Charles
A National Ceremonies in the Joseon Dynasty artist exhibit will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at the Waldorf West branch. The Korean American Cultural Arts Foundation will welcome Chee Seok Hwang, the royal documentary artist from Korea. There will be authentic Korean food and a handcrafted Korean paper flower while supplies last. For tweens, teens and adults. No registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6648726.
Pre-K 123s with MadScience of DC will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the P.D. Brown Branch. Make a giant foaming chemical reaction, and inflate balloons with reactions like vinegar and baking soda, experience color-changing chemical reactions by making a colorful rainbow and dry ice experiments. For children. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6271830.
Things That Go BOOM! with MadScience of DC will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the P.D. Brown branch. Learn about chemical reaction through foaming and color-changing experiments, balloon inflation, explosions and bubbling potions. For children and teens. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6279686.
Behind The Story: Getting Things Done with David Allen will be held virtually noon Thursday, July 14. A discussion with New York Times best-selling author David Allen, one of the world's most influential thinkers on personal productivity. For teens and adults. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6643482.
St. Mary’s
Intro to Microsoft Excel will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, at the Leonardtown branch. Learn the basics of creating, saving, and formatting spreadsheets as well as using formulas and find out about available resources. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
A kid’s typing class will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, July 18, at the Leonardtown branch. The three-part class will be held using Dance Mat Typing and participants will be introduced to games and other typing activities that will make learning to touch type an enjoyable experience. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
An introduction to boating safety course will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at the Leonardtown branch. Learn the most critical components of boating safety for new boaters. This is a classroom class. Presented by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
An Asian American Pacific Islander Cultural Festival will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at Hallowing Point Park in Prince Frederick. Enjoy performances and exhibits regarding cultures such as Korean, Hawaiian, Filipino, Chinese, Indian and Thai. There will be dancing, art, games and food and beverages will be available for purchase. Bring chairs or blankets.
Equipment for your boat course will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at the Leonardtown branch. Topics include sound producing devices, life jackets, marine sanitation devices, Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacons and the skipper's responsibilities and law enforcement. This is a classroom class. Presented by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
On Pins & Needles will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, July 8, at the Prince Frederick branch. Bring your quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting or other project. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth.
The Bookmobile will be at Bayside Forest Community Beach 10 to 11 a.m.; Long Beach Community Center noon to 1 p.m.; and Mill Creek Community 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 9. Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials to check out. Call 410-535-0291 or go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Poets' Circle will be held in person and virtually 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 9, at the Prince Frederick branch. A friendly session of discussion, editing and support. Bring five copies of work. For all levels. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth.
Storytime Outside will be held 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, July 11, at Kings Landing Park, 3255 Kings Landing Road in Huntingtown. Stories and songs. Registration required as groups of no more than six people. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth.
The JobSource Mobile Career Center will be available 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, July 11, at the Fairview branch. Get job counseling and resume help and search for jobs.
The Tween Summer Book Fest will discuss "The Last Cuentista" by Donna Barba Higuera 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 11, at the Twin Beaches branch. The monthly club features discussions, games and activities. Registration required and the first 10 registrants received a free copy of the book. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth.
Summer STEAM will be held 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the Prince Frederick branch. Books, activities and a snack. For grades K to 5. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth.
Job Seeker Resources will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Juky 13, at the Prince Frederick branch. A DLLR Outreach Representative will assist those seeking employment or career change. The event is held the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. Appointments are not required. Walk ins welcome on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month.