Bilingual storytime will be held 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Charlotte Hall branch. Stories, rhymes, songs and activities in Spanish and English. Understanding of Spanish not required. For ages 1 to 5 years with adult caregivers.
Archaeological findings of the Riversdale Mansion will be discussed virtually 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26. James Gibb will talk about the Nexus that is the Prince George’s County mansion, which for more than a century, was the nexus of some of the most dramatic national and international historical events of the modern era. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Introduction to Proposal Writing will be held virtually 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. The course will be taught by a representative from Candid, the providers of the Foundation Directory Online database, which allows grant seekers to search for potential funding sources from the profiles of more than 235,000 foundations, corporate donors and grant-making public charities. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Lawyer in the Library will be held noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. at the Lexington Park branch. Free civil legal services with one-on-one civil legal advice. No appointments necessary. Assistance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis to financially eligible individuals.
One Maryland One Book author tour featuring Naima Coster’s “What's Mine and Yours” will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the College o Southern Maryland's La Plata campus. Coster will discuss her novel, answer questions, and sign books. The book is a multigenerational saga featuring two North Carolina families. They collide in ways that neither is prepared for when Black students from the east side of the county are integrated into the predominantly white schools on the west side. The program will consist of an interview-style discussion with Southern Maryland Regional Library Association CEO Ashley Teagle, followed by a question-and-answer period. Open to the public. No video or audio recordings.
Intro to Microsoft Word will be held 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Leonardtown branch. The course will cover the basics of creating, saving, and formatting documents as well as introduce resources available on the library website. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Cricut – Fall Wreath will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the Leonardtown branch. Learn the basics of how a Cricut cutter works to create a fall wreath. After learning the basics, return to the Maker Space during open hours to use the Cricut to create whatever you can imagine! Visit the Maker Space website to see hours. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
LexiCon will be held 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Lexington Park branch. LexiCon is for fans of comic books, science fiction, fantasy and superheroes. Trivia, Cosplay costume contest, workshops and prizes. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
Voter registration will be held 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Prince Frederick branch. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Garden Smarter: Native Plants for Diversity will be held 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Prince Frederick branch. Sustain wildlife in your garden. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5892024.
Life Journey Writing will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Prince Frederick branch. Learn the empowerment and freedom tools of writing through sharing, writing, critiquing, and examining the classics in multimedia. Facilitator Yvonne J. Medley, facilitator, has created Sexual Assault Awareness and effective tools for relationship building; has tackled the issues of Incarceration in America (especially for females), racism, intolerance, social stigmas and more. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6816675.
MakePlayLearn will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Twin Beaches branch. Take building and creativity to a whole new level. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7016451.
Monday Night Movie Musings will discuss “Woman in Gold” virtually 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26. Helen Mirren and Ryan Reynolds star in the true story of one woman's battle against the establishment to recover her family possessions that had been seized by Nazis during WWII. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7019667.
The Bookmobile will be at Asbury Solomons 2 to 3 p.m., and White Sands Community Center 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials to check out. Schedule subject to change. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Job Seeker Resources with a DLLR Representative will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Prince Frederick branch. Maryland Department of Labor, Veterans Program, Senior Community Service Employment, and Job Service representatives will on hand assisting those seeking employment or a career change. Walk-ins welcome on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month. Contact Raymond Newby at 443-699-4468 or Raymond.newby@maryland.gov.
MD DOL Veterans Program Outreach will be held virtually 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 28. Representatives from the Maryland Department of Labor, Veterans Program will take appointments to meet with veterans seeking employment. Contact Raymond Newby at 443-699-4468 or Raymond.newby@maryland.gov or go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5473521.
Brain Games will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Prince Frederick branch. Play Mahjongg, Scrabble and more. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6816193.
Voter registration will be held 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Twin Beaches branch. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.