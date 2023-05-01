Charles
Teenspirational Take & Make - Flower Pressed Suncatchers will be available for pick-up through May 31 at the La Plata branch. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8129884.
Short Walk into Mordor will be held all day Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, at Waldorf West branch. It took Frodo nearly 200 days to destroy the Ring of Power. Can you match that walking distance? Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8446926.
Mobile Library will be available 10 a.m. to noon Friday, May 5, and 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday, May 8, at Pisgah Park, 6645 Mason Springs Road in Marbury. Pop-Up Library services include Wi-Fi access, library card services, crafts to go, printer/copier services, 500by5 starter kits and materials for check out. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8030681.
Chao Tian will perform 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the Potomac branch. Tian is a dulcimer virtuoso, improvisor, sound designer and visual artist. The event is part of the Library After Hours program. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7807678.
Saturday Morning Book Discussion will talk about “Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng virtually from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8442341.
Spanish Conversation Club will meet virtually 6 to 6:45 p.m. Monday, May 8. Practice speaking the language. Basic Spanish vocabulary required. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8359227.
The Mobile Library will be at Clark Senior Center 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 9, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. Pop-Up library services include Wi-Fi access, library card services, crafts to go, 500 by 5 starter kits, and materials for check out. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8158347.
Social Security Administration: Disability Benefits including benefits for children with disabilities will be held virtually 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 9. Learn more about disability benefits, eligibility requirements and the application process. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7963265.
St. Mary’s
Spring Stations Spectacular will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 5, at the Lexington Park branch. Celebrate spring with activities and play centers. For grades Pre-K to 5. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Intermediate 3D Printing will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the Leonardtown branch. The browser-based 3D modeling program, TinkerCAD, as well as how to use PrusaSlicer to prepare files for 3D printing will be covered. Some experience with 3D print technologies is recommended, but not required. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Book It! Teen Edition will be held 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the Lexington Park branch. During each session, the club will read a young adult novel with activities and discussions. discussions and snacks will be available for the participants. This month’s book is Emiko Jean’s “Tokyo Ever After.” Each title is available at library locations, through Libby and on Hoopla. For ages 12-18. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Suddenly in Command of A Water Vessel: When the Boat Operator Is Incapacitated will be held 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 13, at the Leonardtown branch. The course will cover essential safety information in order to assess and stabilize the situation, operate the vessel and summon assistance. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
You Belong at the Library will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 15, at the Charlotte Hall branch. Complete an arts and crafts project. Intended for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities as well as their friends, family, and caregivers. Walk-ins welcome as space permits, but registration recommended. Go to www.stmalib.org.
African American Genealogy will be held virtually 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17. Christine Iko, who specializes in African American History and Genealogy, will discuss how to conduct genealogical research focusing on African American heritage, family, history and more. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
Master Gardeners will hold its annual plant sale online and in person 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6, at the Calvert County Community Resource Building, 100 Duke St. In Prince Frederick. Call 301-855-1150 or go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7845297.
The Bookmobile will be at North Beach Boardwalk 10 a.m. to noon; Burnt Oaks Apartments 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; and Prince Frederick Senior Village 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Library services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Go to https://calvertlibrary.info/.
Brain Games will be held noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Prince Frederick branch. Play Scrabble, Mahjongg and more. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6816134.
Dungeons & Dragons for teens will be held 12:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Prince Frederick branch. Play the popular role-playing game. For ages 13 to 19 of all levels. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7810753.
Spring into Wellness Community Fair will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum, 1015 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7859700.
JobSource Mobile Career Center will be available 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, May 8, at the Fairview branch. Get job counseling and resume help, search for jobs and connect with Southern Maryland JobSource. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7843049.
A book discussion on "The Girl with the Louding Voice" by Abi Daré will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 8, at the Twin Beaches Branch. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8199104.
Social Security: Disability Benefits will be held virtually 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 9. Learn more about disability benefits, eligibility requirements, and the application process. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7995852.
A Women's Health Expo will be held 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the CalvertHealth Farmer's Market, 130 Hospital Road in Prince Frederick. Free screenings and information. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8351799.