Charles
A Winter Learning Challenge will be held through Jan. 8, 2022. Read minutes or books, log reviews or complete challenges under the activity badges to earn 100 points to collect badges and win prizes. For all ages. Registration required. Go to www.ccplonline.org/winter-learning-challenge-2021/.
A Take & Make winter wreath will be offered through Dec. 31. Receive your free winter wreath kit at Waldorf West Branch which includes all the materials you will need along with any needed instructions. Limited availability. For preschool age. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/5715912.
Cuddle Time will be held 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at the Potomac Branch. Introduce your child to the joys of reading and language skills and actively engage with the books and songs. Space is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. For babies. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/5887507
A Maryland Insurance Administration drop-in visit will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at the Waldorf West Branch. Learn about resources, services and have your questions answered. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/5618505.
A Pirates Slime Hunt will be held 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan.4, at the P.D. Brown Branch. A treasure hunt around the library requiring math and reading skills. For children. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/5864183.
A weekly PS4 tournament will be held starting 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at the Waldorf West Branch. Play rotating games to win a gift card. For teens. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/5884982.
LEGO Challenge - Build the New Library will be held Monday, Jan. 3, through Saturday, Jan. 8, at the La Plata Branch. Use Legos to build the new La Plata Library. For all ages. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/5733004.
St. Mary’s
The library will be closed Friday, Dec. 31, through Sunday, Jan. 2.
A noon Year's Eve Dance Party with Mr. Jon & Friends: Countdown to the "Noon" Year will be held virtually 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. Put on dancing shoes and party outfit. Party kits available for pick-up at all three branches. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
A “Thinking Money Exhibit For Kids” will be at the Lexington Park Library. The traveling exhibit is designed to teach kids and their families about money. The interactive exhibit uses games, activities and a storyline to help children understand what money is, its function in society, choices and values. The exhibit will run through Jan. 21, 2022.
Creative journaling sessions will be held virtually 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4. Bi-monthly sessions to decorate journals and writing prompts for inspiration. Journaling kits are available for pick-up at any branch. For ages 10 to 15. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Meet the Author: Martha Hall Kelly will be held virtually 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5. The author will discuss her latest book “Sunflower Sisters,” which takes place in St. Mary’s County during the Civil War. Hall is the New York Times bestselling author of "Lilac Girls" and "Lost Roses." Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
The Grim Readers Book Club will discuss Stephen King’s “The Shining” virtually 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4. The club meets on the first Tuesday of each month to discuss a horror novel. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
The Virtual Mystery Book Club will virtually discuss “The Bat” by Jo Nesbo 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
All Calvert Library locations will be closed Friday, Dec. 31; and Saturday, Jan. 1. Downloadable and streaming materials and services will be available. Call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
The Bookmobile will be at Calvert Pines Senior Center, 450 W. Dares Beach Road at 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3; and the North Beach Senior Center, 9010 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4. Services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Writers By the Bay will meet virtually 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4. All writers and would-be writers welcome for critique and camaraderie. All levels welcome. Registration required by Jan. 3. Call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Dungeons & Dragons for adults will be held virtually 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5. For all experience levels. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
A book discussion on Kim Liggett's "The Grace Year" will be held virtually 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5. For adults. Registration required and closes 6 p.m. Jan. 4. Call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Pints and Private Eyes will hold a virtual book discussion on "The Long Drop" by Denise Mina 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6. The club is a book group for fans of noir, detective and crime fiction and meets virtually 7 to 8 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.