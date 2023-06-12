Charles
Design a wooden welcome door hanger all day Thursday, June 16; Friday, June 17; and Wednesday, June 22, at the La Plata branch. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8262968.
Free showers will be available 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, at the Waldorf West branch. No registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info
Saturday Morning Story Time will be held 11 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Waldorf West branch. Share the fun of reading with babies and preschoolers. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8664315
Bagels and Bingo will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8129862.
All branches will be closed Monday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth. All branches will reopen Tuesday, June 20. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info.
The Outreach Van will be at Clark Senior Center 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, June 20, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. Pop-Up Library services include Wi-Fi access, library card services, crafts to go, 500 by 5 starter kits, and materials for check out. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8158348.
The Tween Comic Club will meet 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. For fans of graphic novels and comics. Open to all. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8131395.
The Mobile Library: Recipe Swap will be at the La Plata Farmers Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, on Washington Ace. in La Plata. The library will have the This Is Us community mural. Pop-Up library services include Wi-Fi access, library card services, crafts to go, 500 by 5 starter kits, and materials for check out. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/.
Korean traditional paper flower making workshops will be held 11 a.m. to noon at the Waldorf West branch, and 2 to 3 p.m. at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch Wednesday, June 21. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8158686.
A creative writing workshop will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at the Waldorf West branch. Learn the basics of creative writing and get hands-on practice through a variety of activities. For tweens. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8231967.
A Podcasting 101 workshop will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Learn how to start a podcast. The event is part of teh library's "How 2" Program Series. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7793243.
St. Mary’s
All branches will be closed Monday, June 19, for Juneteenth. All locations will reopen Tuesday, June 20.
The All Together Now Summer Reading Program runs through Tuesday, June 19. Activities and prizes. With each badge, unlock rewards such as free books, bags, T shirts, stickers, temporary tattoos and food coupons from local businesses. Earn all five badges to be entered into the grand prize drawing. Download the Beanstack Tracker app, go to https://stmalib.beanstack.org, or pick up a game board at any branch.
An author discussion with Ann Aguirre will be held virtually 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21. The New York Times and USA Today best-selling author, who now lives in Mexico, has been a clown, a clerk, a savior of stray kittens and a voice actress. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Our Rights Too! Overlooked Women of Color in the Fight for Women's Rights Overlooked No More will be held virtually 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 22. Presenter will be storyteller and “"Remembering The Ladies: From Patriots in Petticoats to Presidential Candidates” author Carol Simon Levin, who will discuss the long fight for women’s rights emphasizing the overlooked role played by women of color. A Q&A session will follow. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Mr. Jon will hold concerts 10:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 23, at Barns at New Market, 29133 Thompson Corner Road in Charlotte Hall; 2 p.m. Friday, June 23, at the Lexington Park branch; and 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Leonardtown branch. The 2 p.m. concert will be sensory friendly. Most seating will be on the floor so bring a blanket.
Shenandoah Valley Pottery in 19th-Century Maryland will be discussed virtually 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 26. James Gibb will discuss the history of pottery in Western Maryland and the types of ceramics made. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
Writers by the Bay will be held online 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 16. All writers and would-be writers welcome for critique and camaraderie. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/668420.
Brain Games will be held noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Prince Frederick branch. Play Scrabble, Mahjongg and more. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6816137.
All branches will be closed Monday, June 19, for Juneteenth. Downloadable and streaming materials and services will still be available 24/7. All branches will reopen Tuesday, June 20. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
The Bookmobile will be at Southern Pines II Apartments 11 a.m. to noon; Southern Pines Senior Center 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; and Southern Pines I Apartments 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 20. Services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
A book discussion on “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at the Fairview branch. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8388296.
Dungeons & Dragons: Spelljammer for adults will be held virtually 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 21. For adults of all levels. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8498067.
The JobSource Mobile Career Center will be available 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at the Southern branch. Get job counseling and resume help, search for jobs and connect with Southern Maryland JobSource. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7944313.
Groovy Nate will perform at Dunkirk Fire Hall, 3170 W. Ward Road in Owings 10 to 11 a.m.; and the Prince Frederick branch 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 22. Groovy Nate is a Grammy-nominated children's entertainer who creates fun and educational shows using exotic musical instruments and puppet skits. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
The CalvertHealth Mobile Health Center will be available 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at the Prince Frederick branch. Cholesterol screenings, blood pressure checks, referrals, seasonal vaccinations and more. For more information, to view the full schedule or get an online tour of the vehicle, go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Summer STEAM will be held 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at the Fairview, Southern and Twin Beaches branches. Imagine Our Story through books, activities and a snack. For grades K to 5. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Anime Night will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at the Fairview branch. Watch anime, discuss favorite manga, sample books, use art for anime creations and try Japanese snacks. For grades 6 to 12. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7947924.