Charles
A Start an Herb Garden adult take-a-make will be available for pick up all day Friday, March 17, at the La Plata branch. Decorate a pot and plant seeds for a kitchen herb garden. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7922291.
A LEGO building tournament will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Potomac branch. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7844443.
Morning Story Time will be held 10 to 10:30 and 11 to 11:30 a.m,. at the Waldorf West branch. For preschool and babies. For the early session, go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7602686, or for the later session, go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7603083.
Celebrity chef Jernard A. Wells will speak virtually 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 21. Wells will discuss his newest cookbook “Southern Inspired: More Than 100 Delicious Dishes from My American Table to Yours.” Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7887874.
Move To It: Musical Instruments will be held 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Move and groove while learning about some of the unique musical instruments played around the world. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7922305.
Meal Planning Tips for People with Diabetes will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Learn the basics on how to improve and manage blood sugar levels through meal planning. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7794082.
Advanced STEM Club - Conservation of Momentum will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the Potomac branch. Experiment, explore and learn while exploring the principles of science, technology, engineering and math. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7844520.
St. Mary’s
A Maryland Day history talk will be held 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at the Leonardtown library. t. Mary's County Museums Division Manager Karen Stone will discuss the founding of Maryland from the perspective of local indigenous peoples and their relations with various colonial groups.
Genealogy Series - Ancestry Library Edition will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the Lexington Park branch. The session will review Ancestry: Library Edition on a more detailed level and build upon the foundations discussed from the basics program. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
An introductory pockets sewing class will be held 11 a.m,. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Leonardtown branch. Learn how to add pockets to a dress or skirt. Basic skills are not required and needles, thread, and fabric for the pockets will be provided. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Outdoor Storytime will be held 1 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at St. Clement's Island Museum. Stories, songs and activities for children and their adult caregivers. After the event explore the museum, fees will b e waived. Siblings are welcome. Register once per family group. Rain date is May 13. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
A community resources fair will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7859210.
The Bookmobile will be at Oak Tree Landing 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Yardley Hills 1:30 to 2:30 and Prince Fredrick Crossing 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18. Library services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Brain Games will be held noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Prince Frederick branch. Play Mahjongg, Scrabble and more. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6816131.
Pirates of the Chesapeake: Salty Seadogs on MD Shores will be held 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at the Bayside History Museum, 4025 Fourth St. in North Beach. “Pirates on the Chesapeake” author Donald Shomette will discuss the exploits of a dazzling array of pirates, picaroons and sea rovers that terrorized the Maryland and Virginia Tidewater for two centuries and changed our history forever. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7916365.
Homeschool Meet Up: Art-O-Rama! Will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, March 20, at the Southern branch. Explore mixed-media and expand creativity. For grades K to 5. Drop-ins welcome. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7984020.
The JobSource Mobile Career Center will be available 10 a.m, to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Southern branch. Get job counseling and resume help, search for jobs, information about treatment, recovery, healthy lifestyles, conflict resolution, youth intervention, vocational training and more, and connect with Southern Maryland JobSource. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7944310.
Lawyers in the Library will be held noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Prince Frederick branch. Meet briefly with an attorney to get hands-on help. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7437758.