Charles
“All Together Now” Community Fitness & Learning Day will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Ruth B. Swann Park, 3100 Ruth B. Swann Drive in Bryans Road. MadScience DC STEM demonstrations, music by Sun V Set, field games and activities and food trucks. The free event will bring together Charles County families to celebrate the start of the library’s summer learning program, as well as #NRPAFamilyHealthDay. Go to www.ccplonline.org.
A Take and Make handprint cactus plant craft will be available for pickup through May at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8282568.
PrEP for Pride, a LGBTQIA+ Pride Festival will be held noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at 4545 Crain Highway 4545 Crain Highway in White Plains. Members of the LGBTQIA+ community, their loved ones and allies are invited to attend the family-friendly event. There will be entertainment, speakers, community resources, food trucks, vendors and a special walk. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8348669
Courtney Summers will discuss her new book “I'm The Girl” virtually 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Summers is a New York Times best-selling author. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8190500.
Make color-changing slime 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Potomac branch. Junior scientists will get to make super fun slime that changes color with heat or cold. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8252451.
A Deterra drug deactivation and disposal pouch distribution will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 22, at Potomac branch; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Waldorf West branch. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8475738.
The Mobile Library will be at White Plains Park, 1015 St. Charles Parkway in White Plains. Pop-Up library services include Wi-Fi access, library card services, crafts to go, 500 by 5 starter kits, and materials for check out. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8130694.
Miniature Mindfulness Gardens for teens will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Waldorf West branch. Make a relaxing miniature garden using colorful sand and accessories. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8259752.
St. Mary’s
Heroes of the Holocaust will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the Lexington Park branch. Paul Rose, a research historian at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, will share stories of heroes that helped save lives during this horrific time in our history. There will be a question-and-answer period afterward. Registration is appreciated but not required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Writing Your Ancestors' Stories will be held virtually 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23. Using records, newspapers, pictures, and family stories, tell the stories of your ancestors. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Internet Basics will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m Thursday, May 25, at the Lexington Park branch; and 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 26, at the Charlotte Hall branch. Get better acquainted with the online world and learn how to safely use it to fit your needs. Mouse and keyboard required. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
A Nature Quest scavenger hunt will be held 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at the Lexington Park branch. Enjoy snacks and a spring-themed goodie bag. For ages 8 to 18. Registration encouraged. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Outdoor Storytime will be held 9 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27 at Historic St. Mary's City on the State House lawn. Bring blankets or chairs. For children and their caregivers.
Calvert
On Pins & Needles will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the Prince Frederick branch. Bring quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting or other project. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6899209.
Writers by the Bay will meet online 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 19. All writers and would-be writers welcome for critique and camaraderie. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6684199.
A community baby shower will be held 9 a.m. to 11:25 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Prince Frederick branch. Sponsored by HIPPY/Healthy Families/PAT and the Calvert Health Department. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7680917.
The Bookmobile will be at Oak Tree Landing 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Yardley Hills 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; and Prince Frederick Crossing 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Brain Games will be held noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the –. Play Mahjongg, Scrabble and more. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6816135.
MakePlayLearn will be held 2 to 4 p.m. at the Prince Frederick branch; and 2 to 3 p.m. at the Twin Beaches branch Saturday, May 20. Take building and creativity to a new level. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Homeschool Meet Up: Construction Zone! will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, May 22, at the Southern branch. Use blocks, fort builders and more to explore engineering. Drop-ins welcome. For grades K to 5. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7983976.
Investigation Station will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, at the Twin Beaches branch. Question, discover, and explore STEAM with books, experiments and hands-on activities. For grades 3 to 7. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7714597.
Monday Night Movie Musings will discuss “Days of Heaven” virtually 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 22. To watch the movie on Kanopy, go to www.kanopy.com/en/calvert/video/10960613 or go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8187424.
A How Can Your Library Serve You? focus group will be held 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Prince Frederick branch. Join Calvert Library and Blue Star Families as they ask active duty military and veteran families what the library can do to better support you. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8294449.
A book discussion on “Dine Out: Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Heritage 485, 485 Main St. in Prince Frederick. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8474526.