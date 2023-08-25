Charles
Shrouds and Shadows story submissions will be accepted all day Sept. 1 and Sept. 5-7 at the Mobile Library Branch. The branch is accepting submissions of short ghost stories to be read at a future reading event. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8924922.
Latina artists can submit their artwork for display at the Waldorf West branch all day Sept. 1 and Sept. 5-7 at the Waldorf West branch. The event is parts part of the library’s Hispanic Heritage Month. For all ages. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/9098543.
Free showers will be available 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at the Waldorf West branch. No registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info.
Elena La Fulana will perform 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at the Potomac branch. La Fulana is a Latin Grammy-nominated instrumentalist and singer/songwriter based in Washington, D.C. Part of the Library After Hours series. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/9013747.
All branches will be closed Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of Labor Day. All branches will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 5. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info.
Cuddle Time will be held 9:30 to 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the Potomac branch. Story time for young ones and their caregivers. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7846179.
Mobile Library: Balloon Bowls will be held 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the Nanjemoy Community center, 4375 Port Tobacco Road in Nanjemoy. Pop-Up Library services include Wi-Fi access, library card services, crafts to go, 500 by 5 starter kits, and materials for check out. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8843561.
Anime Club will meet 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the Waldorf West branch. Meet fellow fans and play games. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7405742.
Veterans resource visits will be held 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 6, at the Waldorf West branch. Disabled Veterans Outreach Specialist and local veterans employment representatives from the Department of Labor Division of Workforce Development and adult learning will share resources. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7457623.
Twisted Trivia will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8841547.
A Federal Resume Writing and Job Application workshop will be held virtually 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6. Receive an overview of the federal employment process, tips, and resources for the application process. A How 2 Program Series. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7759566.
Cute and Courteous Canines will be held 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at the La Plata branch. The library has gone to the dogs. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8289078.
STEM Club: Wind, Water, or Crater will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Potomac branch. Experiment, explore, and learn while exploring the principles of science, technology, engineering, and math. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8841234.
Behind The Story: Author Talk with Lidia Bastianich will be held virtually 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30. The award-winning television host and bestselling author Lidia Bastianich as she talks about her memoir My American Dream: A Life of Love, Family, and Food. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8829091.
St. Mary’s
All three locations will be closed on Monday, September 4 in observance of Labor Day. All locations will be open regular business hours on Tuesday, September 5.
Fall bird feeding will be held virtually 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14. Wild Birds Unlimited Owner Barb Whipkey will share fall bird feeding tips, how to entice migrating birds to your yard and how to make your yard a favorite spot. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Citizen Science - Great Pollinator Habitat Challenge will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Lexington Park branch. Discover the many Citizen Science projects on SciStarter, the ways bees and pollinators help our food supply, and how to participate in Great Pollinator Habitat Challenge. The Association of Southern Maryland Beekeepers President Susan Polsky will discuss bee identification. Outside event unless raining. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Introduction to 3D Printing will be held 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Leonardtown branch. The introductory course will cover the basics of how a 3D printer works, how to use PrusaSlicer software, how to find ready-to-print files online and submit them to the library for printing. No experience needed. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Fun with 3D Pens will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Leonardtown branch. The program is for upper elementary-aged children to do with a caregiver. Ages 13 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Registration for each participant required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
Art in the Stacks will feature the works of Linda Craven at the Southern branch; Elaine Davy Strong at the Prince Frederick branch; and Laura Moyer at the Fairview branch through September. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
All branches will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of Labor Day. All locations will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 5.
The Bookmobile will be at North Beach Senior Center 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5. Services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Writers by the Bay will be held online 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5. All writers and would-be writers welcome for critique and camaraderie. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8027162.
Tuesday Tarot study group will meet 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the Southern branch. Learn and practice Tarot as a tool, for self-reflection, introspection, meditation, thoughtfulness or as a hobby. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8100885.
Work on Whatever 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at the Prince Frederick branch. Bring a paper craft, scrapbook, quilting, origami or any project. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8676670.
A book discussion on Richard Osman's "The Thursday Murder Club" will be held 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 6, at the North Beach Senior Center. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8810569.
Teen Gaming Thursday will be held on DISCORD 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7. Play Among Us, Jackbox and Codenames. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7937715.
Pints and Private Eyes will hold a virtual book discussion on Margot Douaihy's "Scorched Grace" 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7. Pints and Private Eyes is a book group for fans of noir, detective and crime fiction that meets on the first Thursday of the month. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8397094.
