Charles
Library Explorer: Sumer camp scavenger hunt will be held all day Aug. 4-5 and Aug. 7-10 at the Potomac branch. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8482820
Cookie trivia will be held all day Aug. 4-5 and Aug. 7-10 at the Waldorf West branch. Answer trivia questions. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8501217
Free showers will be available 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at the Waldorf West branch. No registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info.
Mobile Library Story Trail will be held 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 4, at Pisah Park, 6645 Mason Sorings Road in La Plata. Pop-Up library services include Wi-Fi access, library card services, crafts to go, 500 by 5 starter kits, and materials for check out. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8030699.
Baltimore Improv Group will host a comedy show 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 4, at the Waldorf West branch. Part of the Library After Hours series. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7741136.
Prep Your House for Sale will be held 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 5, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Learn how to a home for sale and attract more buyers. Part of the How 2 series. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8061261.
Choose to Read with YoJo 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at the Waldorf West branch. Discover the importance and joy of reading with a high-energy and interactive literacy show. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8158751.
Tween Craft Club: Oil pastel silhouettes will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Create an inspiring work of art using oil pastels. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8376836.
Rock On! Geology will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Potomac branch. Investigate the different rocks that can be found. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8538808.
A book discussion on Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” will be held 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at the La Plata branch. For ages 18 and older. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8694337.
St. Mary’s
Luis Garay Percussion Ensemble will perform 10:30 a.m. at the Leonardtown branch and 2 p.m. at the The Barns at New Market, 29133 Thompson Corner Road in Mechanicsville, Monday, Aug. 7. The group performs Caribbean and Latin American music. Bring a blanket as most seating will be on the floor. Space may be limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.
Reptile Wonders will be held 10 a.m. at the Leonardtown branch, 1 p.m. at the Lexington Park branch, and 4 p.m. at The Barns at New Market, 29133 Thompson Corner Road in Mechanicsville Friday, Aug. 11. Meet real, live reptiles from Maryland and around the world including baby tortoises and giant pythons and learn about their habitats, diet, adaptations and behaviors. Bring a blanket as most seating will be on the floor. Free, but registration required for each member. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Introduction to Microsoft Word will be held 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Leonardtown branch. Learn the basics of how to use a computer to write letters or other documents. Advanced mouse and keyboard abilities required. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
The Sci-Fi & Fantasy Book Club will virtually discuss “Double Star” by Robert A. Heinlein 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10. The club meets each month to discuss a fantasy or science fiction novel, all of which are on Hoopla. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Paint the Sidewalk 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Lexington Park branch. Paint a sidewalk mural celebrating local waters and wildlife and hear from public works on importance of stormwater inlets and how to protect local waters and wildlife by preventing pollutants from entering them.
Calvert
Art in the Stacks will feature the works of Robert Kyle at the Twin Beaches brabnch through September, and Laura Moyer at the Fairview branch through October. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
The Bookmobile will be at North Beach Boardwalk 10 a.m. to noon; the Burnt Oaks Community 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and Prince Frederick senior Village 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. Services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Brain Games will be held noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Prince Frederick branch. Play Scrabble, Mahjongg and more. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7874689.
Job Seeker Resources: DLLR Outreach will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Prince Frederick branch. Maryland Department of Labor, Veterans Program, Senior Community Service Employment, and Job Service representatives will on hand assisting those seeking employment or a career change. Walk-ins welcome on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7374729.
Magician Brian Curry will perform 10 to 11 a.m. at the Northeast Community Center, 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave. in North Beach; 2 to 3 p.m. at the Southern Community Center, 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby; and 6 to 7 p.m. at the Prince Frederick branch Thursday, Aug. 10. Curry brings children's books magically to life with state-of-the-art multimedia, music and illusions. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8512994.
A book discussion on "Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants" by Robin Wall Kimmerer will be held 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 10, at Asbury Solomons. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8672134.
An Alzheimer’s support group will meet virtually and in person 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Prince Frederick branch. Get tips and support from other caregivers. Registration required. Go https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth.
