Charles
Juneteenth Celebration and flag kits will be available all day Wednesday, June 13, through Saturday, June 25, at any branch. Each kit includes a Juneteenth activity book, a bookmark, a pencil, unique bracelet and materials to create a Juneteenth Flag. While supplies last. For all ages.
Mobile Library and DC Retro Jumpers will be at Laurel Springs Regional Park 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 13, at 5940 Radio Station Road in La Plata. A Double Dutch workshop, which is a vigorous style of jumping two ropes to a beat, will be offered. Mobile services include Wi-Fi access, library card services, 500by5 starter kits, crafts to go and materials for check out. For All Ages. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6280484.
A Double Dutch workshop will be offered by DC Retro Jumpers 2 p.m. Monday, June 13, at the P.D. Brown location. Double Dutch is a vigorous style of jumping rope that uses two ropes turning simultaneously, accompanied by a chant or rhyme. For all ages. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6273644.
A water blaster paint night with water blasters will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the Potomac branch. Participants will be given a canvas, a rain poncho, and a water blaster filled with paint to create a masterpiece. There will also be games like hit the bullseye and paint the tail on the donkey along with prizes. For adults. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6242781.
Desiree Jordan will perform 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the Waldorf West branch. Bring a lawn chair and celebrate Juneteenth. For all ages. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6406773.
St. Mary’s
The Summer Reading Challenge will run Saturday, June 18, through Saturday, Aug. 13. Complete activities to earn badges. After earning the first badge, receive a free glow-in the dark T-shirt while supplies last and enter in a prize drawing. Earn extra tickets for each badge awarded. Registration required. Download the Beanstack Tracker app or go to https://stmalib.beanstack.org.
Create a bird feeding station 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16. Wild Birds Unlimited owner Barb Whipkey will explain how to encourage birds to visit feeders. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
The Lexington Park branch will be closed Sunday, June 19, and all three branches will be closed Monday, June 20, in observance of Juneteenth. All locations will reopen Tuesday, June 21.
Examining and Interpreting Native and Indigenous Heritage will be held 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, June 20. The Maryland Libraries Together panel discussion will include historians, scholars, and Native American and Indigenous leaders that will discuss approaches to respectfully engaging with history to promote greater awareness of Native and Indigenous heritage in the country. The panel will be moderated by Elizabeth Rule. Maryland Libraries Together is a collaboration of Maryland libraries to engage communities in enriching educational experiences that advance an understanding of the issues of our time. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
A primary election candidate forum will be held 5:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at the Lexington Park branch. Candidates for Clerk of the Circuit Court, Judge of the Orphan's Court, State's Attorney, and Sheriff will be answering submitted questions. Seating is limited, but watch parties will be held at the Leonardtown and Charlotte Hall branches or watch and participate online at St. Mary's County Library's YouTube channel.
Calvert
The Bookmobile will be at Bayside Forest 10 to 11 a.m., the Long Beach Community Center noon to 1 p.m. and the Mill Creek Community 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11. Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials to check out. Call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Poet's Circle will be held 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 11, online or in person at the Prince Frederick branch. All levels welcome for friendly session of discussion, editing and support. Share your work via tablet or paper copies. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291 or go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
A StoryWalk will be held all day Sunday, June 12, at the American Chestnut Land Trust North Side Trailhead in Prince Frederick. The program runs through Thursday, June 16. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291 or go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Storytime Outside will be held at Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Art Center 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, June 13, at 13470 Dowell Road in Solomons. Stories and songs. Registration of no more than six people required. Call 410- 326-5289 or go to https://calvertlibrary.info/.
JobSource Mobile Career Center will be at the Fairview branch 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, June 13. Get job counseling and job search assistance and resume help. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5801662.
Play Scrabble 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at the Fairview branch. Registration required. Call 301-855-1862 or go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
A book discussion on “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig will be held virtually 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291 or go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Reading Buddies will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at the Fairview branch. Build your child's reading confidence by reading to a teen. Grades K to 5 bring a favorite book and read with a teenager. Call 410-257-2101 or go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
MakePlayLearn will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the Twin Beaches branch. Take building and creativity to a whole new level at the library. Building bricks and other building materials provided. Call 410-257-2411 or go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.