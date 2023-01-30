Charles
Take & Make: Jellyfish will be available all day Friday, Feb. 3, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7519390.
Teen book tote will be available to pick up all day Friday, Feb. 3, at the Waldorf West branch. Personalize a canvas tote bag. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7613042.
Free showers will be available 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 3, at the Waldorf West branch. No registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7702476.
Create and celebrate Black History Month 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at the La Plata branch. The event will be held by Innovative Training, Events & Professional Solutions. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r.
Vita tax prep will be available all day Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Waldorf West branch. Certified Lifestyles volunteers will provide free tax preparation assistance to Charles County residents. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7566773.
A Fantasy Blog/Take-and-Make Journey Chapter: 6 - Self-defense will be available for pickup all day Saturday, Feb. 4, at the La Plata branch. Check out Call to Adventure on the Children's Blog at the start of each month to read a chapter of your adventure then, get the materials to make your own Adventurer's kit. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7580552.
Happy hour crochet and knitting will be held virtyually and in person 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at the Potomac branch. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r.
JobSource Mobile Career Center will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Waldorf West branch. Get job counseling and resume help, search for jobs and connect with Southern Maryland JobSource. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7457176.
Apples and Bookworm Club will be held 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Explore a love of reading. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7519675.
African American Geneaology 101 will be held virtually 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. The program will present on the basics of genealogy research and ways that descendants of both the free people and formerly enslaved can trace their ancestors. Registration required. Go to https://www.crowdcast.io/e/african-american-2.
St. Mary’s
The Growing Brain: Childcare Provider workshop series will be held from Feb. 4, through March 18, at Leonardtown branch and virtually. The Growing Brain is an innovative course Zero to Three that provides a toolkit of how the brain develops step-by-step, neuron-by-neuron. Licensed childcare providers will receive 3 Core of Knowledge Hours for each unit completed. The schedule is as follows:
• Feb. 4 – Unit 1: The Basics 6 to 9 p.m. at Leonardtown branch
• Feb. 8 – Unit 2: Factors Affecting Brain Growth & Development 6 to 9 p.m. virtually
• Feb. 15 – Unit 3: Communication and Language Development 6 to 9 p.m. virtually
• Feb. 20 - Unit 4: Cognition and Executive Function 6 to 9 p.m. virtually
• March 1 - Unit 5: Social and Emotional Development 6 to 9 p.m. virtually
• March 8 - Unit 6: Understanding Behavior 6 to 9 p.m. virtually
• March 18 – Unit 7: Play 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Leonardtown branch
Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Anansegro of Ghana: Kofi the Storyteller will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Lexington Park Library. Kofi Dennis brings the vibrant rhythms of a West African village to life though music, storytelling, drumming and dance. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Get started on History Day virtually 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6. Learn about the competition, how to participate, types of projects and how they're judged in a virtual session 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 4, at the Leonardtown branch. For grades 4 to 12. Registration required at www.stmalib.org. Go to www.sotterley.org/event/st-marys-county-history-day-3.
Anime Club: Romance will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Leonardtown branch. Watch the first episode of Aharen-san wa Hakarenai, Sing “Yesterday” for Me, and Izetta; The Last Witch and discuss afterward. For ages 126 and older, ages 15 and younger must be accompanied by a parent. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Ancestry Library Edition: Basics will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Lexington Park branch. Receive an overview of Ancestry Library Edition, a free service, along with a tutorial, of how to use Ancestry to research one’s own genealogy, and how to start researching one's family history. All experience levels. The event is part of the Genealogy Series. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Become a bluebird landlord virtually 6:30 to 7:30 Thursday, Feb. 9. Learn how to entice bluebirds into your yard and tips on how to host bluebird families. The presenter will be Wild Birds Unlimited owner Barb Whipkey. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
On Pins & Needles will be held Friday, Feb. 3, at the Prince Frederick branch. Bring quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting or other project. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?v=grid.
The Bookmobile will be at North Beach boardwalk 10 a.m, to 2 p.m., Burnt Oaks 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., and Prince Frederick senior Village 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Garden Smarter - Backyard Biochar will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Calvert County Community Resource Building at 30 Duke St. In Prince Frederick. Learn how to make and use Biochar for soil amendment and carbon sequestration. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?v=grid.
MakePlayLearn will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Twin Beaches branch. Take building and creativity to a new level.
VITA tax prep will be available 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at the Prince Frederick branch. VITA provides free federal and state tax preparation services for households whose total household income is $57,000 or less. Services are provided by IRS-certified tax preparers and for residents of Charles, Prince George's, St Mary's and Calvert County. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/v/assets/339.
Landlord-Tenant Law: Know Your Rights & Responsibilities will be held virtually 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6. Presenters will be Howard County Office of Consumer Protection volunteers Jenny Hwang and Young Smith, who will discuss tenant's rights and responsibilities. Online. Registration required. Go to https://live-howardcounty.pantheonsite.io/event/landlord-tenant-law-know-your-rights-responsibilities-imdaein-imchain-beob-alayahal.
Mechanical Mondays will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at the Prince Frederick branch. Become a scientist and explore STEAM-relsted topics as building, coding, counting and creating. Fotr grades K to 2. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?v=grid.
Tuesday Tarot study drop-in program will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Southern branch. Learn and practice tarot as a creative tool for self-reflection, introspection, meditation, thoughtfulness or as a hobby. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?v=grid.
Writers by the Bay will meet online 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Prince Frederick branch. All writers and would-be writers are welcome for critique and camaraderie. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?v=grid.
Working Wednesdays – Job Seeker Resources will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Prince Frederick location. Various organizations will meet with those looking for employment. Walk-ins welcome.
Calvert County Health Department will have an information table 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Prince Frederick branch. A representative will answer questions and provide information about healthy living and health services.
Teen craft night will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Southern branch. Make Valentine's Day crafts and enjoy cupcakes. Supplies provided. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?v=grid.
A book discussion on Alexander McCall Smith's "The Department of Sensitive Crimes" will be held 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 9, at the lounge at Asbury Solomons.
An Alzheimer's caregivers support group will meet virtually and in person 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Prince Frederick branch. Get tips and support from other caregivers. Registration required. For in-person, go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?v=grid, or online go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?v=grid.