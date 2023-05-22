Charles
“All Together Now” Community Fitness & Learning Day will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Ruth B. Swann Park, 3100 Ruth B. Swann Drive in Bryans Road. MadScience DC STEM demonstrations, music by Sun V Set, field games and activities and food trucks. The free event will bring together Charles County families to celebrate the start of the library’s summer learning program, as well as #NRPAFamilyHealthDay. Go to www.ccplonline.org.
Free showers will be available 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the Waldorf West branch. No registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7702494.
Preschool Prom will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, May 26, at the Potomac branch. Dress up and dance on a bubble wrap dance floor. Go to ---.
All branches will be closed Saturday, May 27, and Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/.
Cookie Trivia will be held all day Tuesday, May 30, at the Waldorf West branch. Answer a trivia question using library resources. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8259304.
The Outreach Van will be at Clark Senior Center 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, May 30, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. Pop-Up Library services include Wi-Fi access, library card services, crafts to go, 500 by 5 starter kits, and materials for check out. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8158348.
Sticker collage will be held 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, at P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8290296.
The Mobile Library will be at the the La Plata farmer's market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at 209 Washington Ave. in La Plata. The library will have Break-In Bags, which are miniature escape rooms in a bag. Adults are invited to pick up a bag and solve the puzzles to find the code that opens the lock. Pop-Up library services include Wi-Fi access, library card services, crafts to go, 500 by 5 starter kits, and materials for check out. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8151260.
Crafts In Oz will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at the Potomac branch. Enjoy an afternoon of fantasy and magic! Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r.
Letter Writing 101 kits for teens will be available all day Thursday, June 1, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. While supplies last. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8152460.
Adult Craft Night: Tunnel Book Collage will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at the Potomac branch. Turn a book into a secret collage. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8262386.
St. Mary’s
An outdoor scavenger hunt will be held 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at the Lexington Park branch. Enjoy snacks and a spring-themed goodie bag. For ages 8 to 18. Registration encouraged. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Outdoor storytime will be held 9 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27 at Historic St. Mary's City on the State House lawn. Bring blankets or chairs. For children and their caregivers.
All branches will be closed Monday, May 29, for Memorial Day. All locations will reopen Tuesday, May 30.
Intro to Microsoft PowerPoint will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at the Charlotte Hall branch. Learn more about Microsoft PowerPoint, a computer program used for making presentations. Advanced mouse and keyboard abilities required. Registration required but walk-ins welcome as space permits. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Outdoor storytime will be held 10:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum, 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. Stories, songs and activities for children and their adult caregivers. Bring blankets or chairs. Museum admission will be $3 for adults and free for ages 10 and younger attending the event.
Managing Stormwater in Your Yard will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 9, at the Leonardtown branch. Learn to capture rainwater for garden use and reduce flooding in your yard. The workshop includes a hands-on demonstration on installing a rain barrel. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Worldwide Knit In Public Day will be held 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Lexington Park. WWKIPD is the largest knitter-run event in the world. The Common Thread group regularly meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays at library.
Calvert
On Pins & Needles will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, May 26, at the Prince Frederick branch. Bring quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting or other project. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6899210.
All branches will be closed Saturday, May 27. Downloadable and streaming materials and services will be available 24/7. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
THE BASICS - Play will be held 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, at the Prince Frederick branch. Encourage curiosity, discovery and a healthy body. Space limited. Snacks, take home materials and door prizes. The event is part of the School Readiness Series. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7920526.
Make Your Mark will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, at the Prince Frederick branch. Estate planning attorney Rose Crunkleton and financial advisor Lee Ritter will discuss the benefits of incorporating charitable planning into your financial strategy, maximizing impact and minimizing taxes. A question-and-answer period will follow and Calvert County nonprofits will be on hand. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8244203.
Affordable Connectivity Program sign-up and information session will be held 4:45 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at the Prince Frederick branch. The ACP is a federal government program that helps households pay for home internet and connected devices. National School Lunch Program, SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, Lifeline, Federal Pell Grants, WIC, and other benefit program recipients are eligible. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8518388.
Pints and Private Eyes will virtually discuss Elle Cosimano’s “Finlay Donovan is Killing It” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 1. book group is for fans of noir, detective and crime fiction and meets online on the first Thursday of the month. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8396696.