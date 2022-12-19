Charles
Craft Corner — Scented Winter Tea Light Jars will be held all day Thursday, Dec. 29, at the La Plata branch. Brighten up your season with a winter tea light jar. For adults. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7205474.
Cookie trivia for teens will be held all day Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Waldorf West branch. Win a cookie prize. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7448503.
Penguin puppet kits will be available 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Waldorf West branch. Create your own puppet. For children. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7165996.
Morning story time will be held 10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at the La Plata branch. Share the fun of reading with your children. For babies and preschoolers. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6735145.
Mobile Library: Break In Bags will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Village Green, 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head. Pop-Up Library services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, copying & printing, library card services, crafts to go, 500 by 5 starter kits, and materials for check out. For adults. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7298624.
The Astronomy Club will meet virtually 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. All stargazers should attend for an out of this world event. For all ages. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r.
St. Mary’s
The library will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, but will reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27. All branches will also be closed Sunday, Jan. 1, through Monday, Jan. 2, but will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 3. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Expungement Day will be available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Lexington Park branch. Williams, McClernan, & Stack, LLC will offer free legal help to those seeking Maryland expungements of criminal records. Appointments last about 20 minutes and name, birth date and phone number will be required. Provide a case number if available. Registration required. Call 301-863-8188 or go to www.stmalib.org.
A Painted Portraits & Snowy Scenes art event will be held 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Lexington Park branch. Paint your own wintertime portrait and eat chill-themed treats. Supplies are provided. For ages 8 to 18. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Anime Club: Isekai will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Leonardtown branch. Watch the first episode of shows “The 8th Son, Are You Kidding me?,” “That Time I got Reincarnated as a Slime” and “So I'm a Spider, So What?” and then discussion will follow. Refreshments will be provided. Ages 15 and younger permitted with parent or guardian. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
A basic email computer class will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the Leonardtown branch. Learn how to send and receive email, navigate your inbox and practice downloading and attaching files. Gmail will be used so bring your password with you, or receive assistance to set up a Gmail account. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Noon Year's Eve will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at each of the three locations. Countdown with silly songs, creative crafts and activities. No registration required.
Make paper snowflakes Wednesday, Dec. 28, through Friday, Dec. 30, at the Leonardtown branch to celebrate National Make-A-Cut-Out-Snowflake Day Dec. 27. Materials will be provided.
Calvert
All branches will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26. All locations will reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27. Downloadable and streaming materials and services will remain available. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
The Bookmobile will be at Asbury Solomons 2 to 3 p.m. and White Sands Community Center 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. Library services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Working Wednesdays: Job Seeker Resources will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Prince Frederick branch. Meet with a DLLR representative to discuss seeking employment or career change. Walk-ins welcome. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6441800.
Brain Games will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Prince Frederick location. Play Mahjongg, Scrabble and more.Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6816199.
Reading Buddies will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Prince Frederick branch. Elementary-aged children will do activities and read aloud to teen volunteers, who can earn a service learning hour. Bring a favorite book, choose a buddy and read. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6631864.
On Pins & Needles will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the Prince Frederick branch. Bring your quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting or other project. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6643418.