Charles
Cookie Trivia will be held all day July 21-22 and July 24-27 at the Waldorf West branch. Answer trivia questions. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8501205.
Free showers will be available 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, at the Waldorf West branch. No registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info.
The Mobile Library: Wheel of Trivia will be at Indian Head Elementary School, 4200 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. to noon Friday, July 21. Pop-Up library services include Wi-Fi access, library card services, crafts to go, 500 by 5 starter kits, and materials for check out. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/.
Magic Image Transfer art will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, July 21, at the Potomac branch. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8531653.
A vegetable garden workshop and plant clinic will be held 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 22, at the Waldorf West branch. Join the Charles County Master Gardeners Grow It Eat Project for help with gardens. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8757578.
Mobile Mondays at the Park: Super Mario Party will be held 10:30 a.m. to noon, Monday, July 24, at Bensville Park, 6980 Bensville Road in White Plains. Pop-Up Library services include Wi-Fi access, library card services, crafts to go, 500 by 5 starter kits, and materials for check out. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8468022.
Behind The Story: Author Talk with Erika Sánchez will be held virtually 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 25. The award-winning writer memoir-in-essays “Crying in the Bathroom.” Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8607793.
Things That Go Boom! with Mad Science of DC will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, at the la Plata farmer's market on Washington Ave. In La Plata. Learn about chemical reactions. Registration required. Fgo to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8773564.
Community quilts will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the La Plata branch. Celebrate the journey to present-day America and discover how each person adds a square to the quilt of America. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8158424.
Manga Book Club will meet 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Potomac branch. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8253829.
St. Mary’s
Email basics will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the Leonardtown branch. Learn the ins and outs of using email including Gmail, Yahoo, and Outlook. Internet search skills required. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Introduction To AI: What Is It? will be held 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Charlotte Hall branch. Hear about topics like automation, Chat GPT, and what it means. Laptops with Experiments with Google will be setup and used to show the potential of AI, plus a demonstration of Chat GPT. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Library 101 for parents will be held 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 29, at the Leonardtown branch. For those who are new to the area. Learn about searching the catalog, using your library account and smartphone apps and other available services. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Storyteller Khaleshia Thorpe-Price will discuss interactive performances of "Anansi & the Moss-Covered Rock" 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at the Lexington Park branch and 2 to 2:45 p.m. at the Barns at New Market, 29133 Thompson Corner Road in Charlotte Hall Monday, July 31. Space is limited and seating will be on the floor. Bring a blanket.
Embroidery for costuming and cosplay will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Leonardtown branch. Learn how to elevate costumes with Jill Nedeau of the Embroiderers' Guild of America, who will will be here to answer any questions that you may have, give advice, and share her expertise in how to use the art of embroidery to get yourself ready for any upcoming cons, festivals and general costumed fun.
Calvert
On Pins & Needles will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, July 21, at the Prince Frederick branch. Bring quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting or other project. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7872829.
Writers by the Bay will meet online 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 21. All writers and would-be writers are welcome for critique and camaraderie. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8027159.
Tween Summer Book Fest will discuss James Ponti’s “City Spies” 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Twin Beaches branch and 6 to 7 p.m. at the Prince Frederick branch Tuesday, July 18, and 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Fairview branch. Discuss, play games and activities. Snacks will be provided. The first 10 people to register will receive a free copy of the book. For ages 10-12. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8630524.
Monday Night Movie Musings will virtually discuss “A Town Called Panic” 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 24. The movie is available on Kanopy through the library. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8544062.
The Bookmobile will be at Asbury Solomons 2 to 3 p.m. and White Sands Community Center 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 25. Services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Summer STEAM will be held 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at the Prince Frederick branch. Books, activities and a snack. For grades K to 5. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info<https://calvertlibrary.info/>.
Messy Crafts will be held 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at the Southern branch. Join 4H and Calvert Library for fun and educational Messy Craft workshops. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8674992.
JobSource Mobile Career Center will be available 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Southern branch. Get job counseling and resume help, search for jobs and connect with Southern Maryland JobSource. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info<https://calvertlibrary.info/>.
Mad Science: Summer Fun will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Dunkirk Fire Hall, 3170 W. Ward Road in Owings, and 2 to 3 p.m., at the Southern branch, and 6 to 7 p.m. at the Prince Frederick branch. Mad Science provides a blend of science education and interactive fun with chemical reactions, experiments and explosions. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8513195.
The CalvertHealth Mobile Health Center will be available 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Prince Frederick branch. Some of the services include cholesterol screenings, blood pressure checks, referrals, seasonal vaccinations and more. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7979960.
Anime Night will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Fairview branch. Watch anime, talk about favorite mangas and sample some books, use art supplies for creations, and try Japanese snacks. For grades 6 to 12. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7947925.
Literary Bites will meet 6 to 8 p.m. to discuss "Above the Bay of Angels" by Rhys Bowen in person or virtually Thursday, July 27. In-person discussion includes meal at No Thyme To Cook with paid ticket, virtual event is free. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8706932.
Teen Book Box pickup will be held through July 31 at all branches. Check out free boxes each month to teens inspired by subscriptions like OwlCrate and Loot Crate, and each will have a theme and contain a library book, a free book, activity and snack. The theme for July is I Ship It. Limited availability. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8069613.
