Charles
A Take-and-Make Journey - Chapter 4: Food and Drink will be held all day Friday, Dec. 30, at the La Plata branch. Check out Call to Adventure on the Children's Blog at the start of each month to read a chapter of a personalized adventure and get the materials to make your own adventurer's kit. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7290768.
Free showers will be available 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 30, at the Waldorf West branch. No registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7306064.
Winter Wonderland will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the Potomac branch. Make winter-themed crafts. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7158245.
Tween Take & Make: Slap Bracelets will be available for pick-up all day Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Designing your own bracelets. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7453854.
Winter Book Bingo will be held all day Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Play the classic game with a literary twist. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7484899.
Take & Make: Mittens will be held all day Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Craft a pair of mittens. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7519331.
A genealogy Take & Make starter kit will be held all day Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Waldorf West branch. Learn more about your ancestors and what happened to them. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7613909.
The JobSource Mobile Career Center will be available 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the Waldorf West branch. Get job counseling and resume help, search for jobs and connect with Southern Maryland JobSource. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7457175.
Snakes & Ladders will be held 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Play a life-sized version of the classic game. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7519504.
Ready, Set, School! will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Waldorf West branch. A bilingual reading and math group with Spanish. For preschoolers. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7185959.
Veterans Resource visits will be held 10 a.m. to noonWednesday, Jan. 4, at the Potomac branch. Disabled Veterans Outreach Specialist & Local Veterans Employment Representative from MD Department of Labor Division of Workforce Development and Adult Learning shares about veteran resources. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7457574.
STEM Club: Stop Motion Animation will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Potomac branch. For school scientists, engineers, mathematicians and more. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7522669.
St. Mary’s
The library will be closed Sunday, Jan. 1, through Monday, Jan. 2, but will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 3. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Expungement Day will be available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Lexington Park branch. Williams, McClernan, & Stack, LLC will offer free legal help to those seeking Maryland expungements of criminal records. Appointments last about 20 minutes and name, birth date and phone number will be required. Provide a case number if available. Registration required. Call 301-863-8188 or go to www.stmalib.org.
Create a winter bird refuge virtually 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. Wild Birds Unlimited Barb Whipkey will explain how to prepare a winter shelter for backyard birds and bring color and activity to your yards by learning the best ways to protect birds from the wind, create roosts, and build protective shelters out of brush piles and fallen branches. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
The Speculative Fiction Book Club will discuss “The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” by Stuart Turton virtually 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. Each month the club will discuss a fantasy or science fiction novel. All books are available on Hoopla. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
A basic email computer class will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the Leonardtown branch. Learn how to send and receive email, navigate your inbox and practice downloading and attaching files. Gmail will be used so bring your password with you, or receive assistance to set up a Gmail account. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
Art in the Stacks will feature photography by Gary Scribner through Jan. 31, at the Fairview branch. Other local artists will be at other branches. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7542415.
On Pins & Needles will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the Prince Frederick branch. Bring quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting or other project. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6643418.
Southern Maryland History: Through Ebony Eyes will be shown all day Monday, Jan. 2, at the Twin Beaches branch. The exhibit, which is a collaborative of several state-of-the-art story maps and artifacts. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7706815.
The Bookmobile will be at North Beach Senior Center 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. Services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out.
Tarot Study Group will meet 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the Southern branch. Learn and practice tarot as a creative tool, for self-reflection, introspection, meditation, thoughtfulness or as a hobby. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7558025.
Writers by the Bay will meet online 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the Prince Frederick branch. Writers and would-be writers are welcome to come for critique and camaraderie. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6684178.
Working Wednesdays: Career Coach will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Prince Frederick branch. Meet with a DLLR Representative one-on-one. Walk-ins welcome. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7119208.
Lotus Book Club will discuss "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" by Douglas Adams online and in-person 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Southern branch. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7557145.
Pints and Private Eyes will hold a virtual book discussion on Brendan Slocumb's "The Violin Conspiracy" by Brendan Slocomb 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. The group is for fans of noir, detective and crime fiction. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7711013.