Charles
Behind The Story: Author Talk with Simon Winchester will be held virtually 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. Winchester is a prolific British-American writer, journalist and consummate adventurer and master storyteller. The event is part of the Virtual Author Speaker Series Program. For teens and adults. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6774905.
World Cinema Club will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Potomac branch. Select movies through Kanopy and discuss it on the third Tuesday of each month. September’s movie will be “The Man from Nowhere.” For adults. Drop-in event. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6995445.
A beginner songwriting workshop will be held virtually 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23. The interactive three-session series will feature featuring Jon Gailmor, one of Vermont's most accomplished singer-songwriters and educators. The event is designed to stimulate creativity and help participants discover their poetic and musical talents. Participants will be divided into groups to compose a song. For all ages. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7121515.
Ms. Faith's Favorites will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the P.D. Brown branch. Story time while learning easy Spanish and American Sign Language words and learning Ms. Faith's Favorite things. Bring an item for show-and-tell. For preschool and children. Drop-in event. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6624270.
A Cosplay contest will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Waldorf West branch. Dress up as a character and feel free to add a quick skit or memorable line from your character. Prizes will be awarded. For all ages. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6860229.
St. Mary’s
An Author Talk with Daryl T. Hinmon will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Lexington Park branch. Hinmon will discuss his works and his efforts to celebrate lesser-known figures in Black History. He is the author of “Slaves With Swag: The Negroes Your History Teacher Forgot To Mention” and “Black Gold: Remarkable Achievements of Formerly Enslaved African Americans & Their Descendants.” Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
An author talk with romance writer Olivia Dade will be held virtually 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Bilingual storytime will be held 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Charlotte Hall branch. Stories, rhymes, songs and activities in Spanish and English. Understanding of Spanish not required. For ages 1 to 5 years with adult caregivers.
Archaeological findings of the Riversdale Mansion will be discussed virtually 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26. James Gibb will talk about the Nexus that is the Prince George’s County mansion, which for more than a century, was the nexus of some of the most dramatic national and international historical events of the modern era. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Introduction to Proposal Writing will be held virtually 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. The course will be taught by a representative from Candid, the providers of the Foundation Directory Online database, which allows grant seekers to search for potential funding sources from the profiles of more than 235,000 foundations, corporate donors and grant-making public charities. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
On Pins & Needles will meet 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the Prince Frederick branch. Bring your quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting or other project. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6643406.
Writers by the Bay will meet virtually 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. All writers and would-be writers welcome for critique and camaraderie. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6684191.
The Bookmobile will be at Silverwood Farms 10:30 a.m. to noon; Yardley Hills from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; and Prince Frederick Crossing 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Library services, Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
The Maryland Workforce Exchange will hold workshops on resumes and cover letters 10 a.m. to noon and Boomers and Beyond for experienced job seekers 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Prince Frederick branch. The interactive workshops are offered by Maryland Department of Labor’s American Job Center. Registration required. For resumes and cover letters, go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6476728, and for Boomers and Beyond, go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6476785.
Voter registration will be held 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the Fairview branch, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 21, at the Southern branch. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Play Scrabble 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Prince Frederick branch. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6954064.
One Maryland One Book discussion will be held on Naima Coster’s “What's Mine and Yours” virtually 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21. The book is a multigenerational saga featuring two North Carolina families as they collide in ways that neither is prepared for when Black students from the east side of the county are integrated into the predominantly white schools on the west side. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6759048.
Grooving and Moving: Fall Morning will be held 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the Twin Beaches branch. Dancing, singing, and playing with music elements around an Autumn theme. Fir ages 3 to 5. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7015982.
The JobSource Mobile Career Center will be available 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Southern branch. Job search, job counseling and resume assistance. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5801666.
Calvert County Health Department will have an information table 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11, at the Twin Beaches branch. A representative will be available to answer questions and provide information about healthy living and health services. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6984251.
How To Apply to College, and Afford It! will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Prince Frederick branch. The session will address misconceptions about the college application and financial aid. The session will also give students and parents access to free resources to support them along their college application journey, including help with standardized tests, college essays, scholarships, and financial aid. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7083901, and to read through the Fair Opportunity's Guide before attending the program, which is recommended, go to www.fairopportunityproject.org/fop-guide.