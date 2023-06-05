Charles
Pick up a STEAM kit to build an electric vehicle all day Friday, June 9, 10 and 12, at the Waldorf West branch. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8222851.
Free showers will be available 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, at the Waldorf West branch. No registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7702494.
Pi-Oneers will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the P.D. Brown branch. Reinforce basic math concepts with fun activities and games. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8131453.
Insect portraits will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Potomac branch. Explore the colorful side of insects while learning about symmetry. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8193165.
The Mobile Library will be at Pisgah Park 10:30 to noon Monday, June 12, at 6645 Mason Springs Road in --. The library will have the This Is Us community mural. Pop-Up library services include Wi-Fi access, library card services, crafts to go, 500 by 5 starter kits, and materials for check out. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/.
The Adult Graphic Novel Book Club will meet virtually 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 12. An informal discussion of graphic novels, both modern and classic/ Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8272851.
Minhwa: Korean Folk Art painting will be held 11 a.m. to noon at the La Plata branch, and 4 to 5 p.m. at the Potomac branch Tuesday, June 13. The event is a hands-on workshop. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8157154.
Bubble Painting will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Make unique prints with bubble painting. The event is part of the Tween Craft Club. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8152513.
ABCD's of Medicare will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the Potomac branch. The State Health Insurance Program will demystify Medicare Part A, Part B, Part C, Part D, SMP, Savings Programs, and Supplemental Insurance. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7838151.
A discussion with award-winning photographer Jamie Beck will be held virtually 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 15. The event is part of the Virtual Author Speaker Series Program. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8191019.
Desiree Jordan will perform live 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at the Waldorf West branch. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7742333.
St. Mary’s
All branches will be closed Monday, June 19, for Juneteenth. All locations will reopen Tuesday, June 20.
The Hunt for St. Inigo’s Fort: Archaeology Seminar will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 at the Leonardtown branch. The presentation will address various theories about the fort and various ways people have searched for the fort over the time. While the fort was important in early colonial history of the Chesapeake, very little is known about it. Presenter will be Patuxent Naval Air Station Cultural Resource Manager Craig Lukezic. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Library 101: An Introduction to Your Library will be held 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 17, at the Leonardtown branch. Learn about searching the catalog to using your library account and smartphone apps to all of the online resources and other library services that you have access to. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
A discussion with author Ann Aguirre will be held virtually 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21. The New York Times and USA Today best-selling author, who now lives in Mexico, has been a clown, a clerk, a savior of stray kittens and a voice actress. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
The Board Game Club will meet 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at the Charlotte Hall branch. The club play board games, including this month’s game Catalan – Family Edition. Meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month and participants 15 or younger must be accompanied by an adult.
The All Together Now Summer Reading Program which runs June 10-19 is currently accepting registration. Activities and prizes. With each badge, unlock rewards such as free books, bags, T shirts, stickers, temporary tattoos and food coupons from local businesses. Earn all five badges to be entered into the grand prize drawing. Download the Beanstack Tracker app, go to https://stmalib.beanstack.org, or pick up a game board at any branch.
Calvert
On Pins & Needles will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, June 9, at the Prince Frederick branch. Bring quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting or other project. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7872822.
The Bookmobile will be at Dunkirk District Park 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Long Beach Community Center 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; and Mill Creek Community 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10. Services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert READS Summer Reading Kickoff will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Prince Frederick branch. Groove to the 70s, hands-on family activities, free T shirt while supplies last and family disco party. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7937183
JobSource Mobile Career Center will be available 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, June 12, at the Fairview branch; and 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the Prince Frederick branch. Get job counseling and resume help, search for jobs and connect with Southern Maryland JobSource. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7843051.
Brain Games will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the Prince Frederick branch. Play Scrabble, Mahjongg and more. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6816210.
Affordable Connectivity Program sign-up and information session will be held 1:35 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 14. ACP is a federal government program that helps households pay for home internet and connected devices. National School Lunch Program, SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, Lifeline, Federal Pell Grants, WIC, and other benefit program recipients are eligible. Bring identification and benefit documentation. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8518476.
An Alzheimer's Caregivers Support group will be held virtually and in person 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the Southern branch. Get tips and support from other caregivers. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8381802.
A Browser Basics Using Google Chrome workshop will be held 9 a.m. to noon and 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at the Prince Frederick branch. Browse the internet using Google Chrome and learn to conduct a safe search, create or access a Gmail account, utilize bookmarks and tabs for quick access to different websites, enlarge text and have a basic understanding of different applications. Laptops will not be guaranteed for drop-ins. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8511393 or email james.angle@calvertlibrary.info.