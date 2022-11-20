Charles
A teen chef kit will be available for pick-up all day Thursday, Dec. 1, at the P.D. Brown branch. Learn basic life skills this December with this cooking kit for beginner chefs. While supplies last. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7126576.
The Science of Snow take and make kit will be available to pick up all day Thursday, Dec. 1, at the P.D. Brown branch. Learn about the science of snow and make a craft. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7184788.
Morning Story Time will be held 10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at theLa Plata branch. Share the fun of reading. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6735141.
Cute and Courteous Canines will be held 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at the La Plata branch. Has the library gone to the dogs? Yes it has. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7153473.
Teen Film Club will meet 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Waldorf West branch. The club is dedicated to learning and actively participating in the film-making process. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7011857.
St. Mary’s
All locations will close 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, and remain closed through Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of Thanksgiving and Native American Heritage Day. All locations will reopen Saturday, Nov. 26. All branches will also be closed Friday, Dec. 2, for staff training and reopen Saturday, Dec. 3.
NaNoWriMo TGIO featuring F. J. Talley will be held 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Lexington Park branch. Talley will discuss how to finalize your novel, publishing and next steps for budding writers. Talley’s first published novel began as a National Novel Writing Month creation. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Make a winter wreath 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the Charlotte Hall branch. Make a decorative wreath to celebrate the changing of the seasons. Supplies will be provided. Class size is limited. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
A book sale will be open to Friends of the St. Mary’s County Library members 10 a.m. to noon and to the public from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Leonardtown branch. Memberships will be available at the door. Go to https://folstmalib.wildapricot.org.
Calvert
Monday Morning Movie Musings will virtually discuss “Bottle Shock” 7 to 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28. The movie is available on Kanopy through Calvert Library. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth.
Monday Night Movie Musings will virtually discuss “Four Sheets to the Wind” 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28. After his father’s untimely suicide, disillusioned young Cufe leaves his home on a Native American reservation in search of a more fulfilling life. Watch the movie on Hoopla. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7020109.
Play Scrabble 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Prince Frederick branch. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7020109.
Reading Buddies will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Prince Frederick branch. Elementary-aged children will do activities and read aloud to teen volunteers, who can earn a service learning hour. Bring a favorite book, choose a buddy and read. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6631863.
Helping Your Child Manage Big Emotions — The Zones of Regulation will be held live and virtually 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Prince Frederick branch. The discussion will help learn regulation strategies to teach your child for managing emotions and sensory needs. The focus is on ages 4 and older. A question-and-answer period will follow. Registration required. To attend live event, go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth, or to attend virtually, go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth.