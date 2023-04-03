Charles
All branches will be closed Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8 for the Easter holiday weekend. All branches will reopen Monday, April 10.
A financial literacy and budgeting take home kit will be available for pick-up Monday, April 10, through Thursday, April 13, at the La Plata branch. For adults. What better way to start off Financial Literacy Month, than with getting a FREE DIY Budgeting Take Home Kit?! Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7806376.
The Adult Graphic Novel Book Club will meet virtually 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 10. An informal discussion of graphic novels, both modern and classic. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8027047.
Tween Craft Club: Printmaking (Bookmarks Edition) will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Tuyesday, April 11, at the P.D. Brown branch. Create bookmarks with a gel printing plate and acrylic paints. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7774981.
You Got into College, Now What? will be held virtually 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12. College application specialist Tamara Baptiste-Wallace will demystify the college application process, including financial aid. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7669793.
Morning Story Time will be held 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Share the fun of reading. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7463739.
Prime Paint Night will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the La Plata branch. An adult-centric painting program with a different theme each month. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7918051.
A book discussion on Ruth Bader Ginsberg's "My Own Words" will be held 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at the La Plata branch. Recommended for ages 18 and older. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7591684.
JobSource Mobile Career Center will be available 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at the Potomac branch. Get job counseling and resume help, search for jobs and connect with Southern Maryland JobSource. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7457288.
St. Mary’s
All branches will be closed Sunday, April 9, for Easter. All branches will reopen Monday, April 10.
Friends of the Library annual spring book sale will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, April 14 (members day); 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15; and noon to 4 p.m. and Sunday, April 16 (bag day), at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown. Join at the door or go to https://folstmalib.wildapricot.org. Email folstmalib.wildapricot.org for more.
Plant for Pollinators in Your Home Garden will be held 11 .m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Leonardtown branch. Chris Pax will share strategies for using native plants at home to create pollinator friendly yards from spring to fall. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Introduction to 3D Printing will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Leonardtown branch. The course will cover the basics of how a 3D printer works, how to use PrusaSlicer software, and how to find ready-to-print files online and submit them to the library for printing. No experience needed. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
You Belong at the Library will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, April 17, at the Charlotte Hall branch. Complete an arts and crafts project. Intended for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities as well as their friends, family, and caregivers. Walk-ins welcome as space permits, but registration recommended. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
All branches will be closed Friday, April 7, through ----. Downloadable and streaming materials and services will still be available. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
The Bookmobile will be at Dunkirk District Park 10 to 11 a.m.; Long Beach Community Center 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; and Mill Creek Community 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8. Library services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance will be available 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday, April 10, at the Prince Frederick branch. VITA provides free federal and state tax preparation services for households whose total household income is $57,000 or less. Services are provided by IRS-certified tax preparers and for residents of Charles, Prince George's, St Mary's and Calvert County. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7666545.
JobSource Mobile Career Center will be available 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, April 10, at the Fairview branch. Get job counseling and resume help, search for jobs and connect with Southern Maryland JobSource. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7843047.
Homeschool Meet Up: Tech Time will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, April 10, at the Southern branch. Get technical while playing with robotics and circuitry. For grades K to 5. Walk-ins welcome. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7984135.
Veterans and Military Families Connect: Benefits Overview will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Prince Frederick branch. If you’ve served on active duty in the United States uniformed services you could be eligible for VA benefits. Find out which benefits you may qualify for, and how to apply. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7999948.
Explorers will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Prince Frederick branch. Visit a new country each month and learn about its culture traditions and language. For grades 3 to 5. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7155922.
Brain Games will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the Prince Frederick branch. Play Mahjongg, Scrabble and more. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6816206.
An Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support group will meet 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the Southern branch. Tips and support from other caregivers. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7940188.
Sleepy Stuffies Storytime will be held 6:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the Southern branch. Wear your jammies and enjoy stories and songs. For ages 5 and younger but older siblings welcome. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7575590.
A book discussion on Susan Orlean’s “The Library Book” will be held 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 13, at Asbury Solomons. The book tells the story of the 1986 library fire in Los Angeles. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7944467.