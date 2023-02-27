Charles
Sew a bird keyring take-and-make kits will be available for pickup all day Friday, March 3-11, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Hand sew your own felt keyring. While supplies last. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7774949.
Building challenge for teens will be held all day Friday, March 3, at the Waldorf West branch. Use the new STEM building kit and use the wheels and axles to set your designs in motion. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7902918.
A 1926 La Plata tornado display will be exhibited all day Friday, March 3, at the La Plata branch. Learn about the deadly tornado. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8041039.
Gods and Goddesses of the Viking World will be held 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Lilla Kopár, a professor of medieval literature and culture at Catholic University, will discuss Norse mythology, gods and goddesses. The event is part of the Library After Hours series. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7201484.
Saturday Morning Book Discussion will virtually discuss Adriana Trigiani's "The Good Left Undone" 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 4. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r.
The Southern Maryland JobSource Mobile Career Center will be available 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the Waldorf West branch. Get job counseling and resume help, search for jobs, and get registered with the Maryland Workforce Exchange. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7457177.
St. Mary’s
Measuring Light in the Night will be held 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 10, at the Lexington Park branch. Join an international project to measure night sky brightness and enjoy a star party. The event is part of the Citizen Science series. In case of rain the event will be held Saturday, March 11. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Who's Nesting in My Backyard? will be held virtually 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9. Wild Birds Unlimited Owner Barb Whipkey will discuss the birds who may be nesting in our yards, give tips on creating successful nesting habitats, feeding tips and debunking old wive’s tales. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
A self-defense class for women and teens will be held 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at the Lexington Park branch. For ages 13 to 80. Learn new skills and proactive strategies to help protect yourself and others. Class includes instruction and practice, training manual and refreshments. Parental consent required for ages 13 to 17. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Intro to Google Workspace will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the Charlotte Hall branch. For those familiar with computers. Registration recommended. Go to www.stmalib.org.
100 Years of Irish Independence will be discussed 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at the Leonardtown branch. Learn about the 1916 Easter Rising to the War of Independence to the Civil War to Ireland today. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
On Pins & Needles will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the Prince Frederick branch. Bring your quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting or other project. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth.
Garden Smarter - Butterflies love Trees will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Calvert County Community Resource Building, 100 Duke St. in Prince Frederick. Learn how planting with natives helps wildlife. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth.
The Bookmobile will be at North Beach boardwalk 10 a.m., to noon; Burnt Oaks North Apartments 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; and Prince Frederick Senior Village 2:30to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Mechanical Monday will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 6, at the Prince Frederick branch. Become a scientist and explore STEAM-relsted topics as building, coding, counting and creating. Fotr grades K to 2. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?v=grid.
Tuesday Tarot Study Group will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the Southern branch. Learn and practice tarot as a creative tool for self-reflection, introspection, meditation, thoughtfulness or as a hobby. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth.
Writers by the Bay will meet virtually 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 7. All writers and would-be writers welcome for critique and camaraderie. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth.
Brain Games will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wenesday, March 8, at the Prince Frederick branch. Play Mahjongg, Scrabble and more. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth.