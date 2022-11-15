Charles
Free showers will be available 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 18, at the Waldorf West branch. Registration not required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7306061.
Teen game night will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Waldorf West branch. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r.
A book discussion will be held virtually 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 19. This month’s title is “And the Mountains Echoed” by Khalid Hosseini. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r.
3D Design and Printing will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Potomac branch. Learn all about 3D printing. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7220983.
Happy Hour Crochet & Knitting will be held live and virtually 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at the Potomac branch. Do needlework with others. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r.
Outreach Van: Explore A NASA kit will be held 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the Clark Senior Center, 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. Pop-Up Library services include Wi-Fi access, library card services, crafts to go, 500by5 starter kits, and materials for check out. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7231962.
Advanced STEM Club- Astonishing Batteries will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the Potomac branch. Experiment, explore and learn while having fun with the principles of science, technology, engineering, and math. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r.
St. Mary’s
Take a virtual reality vacation 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Leonardtown branch. Remain seated while exploring the world with 3D Google Earth and Oculus Rift S VR headsets. Choose between cities, landmarks, water or deserts. Also try Google Expedition headsets, which are is a simplified, less immersive option. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Art On Your Own Terms will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at the Lexington Park branch. Take part in "art therapy.” Experiment with art supplies and make a project to take home. Materials provided. For adults. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
NaNoWriMo Come Write-In will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the Leonardtown branch. Participate in National Novel Writing Month with dedicated space to write and workshop your stories with friends. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Health Department Outreach to Parents: Resources for COVID-19 will be available 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the Lexington Park branch. Receive resources for COVID-19 vaccine promotion and other initiatives. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Stay & Play will be held 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the Leonardtown branch. Use toys and LEGOs for fun and imagination. For toddlers to upper elementary school ages. Go to www.stmalib.org.
The Southern Maryland JobSource Mobile Career Center will be available 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the Lexington Park branch. Get job counseling and resume help, search for jobs, and get registered with the Maryland Workforce Exchange. Go to www.stmalib.org.
A book sale will be open to Friends of the St. Mary's County Library members 10 a.m. to noon and to the public from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Leonardtown branch. Memberships will be available at the door. Go to https://folstmalib.wildapricot.org.
St. Mary’s County branches will close 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, and remain closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of Thanksgiving and Native American Heritage Day. All locations will reopen Saturday, November 26.
Calvert
On Pins & Needles will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Prince Frederick branch. Bring your quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting or other project. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6643414.
Writers by the Bay will meet online 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. All writers and would-be writers welcome for critique and camaraderie. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6684193.
Brain Games will be held noon t 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Prince Frederick branch. Play Mahjongg, Scrabble and more. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6816123.
MakePlayLearn will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Twin Beaches branch. Take building and creativity to a new level. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7011544.
Mechanical Monday will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at the Prince Frederick branch. Explore STEAM-related topics and build, code, count and create with different activities. For grades K to 2. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6991402.
The Bookmobile will be at Asbury Solomons, 11100 Asbury Circle from 2 to 3 p.m. and White Sands Community Center 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. Library services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6177105.
Working Wednesdays - Job Seeker Resources will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the Prince Frederick branch. Maryland Department of Labor, Veterans Program, Senior Community Service Employment, and Workforce Development representatives will meet with those seeking employment or career change on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. Walk-ins welcome. Contact Raymond Newby at 443-699-4468 or jasminet.mccain@maryland.gov, or go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
All branches will be closed 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, and all day Thursday, Nov. 24. Downloadable and streaming materials and services will be available. Call 410-535-0291 or go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.