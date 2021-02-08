Charles
Potomac Branch is offering free Polar Bear Appreciation art kits through the month of February. Each kit contains all needed supplies. For all ages. Pick up with a curbside appointment. Go to www.ccplonline.org/curbside/.
Waldorf West Branch is offering a free Scratch Art make-and-take all day Friday, Feb. 12; Saturday, Feb. 13; Sunday, Feb. 14; Tuesday, Feb. 15; Wednesday, Feb. 16 and Thursday, Feb. 17. Limited availability. For ages 12 to 18. Pick up with a curbside appointment. Go to https://www.ccplonline.org/curbside/.
La Plata Branch will host the Charles County virtual Improv Bee will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. For ages 12 to 18. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r=nextmonth.
La Plata Branch will host a virtual Meet Dr. King - A Bright Star presentation 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16. The traveling theater helps young people understand the importance of Dr. King and the Civil Rights Movement. For ages 9 and older. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r=nextmonth.
Waldorf West Branch will host a virtual Reviewing the Redline - Impediments to Fair Housing for African Americans 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17. Speaker Kara Hunt will present an informative discussion and analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing for African Americans. Go to www.crowdcast.io/e/reviewing-the-redline-an/register.
La Plata Branch will host a virtual discussion titled “The Business of Publishing: AfricanFuturism Edition" 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. Learn how to get your writing published, get tips and tricks on how to become a published author of Africanfuturistic novels or short stories and how to self-publish. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/4858916.
St. Mary’s
Watch a screening of Dr. Dale Okorodudu’s documentary “Black Men in White Coats” anytime between Feb. 26 and March 2. The film dissects the systemic barriers preventing black men from becoming medical doctors and the consequences on society at large. A discussion on the film will be held the first week of March. Go to www.stmalib.org.
A virtual discussion titled “Nutrition Nuggets: Not So Sweet Treats” will be held 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. This is the third installment of the cooking and nutrition series. There will be a trivia challenge at the end of the program. Go to www.stmalib.org with an email address.
An intergenerational book discussion will be held on Nic Stone’s “Dear Martin” 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16. The moderated discussion is open to teens and adults and will tackle issues written in the book and how it connects to current events. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Celebrate Black authors and their books during Black History Month 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. Explore why Black representation in books matters, share tips for having courageous conversations about race with young children, and offer recommendations of board books, picture books, and early chapter books. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
Calvert Library Virtual Branch will host Poets' Circle 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. A friendly session of discussion, editing and support for all levels. Call 410-535-0291 or go to www.calvertlibrary.info.
Calvert Library Virtual Branch will host Love, Jane Austen 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14. A fun discussion of works and the lasting impact of Jane Austen. Book and movie recommendations included. Call 410-535-0291 or go to www.calvertlibrary.info.
Calvert Library Virtual Branch will host Comic Book Club Amulet books 4, 5 and 6 6:30 to 7:30 Monday, Feb. 15. A discussion and activities on three graphic novels of the Amulet series by author Kazu Kibuishi. Call 410-535-0291 or go to www.calvertlibrary.info.
Calvert Library Virtual Branch will host Tween/Teen Kahoot! Trivia 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15. Complete the quiz any time within a week about a variety of topics. A prize will be awarded to the winner. Call 410-535-0291 or go to www.calvertlibrary.info.
Calvert Library Virtual Branch will host a book discussion opn Tayari Jones' "An American Marriage" 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16. Call 410-535-0291 or go to www.calvertlibrary.info.
Calvert Library Virtual Branch will host Generations: Music and The Black Family Concert 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. Call 410-535-0291 or go to www.calvertlibrary.info.